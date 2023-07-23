Capps Claims Bonus in Funny Car

RacinToday.com

Reigning Funny Car world champion Ron Capps rolled to his third win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Saturday, defeating 2018 world champ J.R. Todd in the final of the bonus event at Pacific Raceways as part of the 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals.

The Challenge also saw Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) score wins at the facility in Kent, Wash., near Seattle. Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car) and Herrera (Pro Stock Bike) each qualified No. 1 at the 11th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

The FOX Network will air three hours of eliminations today beginning at 4 p.m. (EDT). This weekend’s event is the second of three comprising the NHRA’s annual summertime “Western Swing” that began last weekend with the final national event at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo.

Capps covered the 1,000-foot distance Saturday in 3.951-seconds at 322.65 mph in his NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra to slip past Todd’s run of 3.967 at 323.81. Capps earned his third specialty event win in the past four races and will attempt to pick up his first double-up weekend of the season Sunday outside Seattle, where the native Californian has two career event wins.

“This deal has really changed the way you wake up Saturday morning,” said Capps, the three-time/reigning world champ and second-year team-owner. “There’s a lot going on inside your head up there. You’re trying to win this and you’re still trying to improve your qualifying spot, too, but this deal is really cool. We’re very excited to get another win in this and it also gives us a lot of good data for (Sunday).

“I want to just say it over and over: Thank you to Mission Foods for putting this on. They really created something cool. We all saw the points is the thing that stood out for most; it’s great money, we appreciate that, too. But as you know, we won the world championship last year by less than a handful of points.”

Funny Car legend John Force put on an impressive show to close-out qualifying, racing into the No. 1 spot for the first time this season with a run of 3.915 at 327.35 in his PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS. It’s also the 166th career pole for the 16-time world champ as he looks to win at Pacific Raceways for an incredible 10th time. Bob Tasca III qualified second at 3.949 and 322.81 in his Ford Mustang while Capps qualified third.

“When you’re out here and you got four teams and so many people to represent, it’s hard to make everybody happy,” said Force, an ageless 74-years-old. “We have a race to win; our cars are good, some are a little bit off, some are hot. I didn’t think we’d be that fast. But like (crew chief) Danny Hood said, ‘Hang on!’ So when he does that, I know he’s pushing it. I’m excited and I love Seattle.

“It’s funny, the days beat you up and you feel like everything’s going wrong _ and then all of a sudden you run like that, you get young again.”

Force will have a first-round bye in a 15-car field.

Four-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence made the most of his Saturday performance, recording his first victory in the Challenge by defeating 2013 world champ Shawn Langdon in the final with a 1,000-foot run of 3.788-seconds at 325.61 mph in his family-owned Capco Contractors/Toyota dragster.

Amazingly, it’s the first win of any kind this season for Torrence, who was second in points entering the weekend. While that shows his team’s consistency this season, Torrence has been eager to get back into the Winner’s Circle. The native Texan did that Saturday, trailering veteran Doug Kalitta and then Langdon to win the bonus race and create plenty of momentum heading into Sunday’s eliminations.

“We had a really good race car in Denver (last weekend) and we should have won (in the semifinals against Kalitta),” Torrence said. “It definitely gives me a boost of confidence in my race car. I went to the Western Swing with a completely different mindset. To win (the bonus race) gives us a lot of confidence going into race day. It’s the first win we’ve had in a while and I think that’s finally coming around the way that we want to. The win light came on in our side. I trusted my guys and my race car. We didn’t win four world championships by not trusting in them.”

Privateer Mike Salinas enjoyed an impressive Saturday, too, earning his second pole this season and 13th in his career with a run of 3.743 at 329.02 in his Valley Services/Scrappers Racing dragster. The native Californian followed it up with another strong pass of 3.77-seconds to close out the day, putting him in prime position to chase his first win at Pacific Raceways and second victory of 2023. Kalitta qualified second with a 3.753 at 327.66, and point-leader Justin Ashley jumped to third in the final session after going 3.760 at 325.45.

“We tested a lot, we just didn’t share it with anybody,” Salinas said. “We just fell on our face and tried all kinds of different things. All the stuff we did learn, we’re just applying it now and the car seems to be responding exactly the way we want it to. Our 60-foots were amazing for the heat. I think we’re in a good place.

“We tried to run a little bit better in Q3, but I think it mowed through the clutch a little bit. We were trying to actually run the same run a little bit hotter, because that’s what it’s going to be (Sunday).” Salinas will have a first-round bye in a 15-car field.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, point-leader Gaige Herrera won the Challenge and qualified No. 1 in the category’s first appearance at Pacific Raceways. Herrera defeated Angie Smith in the final of the bonus race, covering the quarter-mile in 6.794-seconds at 197.42 mph aboard his Vance & Hines/Mission Foods Suzuki. It’s the third Challenge victory for Herrera, who defeated Chase Van Sant earlier in the day. Herrera, who is making his NHRA debut at Pacific Raceways, now has the opportunity to double-up for the second time this season.

“I feel like we’re kind of back in the groove we had before Bristol, so to be able to come out here and get a third Mission win, it’s awesome,” Herrera said. “And to be No. 1 qualifier, it’s just an awesome start to the weekend. All the credit goes to the whole team. They really know their stuff. They’ve been doing this for many years and that gives me all the confidence in the world as a rider. The big thing for me on Sunday is to be consistent on the bike, but I feel very confident we can have a good day.”

Herrera’s 6.767 at 198.09 from Friday secured his his sixth pole of 2023 in a field of 14 motorcycles. His Vance & Hines teammate, four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec, is second at 6.776 and 198.82 while Angie Smith took third, going 6.787 at 200.29 _ the first 200-mph pass at Pacific Raceways for the Pro Stock Bike category.

First-round elimination pairings for the 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash., the 11th of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Mike Salinas, 3.743-seconds, 329.02 mph vs. Bye; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.753, 327.66 vs. 13. Ron Smith, 4.859, 170.62; 3. Justin Ashley, 3.760, 325.45 vs. 12. Tony Schumacher, 3.826, 323.66; 4. Steve Torrence, 3.764, 327.98 vs. 11. Josh Hart, 3.820, 319.67; 5. Austin Prock, 3.774, 323.27 vs. 10. Brittany Force, 3.808, 319.22; 6. Clay Millican, 3.775, 327.59 vs. 9. Leah Pruett, 3.807, 323.43; 7. Antron Brown, 3.781, 317.72 vs. 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.786, 321.27.

Funny Car _ 1. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.915, 327.35 vs. Bye; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.949, 322.81 vs. 13. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.558, 182.75; 3. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.951, 322.65 vs. 12. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.365, 208.65; 4. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.963, 320.81 vs. 11. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.157, 252.10; 5. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.967, 323.81 vs. 10. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.084, 305.98; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.983, 320.36 vs. 9. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.015, 318.02; 7. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.987, 318.54 vs. 8. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.997, 319.98.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.767, 198.09 vs. 14. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.595, 151.04; 2. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.776, 198.82 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.968, 194.44; 3. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.787, 200.29 vs. 12. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.957, 192.80; 4. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.808, 199.46 vs. 11. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.908, 192.11; 5. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.808, 195.53 vs. 10. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.861, 194.10; 6. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.814, 197.19 vs. 9. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.850, 195.48; 7. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.824, 197.54 vs. 8. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.848, 197.42.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.