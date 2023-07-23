Hamlin Comes On Late To Capture Unpopular Win at Pocono

RacinToday.com

Denny Hamlin banged his way into the lead on a late restart, took the white flag just ahead of a yellow flag and was awarded an unpopular victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

The victory was Hamlin’s second of the season.

It was his eighth at Pocono and the 50th of his career.

It came just ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ryan Truex, Jr., who was looking for his fourth win of the season. The margin of victory was 1.23 seconds.

Hamlin led nine laps.

The crowd at Pocono showered Hamlin with boos after the race, apparently not happy with the way the victory was accomplished – there looked to be some door banging over the final laps with good friend Kyle Larson and then a failure by NASCAR to throw a caution with a wrecked and stalled car on the track on the second to last lap.

Third was Tyler Reddick of JGR’s sister ream, 23XI Racing.

Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing while Ty Gibbs was fifth.

Larson, who had led 24 laps, finished 20th after his run-ins with Hamlin.

Ryan Blaney had the lead on Lap 102 but then began losing power. Blowing past and taking the lead was Truex.

Truex had the lead when the field began pitting for the final time under green with about 40 laps to go in the 160-lapper. Larson pitted early during the stops, taking two tires. Truex then came in for four tires and when he re-entered the track, was behind Larson. Also ahead of Truex was Hamlin.

Ahead of the group were eight cars who opted to not pit in hopes of getting a late caution. As the laps wore on, those cars began to pull off into the pits.

But with 1 to go a yellow flag did wave and the three cars in front of Larson pitted, giving him the lead. Restarting second was Hamlin and Truex third.

Hamlin dropped to fourth on the restart and Truex moved in behind Larson.

With 11 to go, Alex Bowman, who was running third, spun to bring out another caution and set up another restart – this one with seven laps to go – with Larson and Truex side by side in Row 1.

Hamlin restarted behind Larson, pushed him past Truex and then moved even with Larson. Hamlin and Larson banged doors, forcing Larson into the wall and Hamlin into the lead.

But before the lap could be completed, a wreck in the field brought out another caution. As the race went yellow, Larson retaliated by banging doors with Hamlin.

Hamlin said he never touched Larson. Larson disagreed.

“Denny’s always right,” Larson said sarcastically. “All the buddies know Denny’s always right. But it is what it is. I am pissed. I feel I should be pissed.”

On the restart with three to go, Hamlin broke free, kept Truex behind him and went on to get the win.

Things got a bit testy early in the final stage when Austin Dillon and Reddick got together on the track. Dillon appeared to come down on Reddick, was spun into the wall where he wrecked hard.

After getting out of his demolished Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, he wait by the side of the track until the field came past under caution. He then threw his helmet at Reddick’s 23XI Racing car. A number of cars had to swerve to avoid contact with the helmet as it rolled back toward the infield.

Also not happy after the race was Team Penske’s Joey Logano. He wrecked on Lap 35. All four of his tires were flattened. A tow truck came out and hauled Logano’s car into the garage with Logano still in the cockpit.

“We’ve been fighting these cars for two years now with four flat tires when a car spins out, and you get this long, horrible ride back,” he said. “It’s rough. Your head is bouncing around in there. It’s stupid. It’s just really dumb that we can’t just put four tires on a truck. I saw a whole bunch of them earlier today. I did something for Verizon and I saw at least 25 trucks. If we can put four tires on one of them with a jack and an impact that can just change the tires and let us come back, instead of dragging the car two miles around the racetrack, it’s just stupid. It’s not fun for anybody. The poor guy driving the tow truck. The poor driver getting his head knocked around for two miles and the poor team that’s got to fix the underbodies of these things after they get dragged around. It’s dumb. I don’t know. It is what it is, but it seems like it has a very easy fix. I’ve brought this up before, but I guess it doesn’t matter.”

