Newgarden Wins for Fifth Time at Iowa Speedway
Josef Newgarden dominated once again at Iowa Speedway, winning Saturday’s IndyCar Series race at the Newton short oval.
To get the win, the Team Penske driver had to hold off teammate Scott McLaughlin over the final 10 laps. The margin of victory was just over three seconds.
It gave Newgarden, who won this year’s Indy 500, his fifth win in Iowa. He led 129 laps.
“It’s a great day,” Newgarden, a two time series champion, said. “My team, they are unbelievable. They always give me a great car. I show up every weekend, and I feel like I’ve got the best of the best behind me. I love Iowa.”
Newgarden will attempt to win his fifth Iowa race on Sunday when he drivers in the second event of this weekend’s doubleheader.
Pato O’Ward of McLaren finished third.
Fourth was Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing.
Fifth was Penske driver and pole-sitter Will Power.
Power led 119 of the first 120 laps, losing the top spot to championship leader Alex Palou only during an early pit stop cycle.
They were the only five drivers who finished on the lead lap.
###
Results Saturday of the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart NTT IndyCar Series event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway in Newton, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
- (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running
2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running
3. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running
4. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 250, Running
5. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running
6. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 249, Running
7. (17) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 249, Running
8. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 249, Running
9. (11) Takuma Sato, Honda, 249, Running
10. (20) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 249, Running
11. (8) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 249, Running
12. (9) David Malukas, Honda, 248, Running
13. (21) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 248, Running
14. (14) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 248, Running
15. (23) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 247, Running
16. (24) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 247, Running
17. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 247, Running
18. (26) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running
19. (6) Colton Herta, Honda, 246, Running
20. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 246, Running
21. (22) Conor Daly, Honda, 245, Running
22. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 245, Running
23. (16) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 244, Running
24. (18) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 243, Running
25. (27) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 242, Running
26. (25) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 241, Running
27. (28) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 235, Running
28. (13) Graham Rahal, Honda, 149, Contact
Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 143.155 mph
Time of race: 01:33:40.4758
Margin of victory: 3.3755-seconds
Cautions: 1 for 14 laps
Lead changes: 5 among 4 drivers
Lap Leaders
Power, Will 1 – 62
Palou, Alex 63
Power, Will 64 – 120
Newgarden, Josef 121 – 125
Sato, Takuma 126
Newgarden, Josef 127 – 250
Point-standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 442; 2, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 344; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 328; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 309; 5, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 307; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 298; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 274; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 258; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren (tie) Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 250.
2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT
Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing
Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport
Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock