William Byron Gets The Victory On Rainy Night in Georgia

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

HAMPTON, Ga. – Some of the best racing in the history of Atlanta Motor Speedway was interrupted by rain with 75 laps remaining in Sunday night’s Quaker State 400. But that mattered little to race winner William Byron, who basked in the soggy conditions as fans in a packed grandstand scurried for cover.

“A lot has to work out for you to win a rain-shortened race,” said Byron, who survived a frontstretch spin early in stage two and managed to capitalize on a variety of pit stop strategies with inclement weather approaching to wind up in the lead and pace the field for the final 20 laps.

“We went through so much throughout the night, spinning through the infield, destroying the bottom of the car and dragging it around the apron trying to say on the lead lap.” “At that point, I didn’t have any grip and was real edgy back in the traffic. “But (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) made a good call stay out and, once we got towards the front it was ok. We could make the right decisions, block ok and go the lead from A.J. (Allmendinger) and able to manage the run.”

Daniel Suarez had to settle for second after being unable to challenge Byron for the lead. He was followed by Allmendinger, Michael McDowell and Kyle Busch.

Pole sitter Aric Almirola was among the fleet of Ford Mustangs that flexed muscle and showed plenty of speed throughout much of the night. But when the pay window opened, four of the top five finishers were Chevrolet drivers.

The seventh caution waved on lap 179 when Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace tangled in Turn 3.

As the field followed new Cup Series pace car driver Jesse Dollevoet around the 1.5-mile oval, light rain began to fall.

Six laps later, he led the field down pit road and to a halt.

Ten minutes later, Byron was declared the winner.

It appeared Ford driver Brad Keselowski might have been the driver to beat if all 260 laps had been completed. His No. 6 Ford was turning the fastest laps prior to the final caution.

“It was a good day,” said Keselowski, who finished sixth. “We were right where we needed to be, but didn’t get the breaks we needed.

“But it’s just part of the deal. You win races you shouldn’t and you lose ones you probably should win. You just have to take the punches as they come.”

Aside from Byron, the night’s biggest winner was fourth-place finisher McDowell, who nursed his Ford to the finish on fumes while running dangerously close to running out of fuel.

“I think (crew chief) Travis (Peterson) did a great job maximizing our track position,” said McDowell, whose night was nearly ruined mid-race following a pit road collision with Martin Truex Jr.

“Obviously, the incident with Martin took us out of the track position we needed. So we had to get a little creative there. I’m thankful to be able to recover.”

Coupled with Wallace’s 25th-place finish, McDowell managed to climb above the playoff cut line by three points over the driver of the No. 23 Toyota with seven regular season races remaining.

The Cup Series head to New England next weekend for its only visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Crayon 301 at the Magic Mile is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday July 16th.