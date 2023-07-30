Herrera Rolls On With Win In The Bike Callout In Sonoma

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Runaway point-leader Gaige Herrera continued to freight-train his two-wheel competitors Saturday at Sonoma Raceway, winning the first NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout during the 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

Racing opposite Angie Smith, Herrera covered the quarter-mile in 6.756-seconds at 196.42 mph aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki Hayabusa to collect his fourth win in the specialty event. In addition, Herrera’s Friday pass of 6.728-seconds at 199.94 mph held up to secure his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the season. On Sunday, Herrera will attempt to become the first rider in Pro Stock Bike history to sweep NHRA’s three-race Western Swing.

“It’s been amazing,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old native of La Mirada, Calif. “I was out of breath after that (winning pass). It was a big one and I wanted it really bad. There’s nothing like winning a Wally, but to win this first Callout for the class is pretty cool. It’s awesome for the whole team and I’m so happy right now. The amount of effort this team puts into these bikes is really amazing and it’s all paid off.”

Herrera is the only NHRA competitor poised to sweep the annual summertime, three-race tour after posting victories earlier this month at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., and Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. Herrera has built a massive 266-point lead over Hector Arana Jr., son of 2009 PSM world champ Hector Sr. However, all points will be recalibrated for the start of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs beginning in mid-September.

“This is special because a win like this takes a lot as a team,” said Herrera, a fourth-generation racer with a previous record of success in XDA’s Pro Street and Outlaw racing classes. “You get bragging rights and something like this is good for the sport and the class. We’re in a great position (to sweep The Swing). I’ve got all the confidence in the world in my team. I’m very excited and we’ll see what happens.”

Matt Smith _ the six-time/reigning PSM world champion and Angie’s husband _ qualified second aboard his Suzuki via his Friday night pass of 6.729 at 200.23. Herrera’s Vance & Hines teammate, four-time world champ Eddie Krawiec, qualified third at 6.771 and 199.91.

Antron Brown, a three-time Top Fuel world champion, is the most recent NHRA competitor to break out the Western Swing broom, a feat he accomplished in 2009. That was Brown’s second season in Top Fuel, following a 10-year run in Pro Stock Motorcycle that produced 16 national event victories.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and J.R. Todd (Funny Car) also posted wins in the Challenge bonus event in California’s wine country. In addition, Austin Prock (Top Fuel) and Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) emerged as No. 1 qualifiers at the 12th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Steve Torrence won his second straight Challenge in Top Fuel, punctuating his impressive performance last weekend in the Seattle market by defeating Clay Millican on a hole shot. Torrence and his family-owned Toyota dragster covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.788-seconds at 326.08 mph on a pass that began with an 0.067-seconds reaction time to best Millican’s run of 3.781.

Torrence, who moved into the point lead over Justin Ashley with his win at Pacific Raceways, is looking for his “Capco Boys” to build momentum for the season-ending Countdown to the Championship in pursuit of a fifth world title.

“Everything is going really well for us right now,” Torrence said. “The car has showed glimmers of hope throughout last year, mainly at the end of the year and now this year. The consistency is finally coming there. To win on a hole shot, that always makes you feel good as a driver. That was the best light I’ve had all weekend. I’ve been pretty late on the (Christmas) tree and I was just amped-up.

“When you go up there, it’s not just another round of qualifying, it’s a race win. We’re going to try to finish this Western Swing with a win and keep this momentum going.”

Austin Prock notched first No. 1 qualifier this year in the Chevrolet dragster fielded by John Force Racing via his 3.704-second pass at 331.36 mph from Friday. Prock also put down a strong final run to close-out qualifying Saturday as he looks for his second win this season. Torrence finished second in qualifying at 3.706 and 329.67, with three-time world champ Antron Brown third at 3.721 and 329.75 in a short, 13-car field.

“The No. 1s are very cool,” said Prock, son of acclaimed tuner Jimmy Prock. “This is only the second in my career and this is my third season. They’re very hard to come by. When you qualify No. 1, it all goes to the race team. It shows that your crew chiefs and crew out-did everybody out there and that’s very special. This was the first No. 1 qualifier for Chris Cunningham and Joe Barlam as a tandem so that was really special. Everybody is really proud of how this team is working and hopefully we can turn this into four round-wins (Sunday).”

In Ha-Ha Car, J.R. Todd enjoyed his biggest moment of the 2023 season Saturday, earning his first Funny Car Challenge win with a 1,000-foot run of 3.977-seconds at 322.81 mph in the Toyota GR Supra. Opponent Blake Alexander’s car broke on the starting line, but Todd made a solid pass to claim his first victory of any kind since winning the season-opener at Gainesville Raceway in Florida in 2021. The class runner-up at Pacific Raceways, Todd also trailered Chad Green in the bonus race.

“Any win is a good win,” said Todd, whose car is owned by drag racing legend Conrad “Connie” Kalitta. “I feel I let the last two slip away from us in Denver and the final round in Seattle. It’s been a while since we’ve won anything, so this is good momentum headed into race day and hopefully we can finish it off. I feel like we’ve been building momentum since (Norwalk, Ohio) with our DHL Toyota GR Supra.

“We’ve definitely been knocking on the door of a win. It just goes to show how hard it is to win in Funny Car right now. Just when you think you’ve got it where you need it and it’s going to be your day, somebody like Tim Wilkerson (Pacific Raceways winner) jumps up and snatches it from you. So, hopefully we can ride this wave of momentum into the final again at one of my favorite tracks. It would be really special.”

Bob Tasca III drove to his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season during the final session after a run of 3.938 at 324.05 in his Ford Mustang _ a huge move after struggling during the first three sessions. The defending event champion, Tasca wasn’t able to make a run under the lights on Friday but more than made up for that missed session Saturday. Alexis DeJoria finished second in qualifying at 3.942 and 326.56. Ron Capps, the three-time/reigning world champ, is third at 3.942-seconds heading into eliminations in a 15-car field.

The FOX network will air three hours of coverage starting at 4 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday.

“That was critical data for us,” said Tasca, the longtime Ford dealer and Blue Oval loyalist. “Now we know we can push when we need to and we can pull back if we have to. I’m so impressed with what we’ve done and I’m looking forward to (Sunday). I love racing here. It’s one of my top-five tracks and I always seem to do well here. I’m ready and I know my guys are going to be ready. We can run on a hot and cool track and this team is just going to keep getting better and better.”

Flying H Dragstrip in the Kansas City market will become part of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series national event schedule in 2024.

Officials from NHRA and Heartland Motorsports Park jointly announced Friday the final national event at the facility will take place Aug. 11-13 with the 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor. Home to NHRA tour events since 1989, Heartland Motorsports Park will be closing its doors due to an ongoing tax and land dispute with Shawnee County.

“We are extremely thankful for our longtime partnership with the NHRA and its racers, as well as all the fans who have visited Heartland Motorsports Park over the years,” HMP owner Chris Payne said in a statement. “Because of the actions by Shawnee County, unfortunately this will be the last national event at Heartland Motorsports Park. We look forward to completing the 2023 season as well.”

The new Flying H Dragstrip is located in Odessa, Mo., approximately 34.25 miles east of Kansas City via I-70. Flying H Dragstrip broke ground in May, with construction expected to be completed in October. The facility joined the NHRA Member Track Network in May and upon completion the quarter-mile Flying H Dragstrip located at I-70 Motorsports Park will offer top-tier amenities.

Scott Higgs purchased the property in March 2023 with plans to add the dragstrip to I-70 Motorsports Park. Following the recent groundbreaking on the quarter-mile Flying H Dragstrip, Higgs and his team, which includes Vice President Blake Housley, have continued to work toward having the track ready to open this year and play host to its initial NHRA national event.

“We are truly excited to bring NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series action to our track in 2024,” Higgs said. “Everyone at Flying H Dragstrip was thrilled to join the NHRA Member Track Network earlier this year and to have a national event during our first full year of operation is going to be incredible. We’ve been dedicated to building a great facility with great people and a strong family environment. It’s been a lot of work, but our team is committed to building a top-notch facility at Flying H Dragstrip and making it a memorable weekend for the race teams, fans and partners.”

NHRA President Glen Cromwell is inviting racers and fans to be part of the final Menards Nationals _ the same message he delivered prior to the 43rd and final Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., outside Denver earlier this month.

NHRA began competing on “Thunder Mountain” in 1979 as a Sportsman-only national event that was elevated to full national event status in 1980. Led by track general manager John “Sporty” Bandimere III, the family has agreed to sell a facility that has gone numerous upgrades over the decades and land. Meanwhile, the Bandimere family plans to return to the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule, perhaps in 2025, at a new location reportedly near Denver International Airport.

