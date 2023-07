Bad weather has prompted NASCAR officials to postpone Sunday’s Cup Series race in Loudon, N.H., to Monday.

The new scheduled starting time is noon ET and will be airing live on USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NBC Sports App.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag after winning the Busch Light Pole Award on Saturday. Teammate Martin Truex Jr. will join him on the front row.