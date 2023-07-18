Shut Down: Drivers Pay Lofty Last Respects To Bandimere

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

The small drag strip that John Bandimere Sr. and wife Frances opened on a parcel of land west of Denver in 1958 went silent Sunday after 65 years and a weekend Matt Hagan described as “magical and very emotional.”

Hagan won the final Funny Car national event at Bandimere Speedway, defeating Alexis DeJoria in front of a sellout crowd intent on breathing-in one last afternoon of nitromethane during the 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals.

Bandimere Speedway began its life as a safe environment for young people to learn about cars and race them off the streets. NHRA began competing on “Thunder Mountain” in 1979 as a Sportsman-only national event that was elevated to full national event status in 1980. Led by track general manager John “Sporty” Bandimere III, the family has agreed to sell a facility that has gone numerous upgrades over the decades and land in Morrison, Colo. Meanwhile, the family plans to return to the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule, perhaps in 2025, at a new location reportedly near Denver International Airport.

After winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge specialty race on Saturday, Hagan doubled-up in Sunday’s final with a 1,000-foot pass in 4.135-seconds at 304.25 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to defeat DeJoria’s Toyota Supra. Hagan celebrated his fourth victory this season and 47th of his career, as well as his second win at Bandimere.

Hagan trailered Chris King and three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps to reach the final opposite DeJoria _ ironically, the same string of opponents he beat in this event in 2021. Competing in his sponsor’s race, Hagan recorded his 50th No. 1 qualifier, won Saturday’s specialty event and made the final winning pass on Sunday.

“This was a magical weekend for me and very emotional,” said Hagan, a 40-year-old resident of Christiansburg, Va. “It was my mom’s birthday and she passed away six months ago, so I was thinking about that throughout the weekend. But I also knew this is the last time I’d race at Bandimere Speedway and it was a Dodge-sponsored race. I’ve been on fire here before and we’ve blown up a lot of things on ‘The Mountain.’ So, getting quick qualifying time three years in a row and winning in 2021 and now today is very special.”

The win was Hagan’s first at Bandimere under the banner of Tony Stewart Racing, the second-year NHRA organization owned by the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and rookie Top Alcohol Dragster driver.

“For Matt to win the last race at Bandimere Speedway, it’s so special,” Stewart said. “The Funny Cars were the last pair to go down the track. It’s an epic event. It’s the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals. To be able to finish it off for our partners is a great day.” TSR partner Dodge capped a 35-year partnership with Bandimere Speedway, the longest-running active event or race sponsorship in all of motorsports.

DeJoria advanced to her third final in 2023 and 15th in her career by defeating Chad Green, two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon and 2018 world champ J.R. Todd. Hagan has built a 45-point lead over Capps after the first of three events comprising NHRA’s annual summertime “Western Swing.”

“I don’t think it will sink in for a few months,” said Hagan, a three-time world champ. “Wow, I took the final win light at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals. That’s something they can never take away from me. Dickie Venables (crew chief), Mike Knudsen (co-crew chief), Alex Conaway (car chief) and the rest of the crew were phenomenal this weekend. We were down one crew member (Josh Munoz) due to a car incident back in Indy, but everyone pitched in all weekend. Heck, even the Bossman (Stewart) was helping with fuel and preparing the equipment for the final round. It was a thrash getting everything ready.

“I still can’t believe this is the last one at Bandimere Speedway. I’ve been up here close to 15 years racing a fuel Funny Car and to think that you’re not going to come back here _ and then walk away with the Wally and the extra special trophy from the Bandimere family _ just so many milestones and things to remember. Just being here and seeing all these fans every time we make a run, it’s something I’ll never forget. It’s just a super-special weekend and just incredible. I’m very, very blessed to be here.”

Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won at the 10th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. It also marked the third consecutive sellout crowd to close-out NHRA racing at Bandimere Speedway.

“The fans made it special,” said Robert Hight, another three-time Funny Car world champion and driver of the Chevrolet Camaro SS. “Selling this place out, packing the grandstands, that was something to see. It’s a testament to what the Bandimere family built here.”

Funny Car icon John Force, a 16-time world champion and driver of his Camaro SS, waxed poetic on the moment. “I’ve said it’s not over until Bandimere says it’s over,” said Force, whose eight career victories between 1994 and 2018 lead all professional drivers at the historic facility. “If this really is the last race at Bandimere Speedway, the fans really showed them how much this place means.

“The Bandimere family built a wonderful facility here on God’s Mountain. All the racers love this place. The next place where I hope we end up, I can’t wait and I just want to wish the best of luck.”

In Top Fuel, Clay Millican held off Doug Kalitta in the final, earning his second victory of the season in his Rick Ware Racing dragster with a 1,000-foot run of 3.872-seconds at 299.60 mph. Sunday marked only the second time this season that Millican has advanced out of the first round. But the always-upbeat veteran has won both races he’s done so, picking up his first win earlier this season at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill. He replicated that effort Sunday to post his first career victory at Bandimere.

Millican drove past eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher, privateer Mike Salinas and 2013 world champ Shawn Langdon to reach the final, scoring his fifth career victory. Millican also moved to 10th in points with the season-ending Countdown to the Championship playoffs looming.

“When you race Doug Kalitta, you can’t leave anything on the table,” said Millican, a 57-year-old native and resident of Drummonds, Tenn. “Man-oh-man, what this group has done. We had not won a single round until Chicago. What do we do, we win the race. So when we won first round here, I’m like, ‘We’re winning the race.’

“It’s pretty amazing what (crew chief) Jim Oberhofer has done. When he gets it, he just does it over and over and over. I just can’t believe how good this was. It was exactly like Chicago _ the only way for me to lose this race was for me to do something wrong. Thank the man upstairs, I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s just incredible what happens when the first-round win light comes on. You hold a Wally!”

Kalitta, who was seeking his 50th career win, reached his first final of 2023 via round-wins against Terry Totten, Josh Hart and four-time world champion Steve Torrence. Justin Ashley maintained the championship lead with a 54-point advantage over Torrence.

Troy Coughlin Jr. also swept the weekend in Pro Stock at Bandimere, defeating point-leader Dallas Glenn in the final with a quarter-mile pass of 6.933-seconds at 196.64 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. Coughlin won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday and followed with a dynamic performance in eliminations while defeating Aaron Stanfield and a pair of five-time world champions in Greg Anderson and reigning world champ Erica Enders.

Coughlin posted an impressive 0.015-second reaction time against Glenn, driving past him for his second win this season and fourth of his career.

“What a great facility with a great family, and what an exciting day to come out here and get a win,” said Coughlin, a 33-year-old native and resident of Columbus, Ohio. “You just take it one run at a time. We’ve got the best people in the industry at Elite Motorsports. (Crew chief) Mark Ingersoll, all the boys in the lounge and everybody that works on this JEGS.com/White Castle machine had this thing flying. They all work together and we have excellent power. I just had to stay focused.

“This is one of my favorite facilities and it’s an absolute honor just to be here. The fun part of NHRA Championship Drag Racing is the excitement level like that final _ that’s what packs the stands and makes you come back. You hope for situations like that and you practice all the time and it’s an obsession, you love it and you can’t stop. We have a long way to go to November, but at Elite Motorsports, we’re not going to give up.”

Glenn reached his sixth final this season by driving past Chris McGaha, Kyle Koretsky and Camrie Caruso. His point lead stands at 202 over Matt Hartford, with Coughlin Jr. third.

Gaige Herrera returned to form in Pro Stock Motorcycle, posting his fourth win of the season aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki with a quarter-mile run of 7.103-seconds at 187.73 mph to beat Angie Smith and her EBR. After struggling in qualifying on Friday, Herrera performed at a high level the rest of the weekend _ beating Chris Bostick, six-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith and rookie Chase Van Sant to reach the final. Angie Smith, Matt’s wife, went red in the final but Herrera would have been difficult to beat via his second straight run of 7.10-seconds on Sunday.

After a dominant start to the season, the point-leader struggled _ at least by his standards _ in back-to-back races. But Herrera rebounded in his first/last start at Bandimere.

“I’m glad we bounced back here, especially in front of all these fans at Bandimere Speedway,” said Herrera, a 29-year-old native of La Mirada, Calif. “These fans are incredible and this whole weekend has been amazing. I’m glad I’m able to add my name to the list of people from Vance & Hines who have won here. It was an adjustment for sure, but the bike was running good all weekend. It makes my job a little easier when you have a bike like that.

