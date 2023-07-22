Newgarden Again Looks Like Driver To Beat In Iowa

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacingToday.com

Iowa Speedway continued as Josef Newgarden’s personal “Field of Dreams” Friday, as the Team Penske ace paced the opening practice for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend in Newton.

Newgarden posted a hot lap of 176.428 mph around the 0.894-mile bull ring, where his four career victories include Race No. 1 of last summer’s double-header.

Newgarden has dominated oval-track racing recently in the NTT IndyCar Series. He has won four of the last five races on circle tracks during the last 12 months, including the 107th Indianapolis 500 in May and the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth in April. Newgarden’s only blip during that time was Race No. 2 last July in Newton, where he was eliminated in a crash caused by a mechanical failure while leading.

“Good practice for sure, no doubt,” said Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. “It’s difficult to say what Saturday and Sunday is going to bring. I think everybody looks really good. There’s a lot of cars that tested here. Pretty much the whole field tested outside of us and McLaren, and I think everybody looks like they’ve raised their game. So it’s not going to be easy whether it’s qualifying or the race. I think it will be pretty tight up and down the grid. We’ll see what happens.

“We’ve got a pretty good package. We ran a good couple of first laps, and it was just OK in race trim. I think we need to be a little bit better. This place is tricky.”

This weekend’s event is the only double-header on the schedule. Live coverage of the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart will start at 3 p.m. (EDT) Saturday on NBC and the INDYCAR Radio Network. The Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade will start at 2 p.m. (EDT) Sunday on the same outlets.

Saturday’s schedule features NTT P1 Award qualifying. Each driver will turn two flying laps, with Lap 1 setting the grid for this afternoon’s race and Lap 2 determining the starting lineup for Sunday’s event.

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand helped Team Penske secure the top two spot on Friday’s practice speed chart at 175.968 mph in the No. 3 Chevrolet. Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson was third _ and the fastest Honda-powered driver _ at 175.877 mph in the No. 8 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Colton Herta was fourth at 175.521 mph in the No. 26 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport, with Pato O’Ward completing the top-five at 175.470 mph in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. O’Ward won Race 2 of this twin bill last summer.

“I have no idea where we’re at, to be honest. It’s just tough,” said O’Ward, a native of Mexico. “Around here five laps difference on your tires versus somebody else’s tires, it’s really a world of difference. It’s super-easy to kind of spook yourself and feel like you’re not as strong as what you actually are, or you can get a misread and think, ‘I’m a hero’ and then you’re not.

“I think (Saturday) will be obviously an opportunity to learn more of what everybody has got to work for Race No. 2. Yeah, we don’t have more time to really work on the car, so it’s just kind of qualifying and then race that qualifying car. I think it will be a head game just like it always is in 60-something laps per set. Really, pretty tall order.”

Championship leader Alex Palou, who leads the driver standings by a massive 117 points, was 15th at 173.007 mph in the No. 10 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Honestly, it was a tough practice for us with traffic,” said Palou, the 2021 series champion from Spain. “We got lots of laps and ran through a lot of things. But it’s a short weekend, so we were trying a lot of different setup options. We’ll be ready to roll (Saturday).”

This looms as a windfall of a weekend for Palou, who will claim a $1-million PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge with a victory in either race. The bonus, split between the team and a charity, is awarded to the first driver who wins on all three types of tracks in the championship _ street circuits, road-courses and ovals _ during the 17-race season. Palou already victories on a street circuit and a road-course.

The 28-driver field wasted no time during the 90-minute session, combining to turn 2,766 laps/2,472 miles. Ericsson was the busiest driver, completing slightly over a half-race distance with 126 laps.

INDYCAR has issued a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda entry for avoidable contact involving driver Jack Harvey during the Sunday, July 16, race on the Streets of Toronto.

Harvey was found in violation of:

Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact _ The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with the overtaking Competitor and the secondary responsibility resides with the Competitor(s) being overtaken. A Competitor who fails to demonstrate their responsibility and initiates a maneuver that results in contact with another Competitor may be penalized.

