Herrera Cleans Up At Western Swing Finale

Brandishing a red-handled broom and another “Wally” trophy, Gaige Herrera completed NHRA’s summertime Western Swing as the baddest dude on two wheels.

Herrera became the first rider in Pro Stock Motorcycle history _ and first NHRA competitor since 2009 _ to sweep the annual three-race Swing, racing to victory Sunday at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway at the 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

Herrera covered the quarter-mile in 6.775-seconds at 198.12 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki Hayabusa to defeat Matt Smith, as the six-time/reigning PSM world champion’s Suzuki broke on the starting line. Herrera, the class point-leader and No. 1 qualifier, collected his sixth win in what has been a runaway rookie campaign.

Herrera kicked-off his methodical march through the Swing by defeating Angie Smith in the final NHRA national event at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., near Denver. Herrera followed with a victory against Vance & Hines teammate Eddie Krawiec, a four-time Pro Stock Bike world champ, at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash., near Seattle.

“I can’t even put this into words,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old native of La Mirada, Calif. “To be able to do this and accomplish what we have over the past three weeks, it’s incredible. The Denver win got us the momentum and the drive to keep pushing forward to get the sweep, and to do it…I never thought I would add my name to that part of history.”

Herrera is the eighth different competitor in NHRA Championship Drag Racing history to sweep the Western Swing. Antron Brown, a three-time Top Fuel world champion, was the most recent competitor to break out the broom, a feat he accomplished in 2009. That was Brown’s second season in Top Fuel, following a 10-year run in Pro Stock Motorcycle that produced 16 national event victories.

Herrera reached Sunday’s final with wins against Ryan Oehler, Marc Ingwersen and Karen Stoffer, splicing together an incredible three-race stretch in the first season Pro Stock Motorcycle ran the full Western Swing. Herrera’s excellent weekend also included victories in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge and the Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout.

Herrera has built a massive lead of 359 points over runner-up Hector Arana Jr., son of 2009 PSM world champion Hector Sr. Herrera’s advantage is the ridiculous equivalent of 18 rounds of racing (at 20 points per round). Of course, that lead will be recalibrated, and evaporate, before the start of the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs beginning with the 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., Sept. 14-17.

“I try to focus on the big picture, but as soon as I go on the starting line, I’m focused on what I need to do,” said Herrera, a fourth-generation racer with a previous record of success in XDA’s Pro Street and Outlaw racing classes. “The class is tough, but I’ve got one bad machine right now. The team has my back and I was able to do my job today.

“I’m not a big person to show emotion but when that win light came on, I was screaming and yelling in my helmet and all that. To do what all of this, I’m out of words. I don’t talk much as it is, but this is just an incredible feeling.”

Smith and his Suzuki advanced to the finals for the second time this season and 73rd time in his career with victories against Lance Bonham, Steve Johnson and Krawiec.

Meanwhile, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel) and J.R. Todd (Funny Car) also won at the 12th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

The Top Fuel final saw Justin Ashley re-take the point lead via his fifth victory of 2023, edging Antron Brown in the final with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.778-seconds at 328.78 mph in his Phillips Connect/Toyota dragster. Ashley notched his first career victory at Sonoma and 10th in his career.

Ashley advanced to the final with round-wins against Doug Kalitta, No. 1 qualifier Austin Prock and Josh Hart, defeating Brown by just 0.001-seconds _ approximately 10-inches _ in a thrilling side-by-side run. Ashley now has a 32-point lead over four-time world champ Steve Torrence heading into the final three races of the regular season.

“The competition is so difficult. It’s so hard,” said Ashley, a 28-year-old native of Plainview, N.Y, and owner of his team. “It really feels like every round is a final round each time you get up there. There’s no margin for error. I knew it would take a real team effort to win a race this weekend, and it did. My crew chiefs _ Mike Green and Tommy DeLago _ had an incredible race day. This team just doesn’t flinch and they’ve got such a good handle on the car.

“We’re just focused on what we need to do each and every time and that speaks volumes with the culture and leadership we have. We’ve got a lot of championship-winning people on this team and that makes a big difference. I was happy to win such a close race against Antron and that’s the way to close out a weekend like this at Sonoma Raceway.”

The final between Ashley and Brown was a clash between Toyota teammates and technical alliance partners. Brown bolted to an early advantage but by 660-feet Ashley had pulled alongside en route to his miniscule margin of victory. Ashley prevailed by an elapsed time advantage of 3.778-seconds to 3.787-seconds, with both cars nearly hitting the magic 330-mph mark.

“Maybe because it was the final round and I felt a little more dialed-in, so I didn’t see him or hear him or anything,” Ashley said after the final against Brown. “I knew it was gonna be a close race no matter what. Most of the time when we’ve lined-up it’s a close race and you got to credit Antron and his team. I was trying to do everything I could to stay focused on just, you know, my point ahead in our lane.”

