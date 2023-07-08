Harvick’s First Cup Win Was ‘Much Bigger’ Than Harvick

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

HAMPTON, Ga. – Future NASCAR Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick will make his final start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Sunday night’s Quaker State 400.

AMS will always have a special place in the heart of the Bakersfield, Calif. native, who was unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight following Dale Earnhardt’s death on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

Three weeks later, Harvick pulled off the improbable by winning the spring Cup race in Atlanta in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet that had been renumbered from the legendary No. 3 to a pedestrian No. 29.

“We were going from test to test and race to race just trying to survive,” said Harvick, as he flashed back to his first career win in the Cup Series in 2001 and the significance of the historical moment. “I think the perspective you put on it now is much different. I really didn’t know what I was in the middle of.”

“But now I look back and see the magnitude of it for the sport and the team. It was really not about my first win or anything that had to do with my driving career. It was much bigger than that. I think when you look back on it now, you see how many people it affected and the inspiration it gave. It was a huge moment.”

The same Chevrolet that Harvick wheeled to victory more than two decades ago will reappear in Atlanta on Sunday night. Team owner Richard Childress, who will serve as the Quaker State 400 Grand Marshall, will turn several laps around the 1.5-mile track prior to the start of the race.

###

Word continues to circulate throughout the NASCAR world about the failing health of Hall of Fame member Cale Yarborough, a winner of multiple Cup Series championships and Daytona 500s.

The lifelong South Carolina resident, who retired as a driver in 1988, might be best known to casual NASCAR observers as one of the two drivers involved in the famous last lap crash on the final lap of the 1979 Daytona 500.

The same paint scheme Yarborough carried that day was honored by Harvick in the 2016 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Harvick still counts the tribute to the NASCAR great as one of the more memorable moments during his career.

“One of the coolest things I got to do was run one of Cale’s throwback cars several years ago and Cale came to the race,” Harvick said. “For those of us inside the sport, we’ve known his health has not been great for several years. You hate to see that. Cale is one of the good ones.”

###

Like the spring race, NASCAR will require drivers who pit under green during Sunday night’s 400 to blend off the backstretch and onto the apron to enter pit road.

The speed limit on the apron during the March event was a mere 45 miles per hour, which didn’t set well with drivers or fans.

NASCAR has adjusted the maximum pace to 90 miles per hour this weekend.

The Cup drivers were able to practice pit stops following Saturday’s qualifying session, which saw Aric Almirola earn the pole for the 400.

###

After scoring three wins during the first half of the Cup season in his maiden season at Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch was asked on Saturday what he’s learned about his new car owner that he was unaware of previously.

“To me, it’s just that he’s involved,” Busch said. “He’s involved in a lot of different ways. He’s involved at the race shop, he’s there a lot, talking with upstairs people, downstairs people, in the competition meeting and talking with the pit crew coaches.

“He’s an instrumental part to why we want to win races and why we’ve won races. And I feel like we’ve lived up to that to this point, which has been amazing and really, really good.”