Herta, Rahal To Man The Front Row in Mid-Ohio

In what rates as the ultimate branding exercise, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta led a Saturday sweep of the top six qualifying positions in Honda-powered cars for today’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Herta, son of four-time race-winner Bryan Herta, earned his second consecutive NTT P1 Award in dramatic fashion over Graham Rahal, son of three-time INDYCAR champion Bobby Rahal. The best laps between the second-generation drivers were separated by 0.0432-seconds, with Herta’s pole-winning trip around the 2.258-mile/13-turn natural-terrain layout in Lexington, Ohio, clocked in 1 minute, 6.3096-seconds/122.589 mph.

“It was a great day here at Mid-Ohio; Honda 1-6 and we were fortunate enough to be the first of those Hondas,” said Herta, who earned the 11th pole of his NTT IndyCar Series career. “The (No. 26) Gainbridge car was super-fast and has been fast all weekend. Luckily, we were in the right place at the right time to put the lap down and get the pole. Hopefully we can wrap up the race and go away with the win.”

Winner of the 2020 INDYCAR race at Mid-Ohio, Herta will be seeking his eighth career series victory in today’s 80-lap/180.64-mile event. Airtime for the 40th race at Mid-Ohio is 1:30 p.m. (EDT) on USA Network, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Herta also is looking to win a race for the fifth consecutive season.

Herta, who qualified P1 two weeks ago at the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR in Elkhart Lake, Wis., scored the eighth pole for Honda in nine events this season.

Rahal, meanwhile, settled for P2 _ an emotional, career-best qualifying result at Mid-Ohio. It was the native Ohioan’s best series qualifying effort in four-plus years _ since early in the 2019 season _ as Graham reached the Firestone Fast Six for the first time since late in 2021.

“I’m not going to lie _ it was a good lap, and I knew it was solid,” Rahal said after turning numbers of 1:06.3528/122.509 mph in the No. 15 Honda fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “I was bummed to not get a pole. But it’s a heck of a lot further forward than I’m used to starting.”

Kyle Kirkwood will start on the inside of Row 2 in his Andretti Autosport Honda, while championship point-leader Alex Palou of Spain will start fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing. Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard, Rahal’s teammate at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand and Chip Ganassi Racing completed the top-six sweep for Honda.

Rahal was born an hour south of Mid-Ohio and attended myriad races at the facility with his father/team co-owner. Graham scored what he considers the signature INDYCAR win of his career at the track in 2015.

“I’m so proud of everybody at RLL (working) on the No. 15, of course,” said Rahal, saluting race engineer Eddie Jones, performance engineer Adam Kolesar and dampers specialist Mike Ciceralli. “Everybody has just done an amazing job of keeping our heads down in the midst of a tough season. We’ve got three cars in the top-12 again here and Christian and I went onto the Fast Six and battled it out.”

Saturday’s Firestone Fast Six result marked the first time one INDYCAR manufacturer has swept the final qualifying group since 2016, when Team Chevy did so at Watkins Glen International in Upstate New York. It also was Honda’s first such sweep since the format was implemented more than a decade ago.

“Stunning job today by the marvelous people at Honda Performance Development,” said David Salters, president/technical director for HPD. “Honda 1-6; I can’t even remember the last time we did that. It’s pretty impressive. Well-done to our teams _ we had three different Honda-powered teams represented in the top-six in qualifying. Just a rather fine day at the office for the great team at HPD and great to put on a good show in front of so many other Honda employees watching around the track today.”

Seven of the past series races at Mid-Ohio have been won by drivers starting on the front row. Rahal hasn’t won anywhere since sweeping the Detroit Grand Prix weekend at Belle Isle midway through the 2017 season.

Unique to this Firestone Fast Six were decisions on the choice of Firehawk tire compounds. Herta and 2021 series champion Palou, driver of the No. 10 Honda, opted to finish the session with new primary tires. Lundgaard, driver of the No. 45 Honda, went with used alternate tires.

