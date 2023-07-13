Jimmie and Chad Nominated for HOF Enshrinement

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus headline 10 Modern Era nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024, along with five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Johnson and Knaus _ who collaborated to claim Cup titles for Hendrick Motorsports in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016 _appear on the Modern Era ballot in their first year of eligibility.

Donnie Allison, an original member of the Alabama Gang, appears on the Pioneer ballot for the first time. The Pioneer ballot is designed to honor participants whose careers began more than 60 years ago. Two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate will be elected as the Class of 2024.

Longtime NASCAR executive Les Richter joins the Landmark Award ballot for the first time after being on the Hall of Fame ballot three times before the award was created. The Landmark Award honors those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.

Johnson’s seven titles as driver of various iterations of the No. 48 Chevrolet tie him with Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most in NASCAR history. In addition, Johnson and Knaus matched the Hall of Fame duo of “King Richard’ and cousin/crew chief Dale Inman for most championships by a driver/crew chief pairing in the sport’s premier series. Johnson and Knaus won 81 Cup races together, trailing only Petty/Inman.

“It’s an honor to be considered,” Knaus told HendrickMotorsports.com. “The sport has given me a tremendous amount. It’s been my life for many, many years. To be able to be inducted would be fantastic. There’s not a lot of crew chiefs in there, so to potentially be added to that list would be really special.”

Knaus’ tenure with team-owner Rick Hendrick began in 1993 as a member of the famed “Rainbow Warriors” team led by crew chief Ray Evernham on Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 Chevrolet. Knaus spent five seasons on Gordon’s team, including his 1995 and 1997 championship campaigns. After leaving the organization, Knaus returned as Johnson’s crew chief for the 2002 Cup season _ the beginning of a 17-year run.

Knaus also served as William Byron’s crew chief for two seasons on the No. 24 Chevy. Knaus’ 82nd win as a crew chief was Byron’s first in Cup. Knaus transitioned into the role of vice president of competition following the 2020 season.

Johnson’s 83 victories at HMS are second to NASCAR Hall of Famer Gordon’s 93 wins in team history. Johnson is tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time Cup Series wins list. Johnson drove for “Mr. H” from 2001 to 2020. Johnson now is co-owner of Legacy Motor Club along with entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher. The team competes in Cup with fulltime drivers Erik Jones and rookie Noah Gragson, along with selected entries from Johnson. Petty _ NASCAR’s all-time wins leader with 200 _ serves as team ambassador.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel is scheduled to meet, discuss and vote on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The 61-person panel remains unchanged from last year, apart from two-time/reigning Cup champion Joey Logano of Team Penske. Logano replaces the Hendrick Motorsports championship pair of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, who both voted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic delay. The 62nd vote goes to winners of a NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame). The Fan Vote currently is open and will close on July 30 at midnight (EDT).

The Modern Era Ballot and Landmark Award nominees were selected by the Nomination Committee, which consists of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track-owners from major facilities and historic short tracks. The Honors Committee, largely comprised of all living Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners, selected the Pioneer Ballot.

###

Modern Era Ballot

Neil Bonnett _ An 18-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories.

Tim Brewer _ Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief.

Jeff Burton _ Won 21 races in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the Southern 500, two Coca-Cola 600s and the inaugural series event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth in April 1997.

Carl Edwards _ Winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races, each of which was punctuated by his signature back-flip off his car’s door; also won the 2007 Xfinity Series championship.

Harry Gant _ “Handsome Harry” won 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500s.

Harry Hyde _ 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief. Scored 11 of his 56 victories at Hendrick Motorsports from 1984 to 1988, including the organization’s first Cup win with Geoff Bodine at Martinsville Speedway in 1984.

Jimmie Johnson _ Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, all in Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets.

Chad Knaus _ Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief for Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports.

Larry Phillips _ First five-time NASCAR Weekly Series national champion.

Ricky Rudd _ Won 23 NASCAR Cup Series races, including the 1997 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as owner/driver of Rudd Performance Motorsports. Rudd won six races with the RPM team he operated from 1994-99.

###

Pioneer Ballot

Donnie Allison _ Ten-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winner and 1967 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

Sam Ard _ NASCAR Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion.

A.J. Foyt Jr. _ Won seven NASCAR Cup Series races, including the 1972 Daytona 500 in a Mercury fielded by the Wood Brothers.

Banjo Matthews _ Built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships.

Ralph Moody _ Two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of the Holman-Moody Ford collaboration with business partner John Holman.

###

Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie _ First female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race, the 1976 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Guthrie finished 15th.

Alvin Hawkins _ NASCAR’s first flagman. Established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., with Bill France Sr. Bowman Gray’s quarter-mile oval is referred to as “NASCAR’s longest-running weekly racetrack.”

Lesa France Kennedy _ NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports.

Dr. Joseph Mattioli _ Founder of Pocono Raceway _ nicknamed “The Tricky Triangle” _ in Long Pond, Pa.

Les Richter _ Longtime NASCAR executive who oversaw competition and helped “grow the sport” on the West Coast.

###

A month after successfully completing the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, NASCAR’s innovative Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro is participating in the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb in West Sussex, England.

Garage 56 drivers Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button will drive the Garage 56 program backup car up Goodwood’s 1.16-mile/nine-turn hill seven times over four days. The backup car is identical to the No. 24 Camaro ZL1 that completed 285 laps around the 8.4-mile Circuit de la Sarthe in June. The Garage 56 entry is part of a celebration of NASCAR’s 75-year anniversary that will include several cars documenting the sanctioning body’s history.

Button and Rockenfeller will share driving duties from Thursday, July 13, to Sunday, July 16. Button is the 2009 Formula One World Driving Champion from Great Britain. Rockenfeller, of Germany, is a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Both drove at Du Mans as teammate to seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson in a partnership among Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR, Chevrolet, IMSA and Goodyear. Chad Knaus of Hendrick Motorsports oversaw the Garage 56 project.

Despite a drive line issue that sidelined the Camaro for about an hour, the No. 24 returned to the circuit and was running at the checkered flag _ finishing 39th in the 62-car event. In addition, the Hendrick Motorsports pit crew won the GT class Pit Stop Challenge and placed fifth overall in a truly world-wide competition.

“The Garage 56 program has been an overwhelming success for us in further introducing motorsports fans from around the world to NASCAR,” said John Doonan, IMSA President and Garage 56 Program Manager. “Taking the Garage 56 car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed gives us another chance to bring the world of stock cars to fans of a wide variety of motorsports.”

The Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates the world of motorsports and car culture. This year’s event marks its 30th anniversary. Sunday’s action will see the Hillclimb Shootout crown the champion of the Festival of Speed.

The Garage 56 Hillclimb schedule:

Thursday, July 13, 2:30 p.m. BST/9:30 a.m. EDT _ Mike Rockenfeller

Friday, July 14, 9:10 a.m. BST/4:10 a.m. EDT _ Jensen Button

Friday, July 14, 3:10 p.m. BST/10:10 a.m. EDT _ Mike Rockenfeller

Saturday, July 15, 8:30 a.m. BST/3:30 a.m. EDT _ Mike Rockenfeller

Saturday, July 15, 2:55 p.m. BST/9:55 a.m. EDT _ Jensen Button

Sunday, July 16, 9:15 a.m. BST/4:15 a.m. EDT _ Mike Rockenfeller

Sunday, July 16, 3:50 p.m. BST/10:50 a.m. EDT _ Jensen Button

###

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte and Daytona 500 champion Ryan Newman are scheduled to return to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sept. 30 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Brushy Mountain Powersports 150.

Labonte and Newman competed in Modified races last August at the historic North Carolina facility during its Racetrack Revival, with Newman winning one 50-lap feature and Labonte earning a third-place finish in another. Labonte and Newman will compete against a field of Whelen Modified Tour title contenders featuring Ron Silk, Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby and Austin Beers in the 150-lapper.

“I’m really looking forward to the Whelen Modified Tour race at North Wilkesboro,” said Labonte, who won the Cup Series championship in 2000 with Joe Gibbs Racing. “I was able to race there at the last race in the Cup Series in 1996 and then went back last year in the Modified races there. With all the improvements that have happened there, I’m really looking forward to going back.”

The winner of 32 Cup races, Labonte also won the 1991 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with a family-owned team. The native Texan was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020.

“Getting to run with the Tour regulars is a great honor and I can’t wait to try to get to Victory Lane at North Wilkesboro,” said Labonte, younger brother of two-time Cup champion Terry Labonte. “I really think our Pace-O-Matic team will be ready for it; this is going to be a big race for us.”

GXS Street Stock Series racing will open the day’s on-track activity. A finalized schedule will be announced soon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com.





