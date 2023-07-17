Truex Dominates at Rain-Delayed New Hampshire Race

RacinToday.com

Martin Truex, Jr. collected his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season on Monday when he won the weather-delayed event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

He led 254 of 301 laps at the mile oval.

The victory was the first for the New Jersey native at the track in Loudon, but he has led almost 1,000 laps there.

“What we’ve been able to do here over the years was pretty remarkable and to not win was really getting frustrating,” Truex, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, said. “[Crew chief] James [Small] and I have talked about it many times and talked with [teammate] Christopher [Bell] before the race and he said, ‘you’ve led more laps here than I’ve even run here in the Cup Series.

“Just really awesome job by everybody. What a race car we had here today. Just proud of the whole team. Pit stops were flawless. The car was unbelievable. We had some challenges throughout the race and the car was a handful at times, but we put our heads down and just kept digging.”

Finishing second was another Northeasterner, Joey Logano of Team Penske.

“When you’re at your home race track, second hurts more than anywhere else,” said Logano. “There’s no place I want to win more than here and came up one spot short. That one stings but overall, still have to say it’s a good day. Just mad right now.”

Third was Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports.

Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

“We’ll keep plugging along,” Stewart-Haas Racing’s Harvick said. “This had just been a great racetrack for us – another top-five. These tracks and these fans here, especially, have been so good to me throughout the years. It’s always fun to come here.”

Keselowski, driver and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, said, “There were a handful of cars that were really just good on the short runs – we were one of them – and some that were really good on the long run than the short run. Just have to capitalize. You saw that on the restarts, where they got really wild – three and four wide. We were able to capitalize. We’re clawing – just clawing. We know we’re not fast enough on these types of tracks to win, but we’re getting everything we can out of these days.”