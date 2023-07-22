Newgarden Wins for Fifth Time at Iowa Speedway

Josef Newgarden dominated once again at Iowa Speedway, winning Saturday’s IndyCar Series race at the Newton short oval.

To get the win, the Team Penske driver had to hold off teammate Scott McLaughlin over the final 10 laps. The margin of victory was just over three seconds.

It gave Newgarden, who won this year’s Indy 500, his fifth win in Iowa. He led 129 laps.

“It’s a great day,” Newgarden, a two time series champion, said. “My team, they are unbelievable. They always give me a great car. I show up every weekend, and I feel like I’ve got the best of the best behind me. I love Iowa.”

Newgarden will attempt to win his fifth Iowa race on Sunday when he drivers in the second event of this weekend’s doubleheader.

Pato O’Ward of McLaren finished third.

Fourth was Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Fifth was Penske driver and pole-sitter Will Power.

Power led 119 of the first 120 laps, losing the top spot to championship leader Alex Palou only during an early pit stop cycle.

They were the only five drivers who finished on the lead lap.

Results Saturday of the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart NTT IndyCar Series event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway in Newton, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running

3. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running

4. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 250, Running

5. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

6. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 249, Running

7. (17) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 249, Running

8. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 249, Running

9. (11) Takuma Sato, Honda, 249, Running

10. (20) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 249, Running

11. (8) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 249, Running

12. (9) David Malukas, Honda, 248, Running

13. (21) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 248, Running

14. (14) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 248, Running

15. (23) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 247, Running

16. (24) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 247, Running

17. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 247, Running

18. (26) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running

19. (6) Colton Herta, Honda, 246, Running

20. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 246, Running

21. (22) Conor Daly, Honda, 245, Running

22. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 245, Running

23. (16) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 244, Running

24. (18) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 243, Running

25. (27) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 242, Running

26. (25) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 241, Running

27. (28) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 235, Running

28. (13) Graham Rahal, Honda, 149, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 143.155 mph

Time of race: 01:33:40.4758

Margin of victory: 3.3755-seconds

Cautions: 1 for 14 laps

Lead changes: 5 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders

Power, Will 1 – 62

Palou, Alex 63

Power, Will 64 – 120

Newgarden, Josef 121 – 125

Sato, Takuma 126

Newgarden, Josef 127 – 250

Point-standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 442; 2, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 344; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 328; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 309; 5, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 307; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 298; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 274; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 258; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren (tie) Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 250.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock