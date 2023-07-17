Lundgaard Win Puts Needed Space Between RLLR and Indy

Open-wheel icon Bobby Rahal says the INDYCAR organization he co-founded 31 years ago put him through rolling hell during the most recent Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’re here to win. We’re not here to fricking play around or to be part of it,” said Rahal, the 1992 CART champion and winner of the 1986 Indianapolis 500. “We’re here to win.

“That’s why right after Indy, I said, ‘We’re going to create and instill and initiate the Indy Recovery Plan,’ which we’re in the process of doing, which is all about looking into why we performed so poorly and fixing those issues so that next May we’re fighting for the pole, and that’s our goal.”

Fast-forward to Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto, where Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing parlayed a combination of speed and strategy into his first career NTT IndyCar Series victory. A 21-year-old native of Denmark, Lundgaard qualified on-pole en route to a massive 11.7893-second victory over championship leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Lundgaard gave Rahal and co-owners David Letterman and Mike Lanigan their first series victory since Takuma Sato of Japan won the Indianapolis 500 in August 2020. RLLR’s most recent win on a temporary street circuit like Toronto Exhibition Place’s 1.786-mile/11-turn layout occurred in June 2017, when Graham Rahal _ Bobby’s son _ swept the double-header on The Raceway at Belle Isle in Detroit.

“I think we had the better car in the race today, and I wasn’t really expecting it,” said Lundgaard, driver of the No. 45 Honda. “I knew we had a fast car, but I wasn’t expecting to be this fast and just kind of just drive around and be there. Today fuel mileage was just too easy, so I have to thank Honda for that.

“The Hy-Vee Vivid Clear Rx car has just been fast all weekend. I said it before the race that we had a car that was fast enough to win and we pulled it off. This team, they do deserve this. If we look at where we were earlier this season and even last year at this point we were nowhere near this. I’m just extremely happy for everybody right now. Yeah, I mean, honestly, whatever Bobby, Mike and David are doing for this team and all of the partners…we’re moving forward.”

RLLR’s struggles on the 2.5-mile IMS oval turned melodramatic when Jack Harvey of Great Britain bumped teammate Graham Rahal from the 33-car field in the closing minutes of time trials. On race day, May 28, RLLR’s lineup of Harvey, Lundgaard and Katherine Legge of Great Britain finished 18th, 19th and 33rd, respectively.

Bobby Rahal said he lost plenty of sleep in Indianapolis. “I’m 70-years-old, and the Month of May took a real toll on me,” Rahal said. “I’m telling you, it was bad. So much so that I thought my physical health had been _ you know, a year ago in June I had open heart surgery. This May, I mean, it knocked me back a few steps because I’m not here just to show up. I’m here to win. All the effort this young man (Lundgaard) and Graham and Jack and our team, everybody is working their butt off, and it haunted me. It pained me.

“May was hell for me. You know, we came out of Indy really very, very disappointed and really kind of…you would have been hard-pressed to believe we actually won the race two years earlier, and now we’re on the back row and one guy (Graham) didn’t make it in the race. At least in our car. That kind of shook us to our core, I think. But I have to say, frankly, the race that maybe had a bigger negative affect was Detroit because we were just _we were not good at all.” Lundgaard finished 16th on the 1.7-mile/nine-turn downtown Motown street-course, followed by Harvey in 17th and Rahal in 25th.

“That’s when we decided to make the changes that we made internally,” Rahal said. “I think we’ve seen the results of that change. We’ve had great events since then. There’s I think a very good vibe within the team. Of course, today helps that immensely. Nothing like winning, right? I’ve got great people to help me do that _ Steve Eriksen, Stefano Sordo, Ricardo Nault. Those people are…and OK, him (Lundgaard). God, he might become insufferable after this.”

Rahal said Lundgaard’s work ethic for the organization that began in a partnership with Carl Hogan in 1992 has been spot-on. “I think it’s very clear (Lundgaard) wants to win, and he puts the effort in that’s needed, whether it’s on or off-track,” Rahal said. “Christian gets it. He is a young guy, but he understands. I think this win, all this does is as a driver the first time you win a big race it’s like, ‘OK, wow, I can do that, and I can do it again.’

“This whole year Christian has been just a joy to work with because every day when you see Christian, you know you’re going to get 100 percent, and that to me is what it’s all about.”

Joining Lundgaard and Palou on the podium was Colton Herta, who finished a season-best third in the No. 26 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon placed fourth in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda _ top finisher among a group of drivers who attempted an alternate strategy in the second half of the race to try to counter Lundgaard’s speed.

Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden completed the top-five in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet.

The day’s decisive move came on Lap 61 of the 85-lapper in Canada’s largest city. Lundgaard and Palou dueled side-by-side for second place behind leader Dixon _ who was running on a different fuel strategy _ when Lundgaard completed the pass of Palou in Turn 3. Dixon made his final pit stop on the next lap, handing the lead to Lundgaard. The Dane wasted no time stretching his advantage, building a 3.1503-second lead by Lap 65.

