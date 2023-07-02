The first NASCAR Cup Series race produced one winner and four losers.

The winner was New Zealand Driver

The losers were NASCAR, NBC, Chicago and former mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Chicago is not NASCAR’s kind of town. Oh, it was historic, alright, kind of like the monumental ripoff scam of Fyer Festival.

Sunday was the biggest fiasco to hit Grand Park since the 1968 Democratic Convention police riot.

CGI could not have made this watchable.

As bad as the race was, NBC’s coverage was reprehensible, disgusting and full of shit.

The most embarrassing attempt at racing where a race should not be held came in 1981 when the Formula 1 series thought it would be a clever idea to hold an event in the parking lot of Ceaser’s Palace in Las Vegas.

NASCAR may have let F1 off the hook this weekend when it continued its years-long campaign of throwing garbage against the wall to see what will stick by racing in downtown Chicago.

The difference between the two events was in Vegas, the cars far overmatched the circuit while on Sunday, the heavy, no-downforce, plodding V-8s gave the Chicago lakefront its uglies experience since the Democratic Convention of 1968.

No amount of paid shilling by television and the series – and that shilling was non stop – could gild this dog.

Windy City wags point out that the decision by Lori Lightfoot to invite NASCAR to jam up city’s Loop and lake front on the July Fourth weekend turned her into the city’s former mayor.

Rain transformed the race from a joke into a funny joke. Most of the wind from the Windy City came from Chicagoans yawning.

Then there is NBC.

How about those guys scheduling a race with a late afternoon start on a track with no lights in a city that is known for its iffy weather. They had to shorten the race by 25 laps and still were up against darkness because of talent gaps behind the wheel. Genius.

Then there’s “expert” Marty Snyder explaining the difference between slicks and treaded tires: the slicks are slick and the treads have treads. Man, thank Marty. They’re both round, right?

Then there’s Rick Allen praising worker who helped build track – without mentioning a worker died doing that. Died doing what he loved to do.

Then there is Parker Kliggerman giving a “shout out” to fans who packed the race. Liar. Big liar. He called the fan scene in luxury box where corporate types get free seats as “a surreal” experience. No denying how big” the event has been. I will deny it. Been to a few myself. My sources (known as my eyeballs) tell me the event was a disaster in terms of attendance.

Kligerman is worse at announcing than he is at driving and that is what is surreal.

Meanwhile, over on another channel, the 24-hour sports car race was a thing of beauty.