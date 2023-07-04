Palou’s Current IndyCar Success Has Him Pondering Future

By John Sturbin/Senior Writer

Working on a three-race winning streak and with a comfortable 110-point championship advantage, Alex Palou has reduced the second half of the 2023 INDYCAR season into The Big Tease.

Specifically, inquiring minds want to know when the 26-year-old Spaniard will reveal where his open-wheel career is pointed in 2024.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know. But, yeah, that day will come,” Palou said during a Zoom conference last week previewing Sunday’s The Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “That day will come maybe two months, three, four. I don’t know. Maybe once the season is over, maybe later. We’ll see.

“Yeah, that day will come. It will be exciting, I guess.”

Palou’s subsequent victory at Mid-Ohio may accelerate that timetable after nine races of a 17-event schedule. Palou, the 2021 series champion with Chip Ganassi Racing, joined teammate Scott Dixon as the latest driver to score a series “three-peat.” Dixon, a six-time series champion, opened the 2020 season with such a triple play.

For the record, the last three times an INDYCAR driver won three consecutive races _ Dixon in 2013 and 2020 and Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske in 2016 _ the Astor Challenge Cup followed at season’s end.

Palou rolled to his fourth win in the past five races Sunday by 5.0242-seconds over Dixon. Dating to his victory in the 2022 season-ender at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., Palou now has compiled 10 straight top-eight finishes _ including nine in the top-five.

What began as a wave has morphed into a tsunami.

“Yeah, it’s been great. It’s been amazing since the Month of May,” Palou said post-race in Lexington, Ohio. “Well, I would say all year. We’ve been able to have really consistent and really fast cars and we’ve been able to maximize everything. So, yeah, tsunami _ whatever.

“I don’t think I (ever) had three big wins in a row or in the last five and always being up there. So, it’s the best moment of my career so far.”

Next on the schedule is the Honda Indy Toronto on July 16. Palou finished third in that Canadian street race last summer. “I know we can have some good couple of races coming up now, and we’ll still try and maximize (points), do the best we can and win when we can,” said Palou, driver of the No. 10 Honda. “So, yeah, try and get on top.”

Palou trailed NTT P1 Award-winner Colton Herta and his No. 26 Honda and fellow front-row starter Graham Rahal in the No. 15 Honda through the race’s first segment. Palou swept into the lead during the day’s initial pit stop exchange. Herta, of Andretti Autosport, pitted first on Lap 28 while Rahal, of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, waited one lap to make his stop. Palou, meanwhile, patiently conserved fuel behind each.

While Herta and Rahal exited the pits on fresh Firestone Firehawk black (primary) tires, Palou switched to the faster red (alternate) compound, allowing him to rocket into the lead.

Palou basically had the field covered the rest of the 80-lap/180.64-mile distance around the 2.258-mile/13-turn natural-terrain layout. His only issue occurred in a sequence during which he needed several laps to overhaul the No. 55 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet of series rookie Benjamin Pedersen of Denmark. In that stretch, Palou’s eight-second lead was halved, but he quickly regained all the advantage once clearing Pedersen on Lap 55.

After Palou made his second and final pit stop on Lap 54, Herta and Rahal returned to pit road on consecutive laps, where both experienced trouble. Herta’s Honda nearly got away from him at pit entrance, and the errant momentum caused him to exceed the speed limit _ drawing a drive-through penalty. Rahal arrived at his pit box without concern, but trouble mounting the left rear tire led to a slow stop. As a result of those bobbles, the fastest two cars in qualifying dropped to the eighth (Rahal) and 12th (Herta) positions.

Rahal finished seventh and Herta 11th as Palou continued without incident. “I had a good car and good strategy, honestly,” Palou said. “We’ve got a really fast car, (but) we knew we needed to try something different to the guys starting up front _ that’s why we started on primary (tires). Everything went well. The strategy, the pit stops and our pace was pretty good.”

OEM partner Honda celebrated its sixth race win of the year in nine tries after sweeping the Firestone Fast Six qualifying session on Saturday.

Dixon, 42, remains in contention for the championship that would tie A.J. Foyt’s all-time record of seven. With Pato O’Ward placing eighth in his No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet after a difficult three-stop charge from the 25th grid position, Dixon jumped into second in the standings. Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden, a two-time series champ and driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, and CGR’s Marcus Ericsson of Sweden are 116 and 122 points out of the lead, respectively, with eight races remaining. Native Mexican O’Ward sits fifth, 127 points out of first.

“Anything’s possible,” said Dixon, driver of the No. 9 Honda. “Like we’ve always seen, you’re never out of it until you’re out of it. So, we’ll keep trying as hard as possible. But huge credit to the No. 10 car and obviously Alex. He is on a hell of a run. He definitely has a pretty big championship lead at the moment, which is going to be definitely tough to overcome.

“It’s not just Alex, but the whole No. 10 car group are just doing a phenomenal job. I think he’s just covering all bases. The qualifying is solid, the race pace is solid, strategy is solid. It’s just a really good all-around package right now.”

A six-time winner at Mid-Ohio, Dixon posted his first second-place finish Sunday. The result was his best of the season as the native of New Zealand seeks to extend series records for seasons with at least one win (currently 20) and consecutive seasons with a victory (18).

Two-time/reigning series champion Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, has similar streaks in-play _18 and 16 years, respectively. The native Australian earned his third podium finish of the season Sunday, in third.

“Solid day. No mistakes,” said Power, 42. “I think if I got a bit better start, I could have been…it’s hard to say. Obviously, Palou is very quick. Yeah, not much more we could have got out of the day. That was kind of what we had.

