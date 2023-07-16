Top Fueler Ashley Extends Winning Streak

Top Fuel point-leader Justin Ashley won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge for the fifth straight time Saturday, claiming victory in the specialty event over Austin Prock at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., as part of the 43rd and final Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals.

The Challenge also saw Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) win their respective classes.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all qualified No. 1 at the 10th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Saturday’s action played-out in front of the second consecutive sellout crowd at the facility outside Denver.

This weekend’s race also marked the start of NHRA’s traditional three-race summertime “Western Swing” that will continue this month at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash., and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Ashley covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.883-seconds at 313.95 mph in his Toyota dragster to defeat Prock in the Top Fuel final, earning 15 bonus points for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Ashley, who qualified 11th for Sunday’s race, will now bid for his third double-up weekend of the year.

“It has been a dream season so far,” Ashley said. “It’s been unbelievable and we’ll take a win any way we can get it. It’s such a fun event and it really helps us get ready for race day. It’s packed here and the fans are excited.

“You try not to think about the championship this early in the year, but how can you not? These championship points are so critical. Now that we’re at 15, it really is like a dream come true. When they reset the points, everything starts from scratch, but those 15 points are critical.”

Brittany Force wowed the crowd during the final qualifying session, making the fastest run at Bandimere Speedway with a lap in 3.724-seconds at 337.33 mph in her Monster Energy dragster. The track record gave the two-time/reigning world champion from John Force Racing her fourth No. 1 qualifier this season and 46th in her career. Veteran Doug Kalitta moved to second in qualifying at 3.779 and 322.42, while three-time world champ Antron Brown qualified third at 3.783 and 327.90 mph.

“We’re really proud of our run,” Force said. “I love this racetrack and I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. We want to leave our mark here and to run 337, I’m proud of this entire Monster Energy team. We want to turn on four win lights (Sunday), that’s what we really want to do.”

Matt Hagan became the fifth different Funny Car driver to win the Challenge on Saturday, driving past Bob Tasca III in the final with a 1,000-foot run of 4.511-seconds at 192.82 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. That pass placed the three-time world champion halfway to what would be a perfect weekend at his sponsor’s race on “Thunder Mountain.”

Hagan’s lap of 3.895 at 324.59 from Friday secured the No. 1 qualifier for the first time this season and the 50th time in his career. Hagan, of Tony Stewart Racing, will open eliminations against Chris King in a 14-car field.

“I think we’re putting on a pretty good show for Dodge _ No. 1 qualifier, 50th No. 1 for me and winning the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge,” Hagan said. “It’s so much going on, it’s incredible. It’s just super-special. It’s a real emotional day and I’m proud of my guys, proud of (crew chief) Dickie Venables and all the work they put in. This cannot be done without the team that I have. We have a special team at (TSR). They just do a great job.

“(Our combination) has proven itself again up here and I feel like we have a great combo again. Rolling into race day, I feel very, very confident.”

Sixteen-time world champion John Force qualified his Chevrolet Camaro SS second at 3.920 and 323.74 from Friday, while Tasca’s 3.943 at 315.12 placed his Ford Mustang third on the ladder.

Pro Stock’s Troy Coughlin Jr. claimed his second victory in the Challenge and was perfect on the starting line in the process. Coughlin posted an incredible 0.000-second reaction time en route to a quarter-mile run of 6.949-seconds at 196.42 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS to defeat Aaron Stanfield, who went red/fouled. Coughlin, who won the first specialty race of the season outside Phoenix, earned three playoff bonus points and the accompanying payout.

Coughlin defeated point-leader Dallas Glenn in the opening round and then drove past his Elite Motorsports teammate to finish off a memorable day. “Being triple-zero _ that’s not something I’m really set up to be,” Coughlin joked. “It’s fun, don’t get me wrong _ it’s a cool stat afterwards. But when it clouds up, you just get in there and you can really crush the (Christmas) tree.

“Winning this gets you into race mode. You win and it’s exciting, but you almost have to get over it pretty quickly and get back into race mode just like you were this morning. You really have to know when to turn it on and turn it off. It’s mental toughness, but that’s exciting.”

Enders moved one step closer to her first career victory on “Thunder Mountain,” as her pass of 6.919-seconds at 195.70 mph in the Johnson’s Chevy Camaro from Friday secured P1. Enders scored her second pole of the season and 31st of her career. Defending event-winner Matt Hartford stayed second at 6.919 and 195.34 while Glenn took third at 6.921 and 195.19.

“I’m feeling really good,” said Enders, the five-time/reigning Factory Hot Rod world champ. “It’s always challenging to come up here on ‘The Mountain.’ Pro Stock cars, we’re down quite a bit of horsepower and our shift points come at different increments than normal. Having said all of that, I feel like we performed pretty awesome this weekend and we’re going to try to continue that tomorrow.”

