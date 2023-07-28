Biker Herrera Could Swing Into A Piece of History at Sonoma

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Gaige Herrera’s breakout Pro Stock Motorcycle season could add an historic footnote Sunday, when NHRA’s Western Swing concludes with the 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.

Herrera is the only NHRA competitor poised to sweep the annual summertime, three-race tour after posting victories earlier this month at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., and Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. Herrera capped Pro Stock Bike’s first appearance in the Seattle market with a victory over Vance & Hines teammate Eddie Krawiec, a four-time world champion, in the final of Sunday’s 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Herrera scored his fifth win in seven races after qualifying No. 1 and prevailing in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus-point event.

No Pro Stock Motorcycle rider has ever swept the Western Swing. Antron Brown, a three-time Top Fuel world champion, is the most recent NHRA competitor to break out the broom, a feat he accomplished in 2009. That was Brown’s second season in Top Fuel, following a 10-year run in Pro Stock Motorcycle that produced 16 national event victories.

“I’ve had an awesome two races and I hope to do well in Sonoma,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old native of La Mirada, Calif. “It obviously would be amazing to sweep (The Swing), so I’m definitely excited. Plus, we’ve got the (Pro Stock Motorcycle) All-Star Callout, so it’s going to be a busy, busy weekend. The whole field is tightening up and Sonoma is always a fast track, so it’s going to be very competitive.”

The two-wheel category will be in the spotlight Saturday during the aforementioned Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout, pitting eight top riders against each other in a specialty race. The first seed will get the chance to select his opponent, followed by the second seed until all matchups are set. First-round selections will be made on the starting line Friday evening. The Callout will be broadcast Saturday during a 90-minute program beginning at 10 p.m. (EDT) on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Herrera completed his latest flawless performance last Sunday with a final-round, quarter-mile pass in 6.764-seconds at 198.99 mph aboard his Vance & Hines/Mission Foods Suzuki Hayabusa. A series rookie, Herrera advanced to the final with round-wins against Lance Bonham and Hector Arana Jr., going as quick as 6.729 at 197.36.

“It means a lot to be the first winner (in PSM at Pacific Raceways) and I’m glad we were able to put on a show,” said Herrera, a fourth-generation racer with a previous record of success in XDA’s Pro Street and Outlaw racing classes. “The track was smooth and one of the best tracks I’ve been on, and (crew chief) Andrew Hines and the guys had our bike running great. That was probably one of my toughest finals, having to race the boss (Krawiec) and one of the guys that has helped me so much. Overall, though, it was awesome racing him and it was just business as usual and I’m happy to be on top.”

Krawiec, who was denied his landmark 50th career victory, advanced to a final for the 82nd time overall and first time in 2023 with wins against Ryan Oehler, rookie Chase Van Sant and six-time/reigning world champion Matt Smith.

Herrera has built a massive 266-point lead over Hector Arana Jr., the son of 2009 PSM world champ Hector Sr. However, all points will be recalibrated for the start of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs beginning in mid-September.

Two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) and Joey Gladstone (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won last year’s event in California’s wine country. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at noon (EDT) on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The FOX network will air three hours of eliminations coverage starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday. It’s the 12th of 21 races during the 2023 Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

In Top Fuel, a re-invigorated Steve Torrence assumed a slim point lead after delivering Team Toyota’s milestone 200th NHRA tour victory at Pacific Raceways. The four-time world champion hadn’t won a tour event in almost 10 months before chopping down Josh Hart, two-time/reigning series champ Brittany Force, 2013 world champ Shawn Langdon and veteran Doug Kalitta in a race he hadn’t won since 2012.

“Sometimes, you just need to take a step back and acknowledge how blessed you are to be able to do what you do with great partners like Toyota and these bad-to-the-bone ‘Capco Boys,’^” said Torrence, driver of his family-owned Toyota dragster. “But I’d be lying if I told you (the winless streak) hasn’t been stressful. To drive one of these things successfully, you have to be confident and that’s hard to do when things aren’t going great.

“It’s not like we were lost. These ‘Capco Boys’ have given me a competitive car all year, but we just couldn’t seem to put everything together at the same time _ until Seattle.”

Although Torrence hasn’t been dominant _ as he was in 2018 and 2021 when he won 11 times _ the 40-year-old Texan has remained at or near the top of the driver standings all season. In fact, Steve has been no worse than second and has led the points after more events than the driver who rightfully has grabbed most of the headlines _ four-time event-winner Justin Ashley. Torrence will take a miniscule four-point lead (821-817) over Ashley into Sonoma.

