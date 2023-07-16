Lundgaard Gets First IndyCar Series Victory

RacinToday.com

Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard won the Honda Indy Toronto for his first career IndyCar Series victory.

Lundgaard, 21, drove his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda to a 11.7893-second victory over championship leader Alex Palou.

Colton Herta finished a season-best third.

This was the first victory for RLLR since Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 in 2020.

Lundgaard became the first Danish driver to win a race in the series.

He started the race from the pole.

“I’m pretty drained from energy right now,” Lundgaard said. His car “has been fast all weekend, and I said it before the race that we had a car that was fast enough to win. We pulled it off.

“This team, they do deserve this. If you look at where we were earlier this season and even last year at this point, we were nowhere near this. I’m just extremely happy for everybody right now.”

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon placed fourth in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, the top finisher among a group of drivers who attempted an alternate strategy in the second half of the race to try to counter Lundgaard’s speed.

Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden rounded out the top five in the No. 2 Snap-on Team Penske Chevrolet.

