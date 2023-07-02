Palou Rolls On With Easy Victory at Mid-Ohio

RacinToday.com

Alex Palou made it three in a row on Sunday when he won the IndyCar Series race at the Mid-Ohio Road Course.

The victory, which came by 5 seconds over teammate Scott Dixon, allowed Palou to extend his season points lead on the field to 110 points.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver became the first driver since 2016 to win three straight IndyCar events. The last driver to do it was Dixon.

He has also won four of the last five races. Had not had a run-in in the pits with Rinus VeeKay in the Indianapolis 500 in May, Palous may be on a five-straight winning streak. He came back to finish fourth in Indy.

“I had a good car and good strategy, honestly,” Palou said. “We’ve got a really fast car, (but) we knew we needed to try something different to the guys starting up front – that’s why we started on primary (tires). Everything went well. The strategy, the pit stops and our pace was pretty good.”

Will Power of Team Penske finished third on Sunday.

Fourth was Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Fifth was Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.

