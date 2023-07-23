Newgarden Completes Sweep at Iowa Speedway

Josef Newgarden completed a weekend sweep in Newton, Iowa when he won the IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday.

Newgarden had to survive a restart with three laps to go to get the win, his sixth at the track.

The two-time series champion has won every oval race this season, including the biggie – the Indianapolis 500 back in May.

He has won six of the last seven oval races in the series over the last 12 months.

“We knew we had a great car, and the pressure was there because I think we wanted to execute on it and make sure it was a great weekend,” Newgarden said. “I’m happy now. When you finish the first race, it’s great to have a doubleheader, but you just feel incomplete until you get through today. To be able to come back and do it again, I’m so proud of the team.

“It’s very gratifying because I know how good our car is here. When you show up with a car like this, you’ve got the pressure to just execute and get the job done. When you don’t get the job done, you feel like you did something wrong.”

His Team Penske teammate Will Power was second on Sunday after starting from the pole. The margin of victory was .7050 seconds.

Series points leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing finished third and came away with an 80-point lead over Newgarden.

Palou extended his streak of finishing in the top eight to all 12 races this season.

“I didn’t expect to be on the podium, honestly,” Palou said. “This is a place where we struggle, we don’t really have the package that we would like and that I struggle also personally. We got a lot of confidence today, but there’s still a lot to improve.”

Fourth was Felix Rosenqvist of McLaren.

(This story will be updated shortly)