“I’ve been in these situations on both sides of the spectrum,” Torrence said, “where you dominate the first two-thirds of the season and then falter in the last six (as he did in 2017) or you go into the last six and win them all (as he historically did the following year). Right or wrong, it all comes down to how you perform in the Countdown.

“I don’t think (the car) is as good as it can be, but it’s definitely moving in the right direction. We just need to continue moving things forward, but I think right now we have a really good race car.”

Torrence earned his 54th career win with a 1,000-foot pas in 3.940-seconds at 289.26 mph to deny Kalitta his 50th career victory. “I was pretty calm going into the finals,” Torrence said. “It’s a good time to peak; it’s a good time to start getting ready for the Countdown.”

In Ha-Ha Car, tour veteran Tim Wilkerson strung together three straight 4.00-seconds runs last Sunday en route to his second win of the season. The final round saw Wilkerson complete the 1,000-foot distance in 4.007-seconds at 321.96 mph in his Ford Mustang to trailer 2018 world champ J.R. Todd and his Toyota Supra.

Wilkerson scored his 24th career victory, as well as his fourth overall win at Pacific Raceways. To reach the final, Wilkerson defeated three-time world champion/point-leader Matt Hagan, three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps and Blake Alexander, going 4.007 in consecutive rounds to close out his day. The victory moved Wilkerson into a tie with Bob Tasca III at sixth in points.

“I’m very, very proud of my guys,” said Wilkerson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield, Ill. “They were flawless and it was a hot day, man. We worked hard and had the same motor in the car all the way until the finals, and I’m pretty proud of that. We really had a great day.

“I’ve had a couple of couple of rough three races here. You know, just hang in there. We’ve got that 24-hour rule _ 24 hours after we win, lose or draw. Start over, because you can’t dwell on that stuff. It’ll drive you crazy. We have a chance to win every weekend, in my opinion. It’s just whether I mess it up or not.”

###

Final Pro and Sportsman results from the 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. The race was the 11th of 21 on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ Steve Torrence, 3.940-seconds, 289.26 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 4.861-seconds, 169.21 mph.

Funny Car _Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.007, 321.96 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.014, 323.27.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.764, 198.99 def. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.809, 198.85.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Jackie Fricke, 5.270, 276.13 def. Joey Severance, 8.312, 100.31.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.475, 268.60 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 7.379, 137.62.

Competition Eliminator _ Joseph Arrowsmith, Pontiac GTO, 9.164, 108.77 def. Cody Lane, Chevy Cavalier, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Rick McKinney, Chevy Camaro, 10.582, 122.50 def. Don Thomas, Pontiac Grand Am, 10.135, 131.88.

Stock Eliminator _ Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 9.814, 127.35 def. Greg Kielman, Camaro, 11.676, 111.15.

Super Comp _ Garrett Sides, Dragster, 8.912, 181.23 def. Dylan Hough, Dragster, 8.888, 182.03.

Super Gas _ Paul Nero, Chevy Corvette, 9.932, 162.45 def. Lindsey Larson, Corvette, 9.968, 167.05.

Super Street _ Brian McGinnis, Chevy, 10.951, 126.79 def. Dustin Ward, Dodge Dart, 10.971, 125.19.

Top Dragster _ Thomas Bayer, Dragster, 6.148, 231.40 def. Dylan Hough, Dragster, 6.796, 195.90.

Top Sportsman _ Mike Ferderer, Pontiac Grand Am, 7.119, 193.85 def. Bryan Warr, Chevy Camaro, 6.775, 199.94.

Junior Dragster Shootout _ Ty Gaynor, Halfscale, 8.178, 80.33 def. Cody Mackey, 8.008, 79.06.

Professional point standings (top-10) following the 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash.

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence, 821; 2. Justin Ashley, 817; 3. Leah Pruett, 685; 4. Brittany Force, 684; 5. Austin Prock, 654; 6. Doug Kalitta, 637; 7. Antron Brown, 624; 8. Mike Salinas, 622; 9. Josh Hart, 571; 10. Clay Millican, 568.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 832; 2. Ron Capps, 815; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 712; 4. Robert Hight, 703; 5. Chad Green, 702; 6. (tie) Bob Tasca III and Tim Wilkerson, 660; 8. John Force, 605; 9. J.R. Todd, 578; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 508.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 796; 2. Hector Arana Jr., 530; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 483; 4. (tie) Matt Smith and Angie Smith, 449; 6. Steve Johnson, 427; 7. Chase Van Sant, 388; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 306; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 290; 10. Kelly Clontz, 262.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).