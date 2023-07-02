New Zealander Van Giesmbergen Wins Bad Chicago Race

RacinToday.com

New Zealand import Shane Van Gisbergen showed America how it’s done in stock cars on the twists as he won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago.

He took the lead late and survived a late restart to win in his first ever Cup Series race in overtime.

The race, less than a work of art – much less – dodged rain and changing track conditions and finished 25 laps short of its intended 100 laps because of darkness.

Finishing second to the Trackhouse driver was Justin Haley.

Third was Chase Elliott.

Rounding out the top five were Kyle Larson and and Kyle Busch.

Denny Hamlin started from the pole but was passed for the lead by Reddick before the first lap was completed.

Van Gisbergen led the final eight laps.

Much of the race was run on a wet track, which produce numerous wrecks and cautions.

(This story will be updated shortly)