“I actually didn’t use a second set of new blacks (primary tires) this morning when most people did, just to keep them for the Fast Six and we ended up not using them so we’ve got tons of tire for (today),” Rahal said. “But the reality is my gut felt that the pace of the reds (alternates) was just far enough ahead that it’s going to be hard to get.

“That was a really solid lap. It wasn’t too scruffy. I thought there was maybe a little more here or there but not two-more-tenths or something. We only missed it by 0.04, but that’s INDYCAR racing right now. Our race pace is better than our qualifying pace, so I’m excited.”

Kirkwood, driver of Andretti Autosport’s No. 27 Honda, earned the No. 3 position on used alternates. “I think it was the right call to split the strategy (with Herta) a little bit,” Kirkwood said. “But honestly, I don’t think that (Herta) made the right call. He still put it on-pole and drove super-well.”

Herta said sorting out the tire strategy was a “tough call.”

“Reds and blacks were pretty close on the second run and new, so it wasn’t an easy decision,” Herta said. “But (the team) gave me a car that was good on both tire compounds, so we had the option to run (either).”

While Rahal and Lundgaard advanced into the Firestone Fast Six for the first time this year, teammate Jack Harvey qualified 11th in the No. 30 Honda, as all three RLLR entries reached the second round of qualifying.

The 17-race schedule reaches its halfway point this weekend with CGR’s Palou _ winner of three of the past four races _ holding a 74-point lead over teammate Marcus Ericsson of Sweden and his No. 8 Honda. Palou will start fourth with Ericsson ninth.

Perennial Team Chevy powerhouse Team Penske did not place a driver in the Firestone Fast Six. In fact, two-time/reigning series champion Will Power of Australia has yet to qualify in the top group this season. Additionally, Roger Penske’s organization still does not have a pole in 2023 in nine attempts.

Power, who wheeled the fastest car in the morning practice and finished third in last year’s Mid-Ohio race, will start seventh in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

“Car felt really good. It’s obviously ultra, ultra tight,” Power said. “Everyone in front of us are Hondas, so maybe just (this condition) is suiting their engine, being very humid. I could’ve done a bit better with the tire prep on the first lap. I didn’t anticipate having to back up in (Turns) 4, 5 and 6. But man, not me. I was quicker in the first round; maybe the track slowed up. That’s everything I had. Just INDYCAR. It’s so bloody tough. It’s no joke. It’s great, really. Still haven’t cracked that top-six this year, if you can believe it.

“I think our race car, our race, will be good. I think we had the ultimate pace as well. We had a theoretical as P3, but I just didn’t get a good enough prep lap on the tire there. Maybe we would have got through. But yeah, it’s been an interesting qualifying year for me.”

Defending race-winner Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand will line up eighth in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden will roll off 15th in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet.

“Not the day we were looking for with the PPG Chevy, and we’ll have to do a deep dive to see what we missed,” said Newgarden, a two-time series champion. “It’s not ideal, for sure, but look at what Will was able to do from the back last year. No one thought he could drive to a podium, but that’s what happened. We’ll need to be super-aggressive from the drop of the green. That’s what we’ll work on between now and then.”

Pato O’Ward led 28 laps from pole in last year’s race but dropped out early due to a mechanical failure in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. On Saturday, the native of Mexico created his own issue, spinning off Turn 2 in the first qualifying group en route a 25th-place starting position.

“It was all on me on that one,” O’Ward said. “I lost the rear and (the car) got to an angle where I couldn’t save it, and then I stalled it as soon as I got in the grass. It frickin’ sucks.

“I feel bad for the team. But that doesn’t mean we can’t go forward (today). You are taking these cars to the limit and sometimes things happen. It’s probably not the last time it’s going to happen. You just have to look forward. At least it’s not the race; it’s just qualifying. The race is super-super long so we can make a lot of spots up when you have a comfortable car underneath you. We will go forward (today). I have no about it. It will be a good race for us and we’ll just keep on pushing through cars.”

