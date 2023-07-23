Changes Could Be Headed Texas Motor Speedway’s Way

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas _ The footprint of Texas Motor Speedway’s racing surface could be in for a re-boot this offseason.

Mark Faber, TMS executive vice president/general manager, confirmed that a long-rumored change to the 1.5-mile oval is being studied by Speedway Motorsports’ president and CEO using a tool familiar to motorsports fans world-wide.

“Marcus Smith is looking at different iRacing models here to a possible repave/reconfigure,” Faber said after the first of two days of a recent Goodyear NASCAR tire test. “We’re working on iRacing right now, going through some modeling. I think September will be a big indicator of what happens.”

That was a reference to the NASCAR Playoffs weekend featuring the Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23, and the Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24. It’s the only appearance by NASCAR’s two top touring series on TMS’ slimmed-down 2023 racing schedule. Specifically, the Cup race will be just the second time NASCAR’s new-for-2022 Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s, Ford Mustangs and Toyota Camrys will compete in a point-paying race at “The Great American Speedway.” NASCAR’s Next Gen cars made their TMS debuts during the non-point 38th annual NASCAR All-Star Race in May 2022.

Tyler Reddick, then driving the No. 8 Chevy Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, led the final 24 laps of the 18th annual AEA 500 last fall en route to a 1.19-second victory over the Mustang of eventual 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano of Team Penske. Reddick led three times for a race-high 70 laps in the 334-lap/501-miler that set Cup track records for most lead changes (36), most leaders (19) cautions (16), caution laps (91) and longest race (4 hours, 21 minutes, 53 seconds). Included in the latter figure was a 56-minute red flag stoppage for unexpected lightning strikes and light rain in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Unfortunately, Reddick’s first oval track win was almost an after-thought considering it played-out against a backdrop of blown Goodyear tires, flash fires and a flurry of grinding wall-bangers. Indeed, the overall cluster-effect conveniently fed into the narrative that “No Limits, Texas” is in need of a reconfiguration, repave and reboot.

“We didn’t get a true indication last September due to tire pressure issues,” said Faber, recalling his first NASCAR weekend as TMS boss. “We had 16 cautions, weather issues _ we had lightning _ there’s no true indicator back then. So, we’re working on iRacing right now going through some modeling. I think September will be a big indicator of what happens.”

iRacing is a subscription-based online racing simulation video game developed and published by iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations in 2008. All in-game sessions are hosted on the publisher’s servers.

The possible reconfiguration of TMS went on the record two days before last year’s Playoff race courtesy of 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports. Asked how he would improve the quality of racing on TMS’ uniquely-banked layout, Larson offered a not-so-subtle suggestion.

“I would like them to demolish this place first,” Larson said, “and then start over from scratch.”

That option likely is not on Smith’s short-list at company headquarters in Concord, N.C. “We’re looking at four to five different iRacing models,” Faber said. Option 1 is to leave the racing surface as-is, with Turns 1 and 2 banked at 20 degrees and Turns 3 and 4 banked at the layout’s original 24-degrees.

Option 2 would be to return to 24-degree banking in all four corners. “The (original) degree changes are being taken into account,” said Faber, who declined to offer specific details on additional options.

Smith could decide to mimic the recent revamping of the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway. A sister Speedway Motorsports facility to TMS, the D-shaped layout in Hampton, Ga., now is NASCAR’s highest-banked “intermediate” track. Banking was increased from 24 degrees to 28 degrees, while the racing surface was narrowed from 55-feet to 40-feet. The track’s straightaways have remained at 5-degrees.

Another option might be to re-make TMS’ dormant, infield road-course into a copy of the “ROVAL” at sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway. The CMS Road-Course is a 2.28-mile/17-turn circuit combining the infield with portions of the 1.5-mile oval. The Bank of America ROVAL 400 Cup Playoff race is booked there for Oct. 8 and will be contested over a scheduled distance of 109 laps/250 miles.

The defunct American Le Mans Series staged two races on TMS’ 2.324-mile infield road-course in September 2000 and March 2001, both won by Audi R8 Prototype coupes entered by Audi Sport North America. That 2.324-mile layout _ one of four originally available with eight to 15 turns _ also has hosted Trans-Am and SCCA World Challenge GT and Touring class events.

TMS opened in March 1997 as a 1.5-mile quad-oval featuring four, 24-degree banked turns with Turn 4 leading into a signature frontstretch “dogleg” _ an element favored by track founder and NASCAR Hall of Famer O. Bruton Smith. However, the quality of racing here in NASCAR’s three national touring series and the NTT IndyCar Series has come under increasing driver, fan and media scrutiny since completion of a major capital improvement project in March 2017.

Announced on Jan. 6, 2017 by Marcus Smith and Eddie Gossage, TMS’ first president/GM, the key element was reduction of the banking in Turns 1 and 2 from 24 to 20 degrees. The Turn 1 apron also was flattened and widened. The banking in Turns 3 and 4 remained at 24 degrees and the entire layout was repaved. Gossage credited the reduced banking idea in Turns 1 and 2 to Smith, whose intent was to break TMS out of the “cookie-cutter” mold associated with intermediate tracks and create added passing opportunities.

Complicating the issue since completion of the project is the fact NASCAR began applying a traction compound/resin that, if not properly heat-activated, reduced the racing surface to a single, slippery bottom lane. That compound has proven especially problematic for passing during the track’s annual INDYCAR race, which began as a June night event but has settled in recent years into a springtime slot. The NTT IndyCar Series competes exclusively on Firestone Firehawk Racing Radials.

TMS opened its 2023 racing schedule with a doubleheader weekend April 1 and 2 featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the NTT IndyCar Series. Carson Hocevar of Niece Motorsports became a first-time Truck Series winner on April 1 after a double overtime victory in the 25th annual SpeedyCash.com 250.

The April 2 INDYCAR event saw two-time series champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske score his second consecutive PPG 375 victory under caution after he and runnerup Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren and Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing sliced-and-diced within inches of one another at 220-plus mph during the closing 57 laps of 250.

Newgarden said post-race his 26th career victory was a “very good mix between two worlds _ of not having a ‘pack race,’ but also having a difference-maker where there’s tire degradation and you have to work as a team to figure that puzzle out. Trying to find the balance with downforce and grip, it’s always the game nowadays.

“I think most people would look at today and say, ‘That’s how Texas should race.’^”

The frenetic action validated the new, three-year contract between INDYCAR and Speedway Motorsports one year after the event’s future clearly was placed on life-support.

“The INDYCAR drivers were talking to us pre-race about, ‘What are you going to do with the track? Are you going to grind the track? The track’s not any good,’^” Faber said. “Coming out of that race the drivers came to us and said, ‘Don’t change the track. We had the best race here in years. Probably the best INDYCAR race since 2015 at Fontana (Calif). Don’t touch the track.’

“So, tracks have to mature. We’re working on the track, but after Sept. 24 I think we’ll have a pretty good idea what direction we’re going to take. And it could be the track stays the same because we’ve already seen what happens with the weekend in April.

“We’ve not settled on anything yet. Again, we’ve got to see what happens in September and then we’ll be able to pivot accordingly.”

Logano, the two-time/reigning Cup Series champion, was joined by Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing and Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing for Goodyear’s test on July 11 and 12.

“Thanks to Goodyear for coming here this week to test the tires and make sure they have the right tire coming back,” Faber said. “Recall last September there were tire pressure issues. So salute to Goodyear for doing that.”

Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, speculated post-race last fall that some teams experiencing blowouts were “too aggressive” with tire pressures above setup recommendations for the company’s Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials. The Next Gen car features a wider tire with a lower profile sidewall, an 18-inch bead diameter wheel package and independent rear suspension.

“I think it was important to ask Daniel what he thought about the tires and the track compared to last September,” Faber said. “He said he had a really good day (July 11), so let’s see what happens as far as what some of the data that comes out of that.”

Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro, guesstimated he had tested six or seven compounds during Day 1 _ which began at 6 a.m. in an effort to avoid Texas’ triple-digit summertime temperatures.

“Too many (compounds). I lost count,” Suarez joked. “They just tell me, ‘Go, go.’ Yeah, everyone’s getting smarter, everyone’s understanding these race cars better. I think Goodyear does a very good job of providing us options for the best racing and I feel like today, we have seen a couple pretty good options. So I’m happy where we’re at.”

The first and only Mexican-born driver to win a Cup race (Sonoma, Calif., in 2022), Suarez said each Day 1 run was 20 laps during a session that was red-flagged for nearly two hours because of a rain shower. Suarez speculated Day 2’s test would be run in 35 to 40-lap segments.

“Texas (Motor Speedway) is a place that is very quick,” said Suarez, whose best finishes in Fort Worth are a pair of third-place results in 2019. “I was talking to my team about how it took me a few laps to get used to the high speeds that we have here in Texas in comparison to what we see sometimes in other places. It’s a very tricky place and I’m glad we’re here testing to figure out a few things.”

Stucker said prior to the Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16 that Goodyear engineers are continually working to develop a tire package designed to “generate more grip, tire wear and tire fall-off (degradation)” for the series’ varied layouts. NHIS, a relatively flat 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, N.H., is another Speedway Motorsports facility.

“There’s definitely some things they’re trying with the (tire) construction,” said Logano, driver of Team Penske’s No. 22 Mustang and Cup champion in 2018 and 2022. “You know the race here last year there were some issues with vibration and tires blowing out, which is why we’re testing here. But I think if you look at where we are as a sport when it comes to tires, we’ve gotten better with our car setups _ trying to get our cars to not blow-out tires _ and also Goodyear’s come with a stronger tire as well.

“It’s a learning curve that we all went through last year with a brand new car and brand new tire _ all new for everybody. We all learned together. Now, granted, a lot of us learned the hard way with blowing tires out. It doesn’t just hurt the pocket book, it hurts your head a lot as well. To get through that _ it seems like we’re on the upper side of that and really understanding why that was happening and making some changes.”

Logano’s 32 career Cup victories include the spring 2014 race at TMS. He already has qualified for the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs via his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

“This is a unique racetrack when you think about the layout of it,” Logano said. “When they repaved it (in 2017)…you’re flat, wide in (Turns) 1 and 2, off the gas. And (Turns) 3 and 4 are almost wide-open. You can do it for a lap or two on new tires or if the track temps are a little bit cooler. It’s just a lot different than what it used to be, for sure, but it also makes it very challenging to set up your race car because the amount of banking change from one end to the other is unlike anywhere else we go.”

Ticket information for the NASCAR Playoff weekend is available at www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).