According to the rulebook, a penalty can be applied at the next INDYCAR race if the penalty cannot be served at the event where the infraction took place.

Consistent with an Unapproved Engine Change-Out penalty in the INDYCAR rulebook, the Avoidable Contact grid penalty is six-positions on road and street-course events and nine-positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart on Saturday, July 22, at Iowa Speedway.

INDYCAR, along with longtime partner Dallara, is providing an update designed to improve the overall strength and retention of wheel hubs on NTT IndyCar Series cars.

An updated, rear-wheel bearing retaining nut has been distributed to all series entries and will be mandated for use beginning at this weekend’s Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend double-header at Iowa Speedway. The strength of the rear-wheel bearing retaining nut has increased by 60 percent over the previous design.

Revisions to the existing component came after a meticulous review of the incident at the 2023 Indianapolis 500 involving the No. 27 Honda driven by Kyle Kirkwood and fielded by Andretti Autosport and the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet driven by Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist, which resulted in the loss of the left rear wheel assembly on the No. 27.

“Dallara continues to be a tremendous partner of the NTT IndyCar Series,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said in a statement. “Their thorough review process of the incident between the No. 6 and the No. 27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway began immediately and included an extensive recreation at their headquarters in Italy.

“INDYCAR takes safety very seriously. This update is an important step in making sure an incident like this does not happen again.”

Previously, it was determined that the wheel tether system, using high-performance Zylon material, did not fail in the May 28 incident on the 2.5-mile IMS oval. INDYCAR was the first sanctioning body in the United States to require its use.

“It is Dallara’s mission, along with INDYCAR and all of the racing series we work with, to maintain and continuously improve safety based upon the highest standards,” Dallara CEO Stefano dePonti said. “After completing a detailed analysis of the accident during this year’s Indy 500, together with INDYCAR we have reached the conclusion that the outcome was the consequence of an unusual and never experienced set of circumstances.

“Nevertheless, we have developed and produced new components that will increase the strength of the corner in case the unlikely sequence of events repeats itself.”

The waiting was the hardest part for Jacob Abel, whose patience was rewarded Friday with his first career INDY NXT by Firestone pole at Iowa Speedway.

Abel turned a two-lap average speed of 162.244 mph in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports car around the 0.894-mile bull ring. His previous best start was second in the series opener in March on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Qualifying has definitely been a little bit of our Achilles heel this year,” Abel said. “So, to pull this out is unbelievable, especially on an oval. That’s like the most stressful thing you can do as a driver ever. Especially going fifth-to-last (in the order).

“I had a lot of people to watch, so when I got out of the car, I wasn’t necessarily done. Huge shoutout to the Abel Motorsports guys. This is a huge step for us. We’re right there in the championship. We just need a good couple of weekends, and we’ll be right there.”

Up next is today’s 75-lap race, with live coverage starting at 11 a.m. (EDT) on Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Abel will try to convert his first pole into his first career victory. He is fifth in the series standings during this breakthrough season with a small, family-owned team. Abel is 48 points behind leader and rookie Nolan Siegel of HMD Motorsports and nine points behind third-place Hunter McElrea of Andretti Autosport.

Christian Rasmussen, fastest in practice earlier Friday and in the Open Test last month, will join Abel on the front row after qualifying second at 161.532 mph in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Rasmussen in second in the standings, 16 points behind Siegel, who qualified third at 161.175 mph in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR machine. James Roe will start a career-best fourth at 161.168 mph in the No. 29 Topcon car fielded by Andretti Autosport. Roe’s previous best start was eighth.

McElrea, the event winner in 2022, qualified fifth at 160.612 mph in the No. 27 Smart Motors car fielded by Andretti Autosport. Teammate and rookie Louis Foster filled out Row 3 after qualifying sixth at 160.408 mph in the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship machine.

NTT IndyCar Series point-standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 417; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 300; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 291; 4, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 275; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 274; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 258; 7, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 248; 8, Will Power, Team Penske, 242; 9, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 239; 10, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 230.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock









