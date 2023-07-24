Newgarden Not Fooling Around On IndyCar Ovals

Just call him ovalmeister.

Josef Newgarden completed a sweep of the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend double-header at Iowa Speedway Sunday, winning the Hy-Vee One Step 250 to bookend his victory Saturday in the Hy-Vee Homefront 250.

Newgarden, of Team Penske, scored his sixth career victory on the 0.894-mile bull ring in bucolic Newton by 0.7050-seconds over teammate and two-time/reigning series champion Will Power. The close finish was set into motion after a three-lap dash to the checkered flag due to a late caution period.

Newgarden has won all four oval races contested this season, beginning with the PPG 375 on Texas Motor Speedway’s high-banked/1.5-mile layout in Fort Worth and the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famed 2.5-mile circuit. Newgarden can complete a season sweep of the series’ circle-track events at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Sunday, Aug. 27, on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

A two-time series champion, Newgarden, 32, has won six of the last seven oval-track events during the last 12 months.

“You know, it’s impossible to win around this place without a great car, and we always have it at this track,” said Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. “At least in recent memory we’ve always had it.

“Yeah, it was great day. I feel really happy today. (Saturday) felt incomplete. That’s the only way I can put it. When you have a double-header and you feel like you have a great car underneath you, finishing Day One it just doesn’t feel finished. Today I feel like we’re done now. We can leave. I’m much happier today and really proud of the team. Excited for them. They deserve it. They put in a lot of work, and they deserve the results this weekend.

“It’s very gratifying because I know how good our car is here. When you show up with a car like this, you’ve got the pressure to just execute and get the job done. When you don’t get the job done, you feel like you did something wrong.”

There’s more open-wheel history attached to that ovalmeister designation. Newgarden joined legendary four-time Indy 500 winners A.J. Foyt Jr. and Al Unser as the only drivers to win five consecutive INDYCAR oval races, as Newgarden’s streak started last August at WWTR outside St. Louis. Foyt won seven in a row in 1964, and Big Al won five straight in 1968 and 1970.

This was Newgarden’s 29th career victory, tying him with four-time Indy 500 champion and fellow-Team Penske legend Rick “Rocketman” Mears for 13th on the all-time INDYCAR win list. Newgarden also became the first driver to sweep an INDYCAR double-header since Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2017 on The Raceway at Belle Isle in Detroit.

Newgarden’s victory capped a weekend sweep for Team Penske, whose drivers led every on-track session. Newgarden won both races and led practice Friday, while Power won the NTT P1 Award for both races and led the warmup Sunday morning.

Power managed his best finish of the season with a second, his fourth podium of 2023 and 98th of his career. “Yeah, good weekend. Two poles, second,” said Power, a 42-year-old native of Australia and driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet. “I feel like I had the car to really challenge at the end there. We’re lucky to get the yellow. Probably should have pitted a couple of laps earlier. It probably would have put us in contention.

“Struggled the first two (stints) massively. Like, massively. Massively loose. Yeah, once we fixed that we were really strong again. That was really good. Yeah, good day, good day.”

Championship leader Alex Palou finished third in the No. 10 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou’s lead over runnerup Newgarden was trimmed to 80 points with five races remaining on the 17-event schedule.

“I would have liked it (the point gap) to reach 50 or 60,” Newgarden said. “That sounds better, but that’s not where we’re at, and I think we did a pretty good job given what was in our control this weekend.

“I mean, it’s hard not to give kudos to Alex. I think he just did a great job. Clearly, we seem to have the upper hand this weekend and he had a great day today. You know, he maximized what he could and I think that speaks to what he brings to his program. He maximizes his results. He minimized a loss today. You know, it could have been more and he just made sure it wasn’t.

“He is a tremendous competitor. Did a great job. I wish we gained more, but I’m not going to be dissatisfied with where we brought it to.”

Palou, who finished eighth Saturday, led by a massive 117 points entering the double-header weekend. Still, the 26-year-old Spaniard extended his streak of finishing in the top-eight to all 12 races this season.

“It was a really busy day, even making five pit stops,” said Palou, the series champion in 2021. “We didn’t really have the pace at the beginning, but the team put me in a position to finish third after starting fifth on the restart with four laps to go.

“I didn’t expect to be on the podium, honestly. This is a place where we struggle, we don’t really have the package that we would like and that I struggle also personally. We got a lot of confidence today, but there’s still a lot to improve.

“This was a great crowd here in Iowa, and I’m happy for The American Legion Honda to be here on the podium.”

Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, with New Zealander Scott McLaughlin rounding-out three Team Penske cars in the top-five in the No. 3 Penske Chevrolet.

Newgarden “chilled” en route to a 3.375-second victory over McLaughlin on Saturday. But Newgarden’s second visit to the Winner’s Circle wasn’t as easy Sunday even though he led far more laps _ 212 of 250 _ after starting seventh than the 129 circuits he paced Saturday from the third spot on the starting grid.

It appeared Newgarden would cruise to another dominant victory late in the race, as he was well ahead of Rosenqvist and had lapped the field all the way to sixth place. But 2012 series champion Ryan Hunter-Reay of Ed Carpenter Racing side-swiped the SAFER Barrier in Turn 4 in the No. 20 Chevrolet on Lap 240, triggering the day’s third and final caution.

The five lead-lap cars were moved to the front of field under caution, creating a three-lap dash to the checkered on the restart at the end of Lap 247. Newgarden got a smooth jump into Turn 1 and never trailed. Pole-sitter Power passed Rosenqvist for second while Palou completed his Sunday salvage job by passing Rosenqvist and McLaughlin to earn his seventh podium result of the season.

Newgarden took less time to pass Power for the early lead Sunday than on Saturday. Newgarden stormed to the front and took control of the race on Lap 31 _ never trailing thereafter except during pit cycles.

Newgarden will split $10,000 with Team Penske and his chosen charities, SeriousFun Children’s Network and Wags and Walks Nashville, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.



Next up on the schedule is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 6, on the Streets of Nashville, Tenn. _ which conveniently is Newgarden’s hometown. Live coverage will start at noon (EDT) on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen scored his second victory of the INDY NXT by Firestone season to move another step closer toward the series’ ultimate prize Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Rasmussen wheeled his No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car to victory by a miniscule 0.1227-seconds over fast-closing, pole-sitter Jacob Abel in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports machine. It was the closest INDY NXT by Firestone finish on the 0.894-mile oval in Newton.

Rasmussen earned his fourth career win in INDYCAR’s development series after starting second. In the process, Rasmussen assumed the championship lead by 22 points over Nolan Siegel after entering the event trailing the rookie by 16 _ a sizeable swing of 38 points.

“We had good pace today,” Rasmussen said. “HMD has given me a great car. We’ve been fastest from the test (in June). Didn’t get the pole position but dominated the race.”

Rasmus Lindh earned his first podium by placing a career-best third in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing machine. Matthew Brabham, called in this week as a replacement driver for this event, finished fourth in the No. 75 Juncos Hollinger car. Hunter McElrea completed the top-five in the No. 27 car fielded by Andretti Autosport _ last driver on the lead lap.

Rasmussen wasted little time powering into the lead, driving under pole-sitter Abel in Turn 4 on Lap 2 and never trailing thereafter. Rasmussen led 74 of the scheduled 75-lap distance, extending his advantage lap after lap while opening a gap of 8.5-seconds over Siegel by Lap 33. While Rasmussen was in cruise control out front, Siegel, McElrea and Abel engaged in a squabble for second through fourth place.

That close racing produced the only caution period of the race on Lap 60, erasing Rasmussen’s lead which had narrowed to about five seconds. The right front wheel of McElrea’s car and the left rear of Siegel’s No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR entry touched as they raced side-by-side for second in Turn 2, forcing Siegel into a spin with no contact. The incident damaged the left rear suspension of Siegel’s car, and he retired with his second consecutive 15th-place finish of the season.

Rasmussen got a big jump on the restart on Lap 65 and started to pull away. Meanwhile, Abel passed McElrea for second and set sail for Rasmussen. Abel gained huge swaths of asphalt on the final lap but fell just short of earning his first career victory.

“I think I used up a little too much tire there at the start,” Rasmussen said. “We were super, super-quick at the start and then the caution came, and then everybody caught back up.”

Next race on the schedule is the INDY NXT by Firestone Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 6, on the Streets of Nashville, Tenn.

Results Sunday of the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade NTT IndyCar Series event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway in Newton, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

3. (12) Alex Palou, Honda, 250, Running

4. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 250, Running

5. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 249, Running

7. (5) Colton Herta, Honda, 249, Running

8. (3) David Malukas, Honda, 249, Running

9. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 249, Running

10. (11) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 249, Running

11. (17) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 249, Running

12. (20) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 249, Running

13. (21) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 249, Running

14. (24) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 248, Running

15. (18) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 248, Running

16. (8) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 248, Running

17. (15) Conor Daly, Honda, 248, Running

18. (14) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 248, Running

19. (22) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running

20. (6) Graham Rahal, Honda, 247, Running

21. (19) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 246, Running

22. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 245, Running

23. (4) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 244, Running

24. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 237, Contact

25. (13) Takuma Sato, Honda, 237, Running

26. (23) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 236, Running

27. (28) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 193, DQ

28. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 152, DQ

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 133.527 mph

Time of race: 01:40:25.7356

Margin of victory: 0.7050-seconds

Cautions: 3 for 37 laps

Lead changes: 8 among 6 drivers

Lap Leaders

Power, Will 1 – 30

Newgarden, Josef 31 – 55

Rosenqvist, Felix 56 – 57

Newgarden, Josef 58 – 147

Dixon, Scott 148

Ericsson, Marcus 149 – 151

Newgarden, Josef 152 – 195

McLaughlin, Scott 196 – 197

Newgarden, Josef 198 – 250

Point-standings (top-15): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 477; 2, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 397; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 357; 4, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 330; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 329; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 329; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 316; 8, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 276; 9, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 275; 10, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 265; 11, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 237; 12, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 233; 13, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 212; 14, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 185; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 183.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn., NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