Matt Smith continued to impress on “Thunder Mountain,” beating Steve Johnson in the final of the Pro Stock Bike Challenge with a quarter-mile pass of 7.150-seconds at 196.98 mph aboard his Suzuki. It was Smith’s first appearance in the specialty race and he made the most of it, trailering Hector Arana Jr. in the first round before the matchup with Johnson, his longtime rival.

“We came up here with a new bike this year, a Suzuki, and I’ve never run one in my whole life up here,” said Smith, the defending event winner and six-time/reigning world champion. “But we made our best time of the weekend last run and I’m very happy with everything. We’ve got it running better _ still not where I want it to be, but we’re close to where it needs to be.

“It’s kind of been frustrating because I’ve had (wife) Angie in it (the Challenge), I’ve had Jianna (Evaristo) in it, I’ve had Chip Ellis in it, but I was never in it. I had everybody around me in it but I never got to be in it. So for me to get in it and win it on the first time is pretty good.”

Arana Jr. easily hung onto the No. 1 spot via his track record quarter-mile run of 7.047-seconds at 189.36 mph from Friday aboard his Buell. That handed the most recent event-winner his first pole of the season. Rookie Chase Van Sant stayed second at 7.121 and 188.52, while point-leader Gaige Herrera moved up to third at 7.123 and 187.39 in a 15-bike field.

“I feel awesome. We have a great bike,” Arana Jr. said. “Our GETTRX Buell is mean, she’s bad to the bone. I just need to do my job and get her down the track. We should be good. We’re going to take it one round at a time and enjoy our last passes we get down this beautiful track here at Bandimere Speedway. How awesome is it to be able to get the last No. 1 and set the track record the last time here. I’m so excited. What an awesome way to end it.”

Eliminations are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (MDT) Sunday. The FOX Network will air three hours of live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. (EDT).

###

First-round elimination pairings for the 43rd and final Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., the 10th of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Brittany Force, 3.724-seconds, 337.33 mph vs. 16. Rob Passey, 4.426, 245.49; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.779, 322.42 vs. 15. Terry Totten, 4.254, 258.37; 3. Antron Brown, 3.783, 327.90 vs. 14. Buddy Hull, 3.977, 285.29; 4. Mike Salinas, 3.791, 322.34 vs. 13. Austin Prock, 3.952, 311.56; 5. Clay Millican, 3.793, 314.90 vs. 12. Tony Schumacher, 3.897, 307.93; 6. Steve Torrence, 3.800, 324.59 vs. 11. Justin Ashley, 3.883, 313.95; 7. Leah Pruett, 3.812, 323.89 vs. 10. Josh Hart, 3.848, 319.60; 8. Greg Carrillo, 3.832, 324.75 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.837, 317.87.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.895, 324.59 vs. 14. Chris King, Charger, 4.608, 270.32; 2. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.920, 323.74 vs. 13. Steven Densham, Ford Mustang, 4.352, 215.00; 3. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.943, 315.12 vs. 12. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.207, 283.91; 4. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.944, 311.56 vs. 11. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.206, 287.05; 5. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.982, 315.34 vs. 10. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.197, 282.01; 6. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.989, 289.94 vs. 9. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 4.021, 324.83; 7. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.998, 323.04 vs. 8. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.004, 298.60.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.919, 195.70 vs. 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.999, 195.03; 2. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.919, 195.34 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.978, 196.19; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.921, 195.19 vs. 14. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.970, 196.04; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.923, 196.67 vs. 13. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.970, 196.22; 5. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.927, 194.60 vs. 12. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.966, 195.82; 6. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.934, 195.96 vs. 11. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.965, 196.47; 7. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.941, 195.87 vs. 10. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.960, 196.19; 8. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.956, 195.56 vs. 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.959, 195.65.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 7.047, 189.36 vs. Bye; 2. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 7.121, 188.52 vs. 13. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.681, 172.72; 3. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 7.123, 187.39 vs. 12. Chris Bostick, EBR, 7.377, 183.94; 4. Angie Smith, EBR, 7.133, 189.42 vs. 11. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 7.375, 181.91; 5. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 7.134, 188.81 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.240, 184.04; 6. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 7.150, 186.98 vs. 9. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.224, 184.37; 7. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.176, 186.61 vs. 8. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 7.214, 184.30.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge results Saturday from the 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway:

Top Fuel Challenge _ Justin Ashley, 3.883-seconds, 313.95 mph def. Austin Prock, 4.214-seconds, 241.24 mph.

Funny Car Challenge _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.511, 192.82 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 8.220, 79.91.

Pro Stock Challenge _ Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.949, 196.42 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Challenge _ Matt Smith, Suzuki, 7.150, 186.98 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.240, 184.04.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.