INDYCAR veteran Conor Daly will replace Simon Pagenaud in today’s race at Mid-Ohio following an incident during Saturday morning’s practice that has sidelined the Frenchman.

Pagenaud, of Meyer Shank Racing, was held out of qualifying Saturday as a precaution following an incident in Turn 4 on the 2.258-mile/13-turn layout that saw the No. 60 Honda roll through the gravel trap nearly seven times. The 2016 series champion with Team Penske, Pagenaud was evaluated and released by the INDYCAR Medical team, although per protocol he was not cleared to return to action Saturday.

Pagenaud was evaluated again Sunday morning by INDYCAR Medical and not cleared to compete. MSR reported that Pagenaud, 39, is in good spirits and will support the team on-site.

MSR also reported that due to a manufacturer brake failure, Pagenaud was unable to slow for the high-speed Turn 4. Pagenaud initiated a spin to reduce his speed, leaving the track sideways, but going airborne as the car was caught by the run-off gravel outside the corner. The No. 60 entry made a series of rolls at high speed before coming to a stop against a tire wall. The AMR INDYCAR Safety Team quickly extricated Pagenaud, who was transported to the on-site INDYCAR Medical facility.

“First and foremost, I have to speak to the safety of these cars,” Mike Shank, MSR’s co-owner, said in a statement. “To walk away from an accident like that is incredible and we cannot thank everyone at INDYCAR, the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team and the INDYCAR Medical team for everything they did to get Simon out and evaluated as quickly as possible.

“This is obviously not a scenario that we had planned for, but everyone at MSR has pitched in to get our backup car ready. It’s actually Helio Castroneves’ Indy 500 car and the one he won the 500 with in 2021. We have to thank Conor for being here and stepping into this; he’s been super-great through all of the chaos. Now we’ll get back on our feet and see what we can do in the race.”

This will be Daly’s eighth series start at Mid-Ohio, where he scored his best finish of sixth during his Rookie season in 2016. The native of Indiana led 22 laps in that event after advancing 16 positions.

Daly became a free agent after being released by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Chevrolet-powered team on June 8. Daly’s best finish in seven starts for ECR this season was eighth in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 _ his only top-10 result. His best start was 15th for the subsequent Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, in which he finished 15th on a downtown street course. Daly failed to lead a lap in any of his starts this season.

“Obviously I have to think about Simon, you hate to see someone wreck like that,” said Daly, a 31-year-old native of Noblesville, Ind. “The most important thing is to get him as healthy as possible, as soon as possible. This is his car and his group of folks and I’m here to do the best job that I can for this team.

“I’ve known Mike for a long time and I’ve tested for his sports car team many years ago. I’ve always had a lot of respect for this organization. It’s an honor to be a part of this group and fill-in. We’ll just do the best job we can.”

Tony Kanaan’s INDYCAR tenure will continue as special advisor with Arrow McLaren.

The 2004 series champion and winner of the 2013 Indy 500 capped his on-track career with a 16th-place finish for Arrow McLaren in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28. In this new formalized role, “T.K.” will travel with the team to races and tests, serving as a driver mentor while also working with the team’s commercial partnerships and business development.

“I’m thrilled to have Tony join Arrow McLaren and our McLaren Racing family in a more formalized capacity following his brilliant INDYCAR career,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “He’s a racer, and he knows how to win. Having him around our team and mentoring our drivers can only make us stronger contenders in the NTT IndyCar Series championship.”

A winner of 17 INDYCAR races, the popular Brazilian has exhibited a knack for sponsorship development throughout his open-wheel career. In addition to his INDYCAR responsibilities, Kanaan also will be involved in McLaren Racing’s heritage program.

“Tony’s distinct skillset will help the team connect how we go racing to how we can make the most of our partnerships,” said Gavin Ward, racing director, Arrow McLaren. “As a championship driver, he did both incredibly well _ delivering on-track and locking-in committed partnerships. He brings a champion mindset to what we’re doing _ and that’s racing to win championships while having fun doing it. Having him on the team as a multi-faceted resource in his advisor role is a big win for Arrow McLaren.”