Lundgaard continued to pad his lead over the closing laps and cruised to the finish after pacing 54 of 85 laps. That left the fight for the final podium positions to be decided among Palou, Herta and two-time/reigning series champion Will Power of Team Penske.

Those three raced in lockstep around the tricky, bumpy street circuit for 19 of the last 20 laps. Palou’s drive to keep second was particularly impressive considering he navigated the last 39 laps with a cracked nose cone and a front wing knocked askew by contact in an incident also involving Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport and Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing on Lap 46.

“I could feel it (the nose cone/wing) dragging on Turn 2, that it was flat-out and you are turning right,” said Palou, driver of the No. 10 Honda. “I could feel it dragging. I was, like, ‘Oh, man, that’s not good.’ Then also on the curve in Turn 5 and in Turn 8, but I didn’t think it was that bad. I could feel that it was increasing.

“Ten laps to go and I thought, honestly, that we were not going to end the race with that nose. I was pretty surprised. I think it was only the vinyl, like, the stickers that were holding it because there’s nothing else there. So, yeah, pretty impressive.”

Herta couldn’t find a way past Palou over that closing stint, and Power’s shot for a podium ended when he was forced to pit just before the start of the final lap to avoid running out of fuel.

“Yeah, happy to finally get a podium,” Herta said. “It’s been a frustrating year so far with how everything has gone. You know, we’ve had chances before to get on the podium and maybe even win, but haven’t been able to take advantage of them.

“Then a race like this comes around where we really don’t think we have a chance of getting on the podium, and then here we are. So that’s kind of INDYCAR racing for you. It’s a little bit hectic. Yeah, we struggled at the beginning of the race. We were the opposite side of Alex where we were really tanking on the tires and then kind of came back in the last stint and came back alive.”

Palou, the 2021 series champion, started a season-low 15th. But the Spaniard extended his streak of top-five finishes this season to nine consecutive races dating to the PPG 375 in early April at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Palou increased his championship lead to 117 points _ a gap of more than two races _ over CGR teammate Dixon after 10 of 17 events.

“Yeah, it feels great,” said Palou, alluding to his advantage. “Honestly, we had a really fast car. We wouldn’t be here without a fast car. What happened in qualifying was my fault completely. The car was fast. I just didn’t put the lap together when I had to and then it started raining. Otherwise, we would have had a lot easier weekend.

“Anyway, I’m glad that we were with able to overcome. It’s not easy in INDYCAR and especially on races like that. I think our race was a lot more difficult than it might seem if you look at the results. Like, at one point I was in the wall. I didn’t know if we were going to be able to make it from there or not. We had to overtake quite a lot of cars on-track, manage the fuels, manage the tires. It was a tough race, for sure.”

Before the closing stint, Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, Dixon and Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing stayed out on Firestone’s guayule-derived, natural rubber alternate tire longer than any other drivers, hoping to build enough of a gap and catch some luck with caution flags to steal a victory on strategy.

Those hopes vanished when the race went clean-and-green for the last 35 laps, as the final caution period occurred from Laps 46-50 when Kirkwood hit Castroneves from behind in Turn 11 after a restart, incurring a stop-and-go penalty. Lundgaard was among the drivers who made final pit stops during that final caution period, the eventual successful strategy.

Lundgaard will split $10,000 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and his chosen charity, Feeding America, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.

The next events are the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart on Saturday, July 22, and the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade on Sunday, July 23 _ the lineup comprising the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend double-header at Iowa Speedway in Newton. These will be the series’ first oval races since Newgarden won the 107th Indianapolis 500.

###

Results of the Honda Indy Toronto NTT IndyCar Series event on the 1.786-mile/11-turn Streets of Toronto circuit, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(1) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

2. (15) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

3. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

4. (7) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

5. (11) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

6. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 85, Running

8. (3) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (27) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

10. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

12. (18) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 85, Running

13. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

14. (6) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

15. (8) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running

16. (26) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 84, Running

17. (24) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 82, Running

18. (16) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 81, Contact

19. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 81, Running

20. (17) David Malukas, Honda, 69, Contact

21. (13) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 45, Contact

22. (9) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 41, Contact

23. (22) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 10, Mechanical

24. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 0, Contact

25. (20) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 0, Contact

26. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

27. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 89.361 mph

Time of Race: 01:41:55.8001

Margin of victory: 11.7893-seconds

Cautions: 3 for 16 laps

Lead changes: 7 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders

Lundgaard, Christian 1 – 18

McLaughlin, Scott 19 – 34

Ericsson, Marcus 35

Dixon, Scott 36

Lundgaard, Christian 37 – 48

McLaughlin, Scott 49 – 60

Dixon, Scott 61

Lundgaard, Christian 62 – 85

Point-standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 417; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 300; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 291; 4, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 275; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 274; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 258; 7, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 248; 8, Will Power, Team Penske, 242; 9, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 239; 10, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 230.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).