“We have a rich history at Heartland Motorsports Park and we want to thank Chris Payne and his team for many years supporting NHRA drag racing,” Cromwell said in a statement from Indianapolis. “But as one door closes, another opens and we are looking forward to the great opportunity of racing in the Kansas City area at a brand new facility. Scott Higgs and his team are building a fantastic new track at Flying H Dragstrip and we are excited to have our first event there in 2024 and create a wealth of new memories in the area.”

Topeka’s “House of Speed” opened in 1989 as Heartland Park Topeka with a dragstrip featuring 23 luxury suites, a 2.5-mile road-course, a three-eighths-mile dirt oval, a 2.1-mile motocross track and 22-acre Autocross pad and Rallycross course. Originally proposed in 1985 as a venue to attract young residents, the initial $22-million construction project took more than a year and was the first major motorsports facility to be built in North America since 1968.

Heartland Park Topeka underwent a $15-million renovation in 2003 that added 33 garages, a state-of-the-art tech building and new timing-and-scoring building for road-course events. Shuttered in 2015, the facility was purchased and re-opened in 2016. The track’s NHRA record book is led by Funny Car icon John Force’s 10 victories dating from 1993.

“There have been many great moments at Topeka over the years and we know this upcoming final race weekend will be one fans won’t want to miss,” Cromwell said.

Tickets for the final Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park are available at www.nhra.com/tickets.

First-round eliminations pairings for the 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the 12th of 21 events on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Austin Prock, 3.704-seconds, 331.36 mph vs. Bye; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.706, 329.67 vs. 13. Ron August, 3.948, 259.31; 3. Antron Brown, 3.721, 329.75 vs. 12. Mike Salinas, 3.863, 275.96; 4. Josh Hart, 3.737, 327.74 vs. 11. Tony Schumacher, 3.833, 322.11; 5. Shawn Langdon, 3.740, 330.55 vs. 10. Leah Pruett, 3.781, 321.96; 6. Clay Millican, 3.745, 325.77 vs. 9. Brittany Force, 3.771, 318.54; 7. Justin Ashley, 3.770, 322.27 vs. 8. Doug Kalitta, 3.770, 318.54.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.938, 324.05 vs. Bye; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.942, 326.56 vs. 15. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 5.866, 116.51; 3. Ron Capps, Supra, 3.942, no speed vs. 14. Tim Gibbons, Charger, 5.114, 148.28; 4. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.949, 328.06 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.141, 287.35; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.951, 333.49 vs. 12. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.128, 305.15; 6. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.952, 325.22 vs. 11. John Force, Camaro, 3.983, 320.89; 7. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.952, 324.20 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.973, 322.27; 8. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.966, 324.90 vs. 9. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.967, 319.29.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.728, 199.94 vs. 16. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 8.814, 96.74; 2. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.729, 200.23 vs. 15. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.185, 190.51; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.771, 199.91 vs. 14. John Hall, Buell, 6.956, 193.18; 4. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.791, 199.88 vs. 13. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.926, 195.53; 5. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.792, 198.17 vs. 12. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.909, 192.60; 6. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.802, 199.43 vs. 11. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.867, 195.79; 7. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.820, 198.64 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.844, 194.24; 8. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.829, 198.03 vs. 9. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.840, 198.06.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Scott Bottorff, broke.

Final results Saturday from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge and NHRA All-Star Callout from the 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway:

Top Fuel Challenge _ Steve Torrence, 3.788-seconds, 326.08 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.781-seconds, 326.32 mph.

Funny Car Challenge _ J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.977, 322.81 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, Broke.

Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.756, 196.42 def. Angie Smith, EBR, 8.753, 98.39.

Professional point standings (top-10) following the 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash.:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 821; 2. Justin Ashley, 817; 3. Leah Pruett, 685; 4. Brittany Force, 684; 5. Austin Prock, 654; 6. Doug Kalitta, 637; 7. Antron Brown, 624; 8. Mike Salinas, 622; 9. Josh Hart, 571; 10. Clay Millican, 568.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 832; 2. Ron Capps, 815; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 712; 4. Robert Hight, 703; 5. Chad Green, 702; 6. (tie) Bob Tasca III and Tim Wilkerson, 660; 8. John Force, 605; 9. J.R. Todd, 578; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 508.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 796; 2. Hector Arana Jr., 530; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 483; 4. (tie) Matt Smith and Angie Smith, 449; 6. Steve Johnson, 427; 7. Chase Van Sant, 388; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 306; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 290; 10. Kelly Clontz, 262.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).