During his post-Indy 500 press conference, Kanaan hinted that his work with Arrow McLaren might actually be beginning.

“I had said that I wasn’t going to leave racing or the NTT IndyCar Series, so I’m very excited to join the Arrow McLaren team in this role,” said Kanaan, 48, who qualified ninth at Indy in his one-off appearance in the No. 66 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “Zak and Gavin have a great vision for where this team is headed and what we can accomplish, so I look forward to helping us get there and making the team and the series even better. This team works hard and has a lot of fun. That’s what racing is about, and it’s why I love being part of the team.”

Christian Rasmussen is eager to continue an INDY NXT by Firestone trend going today at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Since 2013, 13 of 16 pole-winners have won the development series race in Lexington, Ohio, including six of the past seven. Saturday, Rasmussen earned P1 for today’s INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (11:40 a.m. EDT, Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE, INDYCAR Radio Network). However, Rasmussen didn’t have much breathing room in the qualifying session, completing his best lap just 0.0107-seconds faster than runner-up Louis Foster.

“It’s awesome,” said Rasmussen, driver of the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing car. “It was kind of a wild session. It was about getting a free lap and then people started to go by each other _ it’s kind of a gentleman’s agreement in this series that you don’t do that _ but we managed to pull it off.

“On my second-to-last lap I managed to pull a gap but even though I created a gap I caught up to (a slower car) by so much. So, the last bit of the lap I had aero-wash. But yeah, we pulled it off. That’s half the battle around here. So, let’s go finish it.”

Rasmussen’s lone victory this season was scored April 30 in the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. Rasmussen could be in for a pivotal day relative to the series championship. He stands 40 points behind pace-setter Nolan Siegel, who will start sixth in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing entry following a best lap of 1:11.9676. Siegel, a series rookie, has won the past two races.

If Rasmussen doesn’t win today, series history suggests the winner will be a driver starting in the first two rows _ as Mid-Ohio’s other series winners have started in the second, third and fourth positions. That bodes well for Foster, Kyffin Simpson and Hunter McElrea, respectively, who will occupy those positions when the green flag waves.

Foster will start alongside Rasmussen on the front row after posting a lap of 1:11.5105 in the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car of Andretti Autosport. Simpson, who drives the No. 5 HMD Motorsports with Chip Ganassi Racing entry, will grid third (1:11.5905) with McElrea fourth in the No. 21 Smart Motors car of Andretti Autosport.

McElrea won last year’s race from P1, leading all 35 laps/79.03-miles. Kyle Kirkwood, Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward are other recent INDY NXT drivers to win Mid-Ohio from the pole. Today’s race will be the seventh in a 14-event season.

Qualifying results Saturday for today’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the Accord Hybrid NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile/13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1.(26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:06.3096 (122.589)

2. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:06.3528 (122.509)

3. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:06.3693 (122.478)

4. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:06.4166 (122.391)

5. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:06.6277 (122.003)

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:06.9281 (121.456)

7. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:06.1121 (122.955)

8. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:06.1926 (122.805)

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:06.2289 (122.738)

10. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:06.2455 (122.707)

11. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:06.7309 (121.815)

12. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:06.7596 (121.762)

13. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:06.6010 (122.052)

14. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:06.1870 (122.816)

15. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:06.6307 (121.998)

16. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:06.2891 (122.626)

17. (20) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 01:07.0095 (121.308)

18. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:06.2915 (122.622)

19. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:07.0503 (121.234)

20. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:06.3487 (122.516)

21. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:07.0816 (121.178)

22. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:06.5157 (122.209)

23. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:07.3960 (120.612)

24. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:06.5834 (122.084)

25. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:11.3655 (113.904)

26. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:07.2807 (120.819)

27. (60) Conor Daly, Honda, No Time (No Speed)

Point standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 324; 2, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 250; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 243; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, and Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 226; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 199; 7, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 196; 8, Will Power, Team Penske, 190; 9, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 183; 10, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 164.

