RFK’s Buescher Hangs On To Win At Richmond

RacinToday.com

Chris Buescher survived a late restart and then drove his way into the playoffs by getting his first victory of the 2023 season on Sunday. It came at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

The victory was the third of the Texas native’s Cup Series career. It gave Roush Fenway Keselowski its first victory of the season.

Buescher finished a half second ahead of runner-up Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing was third.

Fourth was Joey Logano of Team Penske while Ryan Preece of Stewart-Haas Racing was fifth.

Tyler Reddick started from the pole and led the first 79 laps. From there, Bubba Wallace took over leading all but a handful of laps – until a green flag pit stop on Lap 174. That stop was plagued by a costly gaff changing tires. He had the lead when he pitted but fell to fourth behind Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick and Buescher when it cycled through.

Wallace would not threaten again but his 80 laps led was a career high.

Keselowski, looking for his first victory since 2021 and first as an owner/driver, held the lead until green flag stop began on Lap 284. Keselowski came in leading on Lap 285 but skidded into his stall sideways. That resulted in a slow stop and a new leader. When the pitting cycled through, Buescher was P1. Reddick was second, 4.6 seconds behind.

With 65 laps to go, the leaders began taking their final scheduled pit stops. Buescher, with a 4-second lead over Reddick, came in with 62 to go. Reddick was hit with a pit lane penalty and his shot at a win ended.

Holding the lead was Truex, Jr., who was on a different pit strategy, as was Ryan Blaney, who was second.

With fresher tires, Buescher quickly tracked down both drivers and took the lead with with 53 Laps to go.

Buescher had about a 6-second lead over Hamlin and appeared to be headed to an easy win when a caution flag waved with nine laps to go. The leaders all pitted for tires. Buescher came out first, Hamlin second and Busch third and Preece fourth.

Buescher got a good jump on the restart with four laps to go, pulled away and got the win.

(This story will be updated shortly)