Brown reached a final for the third time in 2023 and the 133rd time in his career, driving past Mike Salinas, two-time/reigning world champ and defending event-winner Brittany Force and Torrence.

“It was a good day making it to the final,” said Brown, a three-time world champion and owner of AB Motorsports. “It was a really, really close race but all in all, it was a great race weekend for our Matco Tools ‘Test Drive’ car. We really wanted to bring that win home, but when you lose by less than two-thousandths of a second and it’s so close, you can’t get too down about that.

“Great bounce-back race weekend for us. We qualified well here, went some rounds, moved up a few spots in the points (from seventh to fourth). From here, we’ll go home, have a weekend off and get our stuff back together and get ready for Topeka.”

In Ha-Ha Car, J.R. Todd completed a sweep of his own with a final-round victory against Chad Green. Todd, the 2018 world champion, broke a 52-race winless streak by defeating Green with a 1,000-foot run of 3.972-seconds at 322.81 mph in the Toyota GR Supra. Todd, whose previous win before Sunday was scored at the season-opener at Gainesville Raceway in Florida in March 2021, won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday and used that momentum a day later to collect his 20th overall win and fourth at Sonoma Raceway.

Todd’s victory followed last weekend’s runner-up result at Pacific Raceways, and semifinal finishes in Denver; Norwalk, Ohio, and Bristol, Tenn. Todd started race day with round-wins against Blake Alexander, No. 1 qualifier Bob Tasca III and point-leader and three-time world champion Matt Hagan.

“Man, I forgot what this (winning) is like. It’s been a long road to get here,” said Todd, a 42-year-old native of Lawrenceburg, Ind. “We’re getting a good handle on it and the consistency is coming around. It kinda started there in Bristol. We went to a semi and then another in Norwalk. We started out with a new combination at the beginning of the year, and (co-crew chief) Todd Smith said, ‘It’s gonna take me a while to figure this thing out,’ and I feel like he’s finally getting it dialed-in.

“He’s been making small changes and the car responds. We’ve been making good, consistent runs and that’s something that we lacked early in the season. Now I feel like they have a good handle on it, and it’s a lot of fun driving that DHL Toyota GR Supra right now. When you’re going down the track like we are, it just gives everyone more confidence. I keep saying Funny Car is the toughest class in the sport and it’s definitely not easy. When you go two-plus years without winning, you don’t know if it’s going to happen again.”

Todd exited California’s wine country eighth the point standings, trailing seventh-place Tasca by three points and 56 points ahead of ninth-place/16-time world champion John Force.

“I’ve never had a throttle floored so hard in that thing,” said Todd, alluding to the final. “I was trying to shove it through the floor board every time and when that win light came on, it was instant relief. I’m glad to finally pay these guys back. They’ve been busting their (butts) all season long.”

Todd’s NHRA career includes a stint as crewman on Bob Gilbertson’s Funny Car team from 2003-2005. Todd made his racing debut during a limited, 19-race schedule in 2006, becoming the first African-American to win an NHRA Top Fuel race during the Western Swing at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo. He added victories that season at Sonoma and Reading, Pa., en route to being recognized as NHRA Rookie of the Year.

“This is my favorite track on the tour,” said Todd, whose car is fielded by drag racing pioneer Conrad “Connie” Kalitta. “I love coming here and anytime you can win here, it’s special. To come back and win a week after a runner-up (in Seattle), it’s just awesome.”

Green, meanwhile, advanced to his first career final by upsetting two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon, veteran Paul Lee and three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps. Hagan, of Tony Stewart Racing, completed the Western Swing with a 19-point lead over Capps.

NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action Aug. 11-13 with the 34th annual and final Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The race was the 12th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Austin Prock; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Leah Pruett; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Doug Kalitta; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Ron August.

Funny Car _ 1. J.R. Todd; 2. Chad Green; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. Jason Rupert; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. John Force; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Tim Gibbons.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Karen Stoffer; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Marc Ingwersen; 7. Freddie Camarena; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Jianna Evaristo; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Hector Arana Jr.; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. Lance Bonham; 14. John Hall; 15. Chase Van Sant; 16. Ryan Oehler.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from Sonoma Raceway:

Top Fuel _ Justin Ashley, 3.778-seconds, 328.78 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.787-seconds, 327.90 mph.

Funny Car _ J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.972, 322.81 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.039, 314.17.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki Hayabusa, 6.775, 198.12 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, Broke.

Super Stock _ Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.976, 142.97 def. Trey Vetter, Chevy Camaro, 9.844, 134.38.