“To be able to bounce back from (the last two races) here, of all places, it’s an amazing feeling. It’s a shame to see it go but I’m just glad to put my name as part of the last to ever win here in Pro Stock Motorcycle.”

Angie Smith reached a final for the second time this year and seventh overall by defeating Jianna Evaristo, four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec and No. 1 qualifier Hector Arana Jr. Herrera, a fourth generation drag racer, exited “Thunder Mountain” with a massive 219-point lead over Arana Jr., son of the 2009 Pro Stock Bike world champion.

Round 2 of the “Western Swing” is scheduled for July 21-23 with the 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash., near Seattle.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo. The race was the 10th of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Clay Millican; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Antron Brown; 7. Rob Passey; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Leah Pruett; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Terry Totten; 14. Justin Ashley; 15. Brittany Force; 16. Greg Carrillo.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Ron Capps; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. John Force; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Terry Haddock; 9. Chad Green; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Steven Densham; 13. Bob Tasca III; 14. Chris King.

Pro Stock _ 1. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Camrie Caruso; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Kyle Koretsky; 6. Jerry Tucker; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Greg Anderson; 9. Aaron Stanfield; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 13. Cristian Cuadra; 14. Fernando Cuadra; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Mason McGaha.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Chase Van Sant; 4. Hector Arana Jr.; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Marc Ingwersen; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Chris Bostick; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Lance Bonham; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. Jianna Evaristo.

Top Fuel Challenge _ 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Leah Pruett.

Funny Car Challenge _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. Ron Capps; 4. J.R. Todd.

Pro Stock Challenge _ 1. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Matt Hartford.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Challenge _ 1. Matt Smith; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Hector Arana Jr.; 4. Jianna Evaristo.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from Bandimere Speedway:

Top Fuel _ Clay Millican, 3.872-seconds, 299.60 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 4.454-seconds, 211.23 mph.

Funny Car _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.135, 304.25 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 4.217, 251.34.

Pro Stock _ Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.933, 196.64 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.949, 195.62.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 7.103, 187.73 def. Angie Smith, EBR, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Scott Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 10.043, 125.42 def. Jay Storey, Chevy Camaro, 9.502, 143.22.

Stock Eliminator _ John Brimer, Ford Mustang, 9.561, 141.24 def. Norman Warling, Pontiac Catalina, 11.646, 113.05.

Super Comp _ Dale Maher, Dragster, 9.485, 167.99 def. Luke Shumard, Dragster, 9.471, 167.97.

Super Gas _ Norman Brungardt, Chevy Camaro, 10.502, 159.63 def. Mark Price, Ford, Foul/Red Light.

Super Street _ Dan Smith, Chevy Camaro, 11.505, 142.82 def. Richard Larson, Chevy Corvette, 11.481, 145.70.

Top Sportsman _ Bri Bergh, Pontiac Grand Am, 7.125, 195.68 def. Kelly Land, Chevy Corvette, 7.304, 187.76.

Top Dragster _ Josh Herman, Dragster, 7.925, 169.66 def. Kevin Burnett, Dragster, 7.441, 177.60.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock _ Chris Vang, Chevy Camaro, 6.690, 207.08 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.739, 206.83.

Final round-by-round results from Bandimere Speedway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Josh Hart, 3.905, 302.69 def. Leah Pruett, 3.905, 321.65; Antron Brown, 3.823, 322.65 def. Buddy Hull, 4.006, 299.53; Rob Passey, 4.128, 280.19 def. Brittany Force, 5.080, 141.62; Doug Kalitta, 3.876, 307.44 def. Terry Totten, 4.043, 292.52; Mike Salinas, 3.850, 320.13 def. Austin Prock, 3.912, 313.51; Clay Millican, 3.840, 322.65 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.889, 309.13; Steve Torrence, 3.817, 325.69 def. Justin Ashley, 4.431, 244.34; Shawn Langdon, 3.891, 307.37 def. Greg Carrillo, 5.081, 150.77;

QUARTERFINALS _ Langdon, 4.041, 304.25 def. Passey, 4.127, 271.95; Kalitta, 3.860, 315.64 def. Hart, 3.878, 317.49; Millican, 3.868, 312.06 def. Salinas, 6.321, 99.66; Torrence, 3.903, 292.14 def. Brown, 3.943, 292.84;

SEMIFINALS _ Millican, 3.859, 314.39 def. Langdon, 4.009, 268.76; Kalitta, 3.861, 318.77 def. Torrence, 3.885, 301.81;

