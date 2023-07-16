Lundgaard Will Lead IndyCar Through Streets of Toronto

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard completed a methodical move up the weekend’s speed chart amid changing weather conditions to claim pole position for today’s NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy Toronto.

Lundgaard, of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, scored his second P1 Award of the season and his two-year INDYCAR career with a time of 1-minute, 4.1567-seconds/100.217 mph in the No. 45 Honda. Lundgaard posted his previous pole at the GMR Grand Prix in May on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course.

Saturday’s effort around Toronto Exhibition Place’s 1.786-mile/11-turn street course in Canada marked a massive improvement for Lundgaard, who stood 17th on the chart after Friday’s first practice. “I think we were a little more competitive than what we ended up showing,” Lundgaard deadpanned. “We were on the reds _ or the greens (Firestone Firehawk alternate tires), I should say _ quite early in the session to make sure that we got through it. At the same time, that was our run plan.”

Lundgaard rewarded RLLR’s focus on improving its pace on temporary street circuits on a day when teammate Jack Harvey qualified 19th and Graham Rahal wound up a disappointing 27th and last after a spin. The three-car team’s previous best qualifying performance in 2023 on a street course was 11th by Lundgaard at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla., in March.

“I have a history, at least in go-karts, of being fast in the rain,” said Lundgaard, a 21-year-old native of Hedensted, Denmark. “I’ve only driven in the rain once in this car, which was Indy GP last year, and we weren’t competitive. The Hy-Vee Vivid Clear Rx car today was there. I can’t thank this team enough. I know this is wet, and it’s tricky, but looking at where we were on street circuits earlier this year and last year, we’ve made huge progress.”

Live coverage of the scheduled 85-lap race will start at 1:30 p.m. (EDT) Sunday exclusively on Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network in the United States and TSN in Canada. A 30-minute morning warmup will start at 10:15, with live coverage on Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network in the U.S. and TSN+ in Canada.

Every driver in the Firestone Fast Six session switched to Firestone’s slick tires on a drying track after using rain tires during the slippery second session. That created several fish-tailing moments, as all six drivers scrambled for grip in the few areas where the track remained wet. A handful of drivers brushed the wall during an unpredictable final session, as the rear ends of their cars side-stepped and sashayed exiting corners.

“It was definitely tricky,” Lundgaard said. “I aborted my first run in Q1 because I did feel the rain would prevent anyone from improving (on lap times set in dry conditions). It was the right choice to take then. And then Q2 was wet and we made it through. We took the position to go on another set of tires there as well. We’ve been competitive and we’re moving forward. We’ve had two good races the last two races as well. The crew has been nailing it, I have been nailing it as well, so we’re looking good (for the race).

“When I woke up (Saturday) morning, I was just hoping we were going to make improvements from 17th (on Friday). To end the day like this _ I didn’t quite expect _ but RLL has just been smashing it, quite honestly. I know the past few race weekends we’ve been moving forward and we’ve been making progress on the side as well from my test at Iowa. Let’s just see what the rest of the season brings. It starts well now, so we’ll keep moving. The team made it happen today. I don’t think I did. I think they did.”

Scott McLaughlin will start second, tying his season best, after a lap of 1:04.4790/99.716 mph in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. McLaughlin spun early in the Firestone Fast Six and lost his best time to that point as a penalty for triggering a local yellow. But the native New Zealander turned his quickest lap in the final moments of the session _ like nearly every driver _ as the circuit began to dry following an intense shower.

“Overall, it was a great day for us, another street-course front row start,” said McLaughlin, a three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion quite used to competing on “mean street” circuits. “Really loving Toronto. Really happy with these guys and my Gallagher Chevrolet. The car was really good. I think we are due for a wet race. It’s something that I’ve always loved to do.”

Native Mexican Pato O’Ward qualified third at 1:04.5500/99.607 mph in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “That was a gnarly session,” O’Ward said. “That kept me on my toes every single lap. Obviously, it was a drying racetrack and it just kept getting better and better. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was feeling good; it was all about having confidence in it and really attacking some of the corners that you didn’t quite know what they had in store. We just kept on pushing, and it’s a second-row start for the team. It’s a great starting position to challenge for the podium and the win.”

Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson will join O’Ward in Row 2 after qualifying fourth at 1:04.9091/99.055 mph in the No. 8 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Felix Rosenqvist, also of Sweden, will start fifth after a lap of 1:04.9423/99.005 mph in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, as Arrow McLaren and Team Penske each put two Chevy-powered drivers in the Firestone Fast Six. Two-time/reigning series champion and all-time INDYCAR pole record-holder Will Power is the second Penske driver occupying the first three rows. Power, of Australia, qualified a season-best sixth at 1:05.0703/98.810 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Saturday’s three-round qualifying session was almost as noteworthy for who missed the Fast Six. Championship leader Alex Palou, who leads by a massive 110 points over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon, encountered the first hiccup of his dominant season during the first round of time trials. The Spaniard failed to advance as light rain started in the final 90 seconds of his group while he and other drivers were on slick tires. As a result, Palou will start a season-low 15th in the No. 10 Honda. Palou’s worst previous starting spot this season was seventh on the Streets of St. Pete and on the schedule’s first oval race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

“We got a lap in when it was dry, but we couldn’t really get all of it,” said Palou, the 2021 series champion. “We had a lot more pace than that from the No. 10 car and we couldn’t improve on alternates (tires). It’s a shame we’re going to have to start from the back, but we know we have a fast car and can make it from there.

“You never know what can happen on a street-course, especially here in Toronto. I’m sure it’s going to be a busy day for the guys in the stand calling the strategy and for me trying to make up spots. But I’m sure there are going to be plenty of opportunities.”

Indeed, all eyes figure to remain fixated on Palou, who is trying to become just the sixth driver since 1970 to win four consecutive INDYCAR races. It’s an elite international group featuring Al Unser (1970), Al Unser Jr. (1990), Alex Zanardi (1998), Cristiano Da Matta (2002) and Sebastien Bourdais (2006).

Dixon, the six-time series champion and defending event-winner, also failed to make the Fast Six. The native of New Zealand missed advancing from the second group by 0.1128-seconds. He will start seventh in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Kyle Kirkwood, fastest in Friday’s practice and second in practice Saturday morning, will start eighth in the No. 27 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport. Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, third in the standings, will start 11th in the No. 2 Snap-on Tools Team Penske Chevrolet.

Sports car ace Tom Blomqvist is another driver attracting attention this weekend. Blomqvist is making his series debut with Meyer Shank Racing in place of 2016 series champion Simon Pagenaud. The Frenchman was not cleared to drive this weekend after a violent flip in practice July 1 during The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Blomqvist, who won IMSA’s 2022 and 2023 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona with MSR, will start 20th in the No. 60 Honda after taking a patient approach to learning an unfamiliar car and circuit.

With just one single day of INDYCAR testing under his belt (October 2021) ahead of the weekend, Blomqvist made the most of his Toronto track time by clocking 63 laps before his first INDYCAR qualifying run Saturday. To his growing lists of firsts, Blomqvist faced the challenge of a sudden downpour minutes before he was set to take the track for his 10-minute qualifying session.

“The rain definitely spiced things up for my baptism of fire, let’s say,” said Blomqvist, a 29-year-old native of Great Britain. “I survived, which is the most important thing. I’m learning every step of the way. I think now I have about two hours and 10-minutes of driving in the car, so it’s always a steep learning curve for me.”

Qualifying results for the Honda Indy Toronto NTT IndyCar Series event on the 1.786-mile/11-turn Streets of Toronto, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

(45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:04.1567 (100.217)

2. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:04.4790 (99.716)

3. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:04.5500 (99.607)

4. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:04.9091 (99.055)

5. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:04.9423 (99.005)

6. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:05.0703 (98.810)

7. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:12.3123 (88.914)

8. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:12.3316 (88.891)

9. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:12.5611 (88.609)

10. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:13.5600 (87.406)

11. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:13.6353 (87.317)

12. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:15.0226 (85.702)

13. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:01.5325 (104.491)

14. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:14.8356 (85.916)

15. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:01.6340 (104.319)

16. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:14.8759 (85.870)

17. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:02.0296 (103.654)

18. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:15.4540 (85.212)

19. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:02.2035 (103.364)

20. (60) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 01:16.0415 (84.554)

21. (20) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 01:02.2554 (103.278)

22. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:16.0598 (84.533)

23. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:02.3978 (103.042)

24. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:16.2870 (84.282)

25. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:02.6538 (102.621)

26. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:18.9856 (81.402)

27. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:29.3774 (71.938)

Point-standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 377; 2, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 267; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 261; 4, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 255; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 250; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 229; 7, Will Power, Team Penske, 226; 8, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 216; 9, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 204; 10, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 194.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