Stock Eliminator _ Leo Glasbrenner, Chevy Camaro, 9.380, 141.77 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Super Comp _Parker Theobald, Dragster, 8.920, 165.54 def. Matt Woodard, Dragster, 8.920, 181.30.

Super Gas _ Dennis Paz, Willys, 9.905, 132.87 def. Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 9.938, 151.04.

Super Street _ Kenny Snow, Chevy Chevelle, 10.929, 136.26 def. Dennis Paz, Chevy El Camino, 10.945, 116.84.

Top Sportsman _ Ted Kellner, Pontiac Firebird, 7.195, 190.16 def. Ken Ratzloff, Studebaker Champion, 6.900, 198.90.

Top Dragster _ Don London, Dragster, 6.172, 220.37 def. Chris Thode, Dragster, 6.754, 200.44.

Final round-by-round results from Sonoma Raceway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Justin Ashley, 3.707, 329.67 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.750, 328.38; Josh Hart, 3.779, 324.44 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.748, 330.39; Austin Prock, 3.724, 330.72 was unopposed; Antron Brown, 3.744, 330.23 def. Mike Salinas, 3.717, 335.65; Steve Torrence, 3.751, 331.94 def. Ron August, 3.878, 321.12; Shawn Langdon, 3.755, 331.12 def. Leah Pruett, 3.746, 328.38; Brittany Force, 3.703, 334.57 def. Clay Millican, 3.786, 301.07;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hart, 3.793, 330.47 def. Langdon, 4.697, 160.94; Torrence, Broke, was unopposed; Brown, 4.034, 277.03 def. Force, 6.321, 132.10; Ashley, 3.740, 327.03 def. Prock, 3.761, 329.10;

SEMIFINALS _ Brown, 3.794, 329.83 def. Torrence, 3.810, 328.78; Ashley, 3.768, 329.10 def. Hart, 3.793, 327.43;

FINAL _ Ashley, 3.778, 328.78 def. Brown, 3.787, 327.90.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.935, 322.81 was unopposed; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 291.89 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul/Red Light; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.966, 326.40 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 5.055, 177.58; Ron Capps, Supra, 4.602, 180.07 def. Tim Gibbons, Charger, Broke; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.997, 317.87 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.038, 314.24; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.904, 331.53 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.845, 163.77; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.923, 328.78 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.607, 182.48; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.958, 322.58 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.980, 320.58;

QUARTERFINALS _ Green, 3.963, 325.45 def. Lee, 4.068, 269.29; Todd, 3.985, 326.24 def. Tasca III, 4.110, 271.90; Capps, 4.018, 316.90 def. Hight, 4.577, 190.48; Hagan, 3.955, 324.98 def. Wilkerson, 4.014, 297.81;

SEMIFINALS _ Green, 3.991, 324.67 def. Capps, 4.013, 317.49; Todd, 3.965, 325.14 def. Hagan, 3.999, 323.12;

FINAL _ Todd, 3.972, 322.81 def. Green, 4.039, 314.17.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.876, 195.59 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.961, 192.63; Angie Smith, EBR, 6.781, 200.62 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, Broke; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.785, 196.16 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.820, 196.56; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.868, 193.99 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.916, 194.16; Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.913, 195.48 def. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.940, 199.91; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.818, 198.03 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.853, 123.64; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.795, 199.05 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, Foul/Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.729, 199.11 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, Foul/Centerline;

QUARTERFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.762, 199.23 def. A. Smith, Foul/Red Light; Stoffer, 15.579, 43.01 def. Camarena, Foul/Red Light; M. Smith, 7.160, 194.46 def. Johnson, 12.626, 55.05; Herrera, 6.836, 196.10 def. Ingwersen, Foul/Red Light;

SEMIFINALS _ Herrera, 6.793, 195.28 def. Stoffer, 6.926, 191.97; M. Smith, 6.819, 198.23 def. Krawiec, 6.860, 199.52;

FINAL _ Herrera, 6.775, 198.12 def. M. Smith, Broke.

Point standings (top-10) following the 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the 12th of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley, 935; 2. Steve Torrence, 903; 3. Brittany Force, 736; 4. Antron Brown, 721; 5. Leah Pruett, 718; 6. Austin Prock, 715; 7. Doug Kalitta, 672; 8. Mike Salinas, 654; 9. Josh Hart, 651; 10. Clay Millican, 604.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, 912; 2. Ron Capps, 893; 3. Chad Green, 796; 4. Robert Hight, 758; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 755; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 707; 7. Bob Tasca III, 696; 8. J.R. Todd, 693; 9. John Force, 637; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 540.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 924; 2. Hector Arana Jr., 565; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 563; 4. Matt Smith, 549; 5. Angie Smith, 506; 6. Steve Johnson, 480; 7. Chase Van Sant, 420; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 344; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 341; 10. Kelly Clontz, 294.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