FINAL _ Millican, 3.872, 299.60 def. Kalitta, 4.454, 211.23.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.571, 204.32 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 5.689, 122.87; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.026, 320.20 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.731, 180.62; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.041, 312.35 def. Chris King, Charger, Broke; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.086, 305.91 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.596, 212.19; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.029, 303.84 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.174, 292.58; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 4.089, 314.61 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.201, 305.36; J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.051, 316.82 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.462, 206.01;

QUARTERFINALS _ DeJoria, 4.818, 224.06 def. Pedregon, 5.887, 120.44; Todd, 4.037, 320.05 def. Force, 4.073, 304.12; Capps, 4.066, 314.61 def. Hight, 4.931, 178.64; Hagan, 4.280, 232.39 was unopposed;

SEMIFINALS _ Hagan, 4.107, 303.64 def. Capps, 4.057, 308.85; DeJoria, 4.245, 301.67 def. Todd, 4.383, 209.82;

FINAL _ Hagan, 4.135, 304.25 def. DeJoria, 4.217, 251.34.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Jerry Tucker, Chevy Camaro, 7.038, 195.76 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 7.040, 195.48; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.969, 196.24 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.998, 196.33; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.931, 196.62 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 7.005, 195.08; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.922, 195.14 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 7.249, 195.53; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.950, 196.04 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 7.036, 195.11; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.931, 196.76 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.949, 196.93; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.925, 195.62 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.955, 196.73; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.915, 196.93 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 7.004, 195.39;

QUARTERFINALS _ Caruso, 6.962, 196.02 def. Hartford, 6.989, 195.68; Glenn, 6.934, 195.56 def. Koretsky, 6.941, 196.70; Coughlin Jr., 6.937, 197.28 def. Anderson, 10.315, 88.22; Enders, 6.946, 196.53 def. Tucker, 6.948, 196.70;

SEMIFINALS _ Coughlin Jr., 6.944, 197.05 def. Enders, 6.972, 195.96; Glenn, 6.930, 195.59 def. Caruso, 6.958, 195.96;

FINAL _ Coughlin Jr., 6.933, 196.64 def. Glenn, 6.949, 195.62.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Angie Smith, EBR, 7.187, 187.11 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, Broke; Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 7.217, 185.51 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 7.176, 186.43 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 13.590, 57.50; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 7.148, 188.12 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.309, 182.50; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 7.135, 187.13 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, Foul/Red Light; Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 9.554, 91.82 was unopposed; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 7.098, 187.91 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, Foul/Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ Arana Jr., 7.159, 187.21 def. Ingwersen, 7.235, 183.89; A. Smith, 7.217, 186.10 def. Krawiec, 7.176, 187.94; Van Sant, 7.192, 185.84 was unopposed; Herrera, 7.143, 186.72 def. M. Smith, 7.190, 186.43;

SEMIFINALS _ A. Smith, 7.217, 187.03 def. Arana Jr., 11.259, 74.94; Herrera, 7.109, 187.73 def. Van Sant, 7.166, 187.73;

FINAL _ Herrera, 7.103, 187.73 def. A. Smith, Foul/Red Light.

Professional point standings (top-10) following the 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo.:

Top Fuel _1. Justin Ashley, 758; 2. Steve Torrence, 704; 3. Leah Pruett, 653; 4. Brittany Force, 632; 5. Austin Prock, 619; 6. Antron Brown, 591; 7. Mike Salinas, 560; 8. Josh Hart, 539; 9. Doug Kalitta, 537; 10. Clay Millican, 490.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, 800; 2. Ron Capps, 755; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 679; 4. Robert Hight, 668; 5. Chad Green, 629; 6. Bob Tasca III, 618; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 544; 8. John Force, 542; 9. J.R. Todd, 482; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 456.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 831; 2. Matt Hartford, 629; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 627; 4. Deric Kramer, 584; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 532; 6. Erica Enders, 516; 7. Greg Anderson, 498; 8. Camrie Caruso, 492; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 437; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 425.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Gaige Herrera, 672; 2. Hector Arana Jr., 453; 3. Steve Johnson, 390; 4. Angie Smith, 388; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 384; 6. Matt Smith, 375; 7. Chase Van Sant, 335; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 273; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 258; 10. Ryan Oehler, 229.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

