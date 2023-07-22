Home » HEADLINE, INDYCAR

Newgarden Wins for Fifth Time at Iowa Speedway

| , RacinToday.com Saturday, July 22 2023

Josef Newgarden won in Iowa on Saturday. (File photos courtesy of INDYCAR)

Josef Newgarden dominated once again at Iowa Speedway, winning Saturday’s IndyCar Series race at the Newton short oval.

To get the win, the Team Penske driver had to hold off teammate Scott McLaughlin over the final 10 laps. The margin of victory was just over three seconds.

It gave Newgarden, who won this year’s Indy 500, his fifth win in Iowa. He led 129 laps.

“It’s a great day,” Newgarden, a two time series champion, said. “My team, they are unbelievable. They always give me a great car. I show up every weekend, and I feel like I’ve got the best of the best behind me. I love Iowa.”

Newgarden will attempt to win his fifth Iowa race on Sunday when he drivers in the second event of this weekend’s doubleheader.

Pato O’Ward of McLaren finished third.

Fourth was Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Fifth was Penske driver and pole-sitter Will Power.

Power led 119 of the first 120 laps, losing the top spot to championship leader Alex Palou only during an early pit stop cycle.

They were the only five drivers who finished on the lead lap.

###

Results Saturday of the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart NTT IndyCar Series event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway in Newton, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

  1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running
    2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running
    3. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running
    4. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 250, Running
    5. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running
    6. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 249, Running
    7. (17) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 249, Running
    8. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 249, Running
    9. (11) Takuma Sato, Honda, 249, Running
    10. (20) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 249, Running
    11. (8) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 249, Running
    12. (9) David Malukas, Honda, 248, Running
    13. (21) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 248, Running
    14. (14) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 248, Running
    15. (23) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 247, Running
    16. (24) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 247, Running
    17. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 247, Running
    18. (26) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running
    19. (6) Colton Herta, Honda, 246, Running
    20. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 246, Running
    21. (22) Conor Daly, Honda, 245, Running
    22. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 245, Running
    23. (16) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 244, Running
    24. (18) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 243, Running
    25. (27) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 242, Running
    26. (25) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 241, Running
    27. (28) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 235, Running
    28. (13) Graham Rahal, Honda, 149, Contact

Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 143.155 mph
Time of race: 01:33:40.4758
Margin of victory: 3.3755-seconds
Cautions: 1 for 14 laps
Lead changes: 5 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders
Power, Will 1 – 62
Palou, Alex 63
Power, Will 64 – 120
Newgarden, Josef 121 – 125
Sato, Takuma 126
Newgarden, Josef 127 – 250

Point-standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 442; 2, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 344; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 328; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 309; 5, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 307; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 298; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 274; 8, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 258; 9, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren (tie) Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 250.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

| , RacinToday.com Saturday, July 22 2023
No Comment