“Yeah, obviously everyone needs to beat Palou, but I don’t think _ that’s going to be a very tough challenge to beat him in a championship this year. He is so on-point in every respect, in every respect. He’s not missing a thing, which is very difficult in this series to be extremely fast, which there are a lot of guys that are. But then being able to do all the disciplines as well plus the intricacies of fuel-save, tire conservation, in-and-out laps, the qualifying. It’s bloody hard to have that all nailed, and he is doing it.”

And now, The Big Tease. Palou will complete the option year of his contract with Ganassi at the end of this season. Last December, Palou was named a Formula One reserve driver for McLaren Racing, ending a prolonged legal battle for his services between CGR and McLaren that began last July.

Palou officially will move to McLaren Racing at season’s end and drive either for Arrow McLaren in INDYCAR or move completely into an F1 role. On June 8, four days after his victory on the Streets of Detroit, Palou participated in a three-day McLaren F1 test at the Hungaroring, site of the 11th round of the FIA’s Formula One World Championship. Palou drove McLaren’s 2021 chassis, the MCL35M, as did Oscar Piastri of Australia and Oliver Turvey of Great Britain.

During last week’s pre-race Zoom conference, Palou declined to label himself as one of the best racing drivers in the world. “I think it’s very tough to compare drivers with the equipment you have, with the experience you have…so, yeah, I wouldn’t say that.

“Obviously I rate myself very high, I have to say. Otherwise, yeah, I wouldn’t be doing this. Yeah, I still think there’s a lot of things that I can improve as a driver, that I want to improve as a driver and that I see from other people like Scott Dixon doing better.

“Yeah, I rate myself high, but not too high. I don’t think I’m here like top-five in the world. I think there’s very, very talented guys out there, even in INDYCAR, so…”

Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard, driver of the No. 45 Honda fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, finished fourth. Defending event winner Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand, driver of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, finished fifth. David Malukas, driver of the No. 18 Honda fielded by Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, placed sixth.

Conor Daly finished 20th in the 27-car field as substitute driver of the No. 60 Honda fielded by Meyer Shank Racing. Daly replaced Frenchman Pagenaud, who walked away from a wild, rollover ride without injury in Saturday morning’s practice. Pagenaud will be re-evaluated in advance of the Honda Indy Toronto, which will be aired exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

His pass for the lead was bold and risky on a track getting wetter by the lap, but INDY NXT by Firestone rookie Louis Foster knew he had to try it.

Foster locked-up his right front tire in a bid to overtake race-leader Christian Rasmussen approaching Turn 4 late in the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio _ and made it stick. Foster then held off a couple of challenges during an ensuing four-lap shootout to win his first series race.

Wheeling the No. 26 entry of Andretti Autosport, Foster became the sixth driver in the season’s first seven races to reach Victory Lane. “It’s been a long time coming, for sure,” said Foster, a 19-year-old native of Great Britain. “I’m so thankful to get it finally.”

Foster noted the track’s increasing dampness was a key factor in his decision to challenge Rasmussen. “I think it was starting to rain a little bit or something,” Foster said. “It was slicker in the back (section of the 2.258-mile/13-turn layout). That made Christian make a mistake and then (the hard braking approaching Turn 4) destroyed my front right (tire). Going down the straights, and (the car) was shaking.”

Kyffin Simpson finished second with Rasmussen third as HMD Motorsports took the other steps on the podium. Simpson’s No. 21 program is backed by Chip Ganassi Racing; Rasmussen’s No. 6 car is connected to Dale Coyne Racing.

Rasmussen started on-pole and led the first 26 laps of the 35-lapper, but falling to third cost him a chance to draw closer to Nolan Siegel for the series lead at the season’s halfway point. Siegel, a series rookie and winner of the previous two races, was running fifth with eight laps to go when he couldn’t keep his No. 39 HMD Motorsports entry on-track in Turn 10. After a long slide through the wet grass, Siegel’s car was stuck and the necessary extraction cost him a lap. He finished 15th among 17 competitors.

Results of the late incidents helped Rasmussen close to within 17 points of Siegel. Hunter McElrea (No. 26 Smart Motors) finished fourth and now is only 39 points out of the lead. Foster’s victory allowed him to jump to fourth in the standings, 42 points behind Siegel.

Jamie Chadwick placed 10th in the No. 28 entry of Andretti Autosport to become the first female driver in INDY NXT to finish in the top-10 since Pippa Mann drove to fifth in the final race of the 2010 season on Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval.

“Obviously, not the (finish) that we wanted today,” said Rasmussen, winner of the season’s second race at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. “It was tricky with the conditions _ it was dry and then there was rain and then there was dry. When the rain first came it felt like the car never really came back to me. We were sitting pretty good (prior to that) with a good gap and then the rain came.”

While the race started under dry conditions, there was contact in Turn 4 just past the backstretch starting line. Contact involving the cars of James Roe (No. 29 Topcon of Andretti Autosport) and Danial Frost sent Frost’s No. 68 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing machine into a full spin. Frost was able to resume without assistance.

On Lap 6, Christian Bogle spun into the gravel trap at the exit of Turn 2. With the No. 7 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing entry beached, a full-course caution period followed. No such stoppage was needed when Matteo Nannini, who won the series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course in May in the No. 75 Juncos Hollinger Racing car, pulled off-track at the exit of Turn 5 on Lap 17. The other incident involved Jagger Jones going off-course in Turn 10 in the No. 98 Lead Sled car of Cape Motorsports. Jones returned to the track without assistance.

The series’ next race, No. 8 of 14, is the INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway in Newton on July 22 (11 a.m. EDT, Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE, INDYCAR Radio Network).

