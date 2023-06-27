Pruett Gets First Top Fuel Win In Norwalk

Leah Pruett says her “favorite thing” in NHRA drag racing is celebrating a Top Fuel victory with her crew and crew chief and the guy who owns Tony Stewart Racing.

So, in order, Pruett shared her first victory of the 2023 season with crew chief Neal Strausbaugh and team-owner/husband Tony Stewart Sunday afternoon at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Pruett put the wraps on an impressive weekend by defeating Top Fuel point-leader Justin Ashley in the final of the 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

The No. 1 qualifier, Pruett powered to a 1,000-foot pass in 3.761-seconds at 326.79 mph in her Dodge dragster in the final to earn her 11th career win and first at Summit Motorsports Park. Pruett also advanced to third in points while snapping Ashley’s streak of 11 straight round-wins. En route to the final, Pruett trailered Kyle Wurtzel, defending event winner Mike Salinas and Austin Prock.

“You always love coming into race day from the No. 1 position, but we were coming off of a final qualifying day that wasn’t going super-well for us,” said Pruett, who advanced to the 32nd final of her career. “We dug deep and put together what we thought was going to be a good program. The day started off stressful. Kyle Wurtzel had a red light in Round One and that threw off my timing. We didn’t have a great run going, so I shut it off when I knew he red-lit.

“In Round Two against Mike Salinas, we hadn’t beat him yet. So, it was a big race for us. Then, in the semifinals, Austin Prock brings out the best in me and I cut a great light (0.046-seconds). I’ve gotten my best reaction times against him.

“Going into the final round, all of the systems we thought we had fixed…well, different ones came up. Things we’d never seen before and we only had 30 minutes (between rounds) to address the problem. So it was roll the dice, blow on them, and shoot. Neal said, ‘This round, you’re going to have a race car that’s going to win.’^”

Meanwhile, Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at the ninth of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

“I had a good feeling about the race,” said Pruett, a 35-year-old native of Redlands, Calif. “Over my 27 years of racing, I’ve had a lot of superstitions and this year I’ve tried to push those away. Fans say ‘Good Luck!’ each race and you really need luck at times for an NHRA national victory. We’ve been concentrating on what it takes to win. And today we did that.”

Ashley and his Phillips Connect Toyota dragster advanced to a fifth final round, third in a row and 16th in his career by defeating Clay Millican, four-time world champion Steve Torrence and two-time/reigning world champ Brittany Force.

“Justin is one of the most polite people I know,” Pruett said, “but inside the race car, he is definitely not polite. And he’s been winning so much that we wanted to do it now. As a team, we work together and we actually get emotional as we win rounds. You get emotional because there are so many ups and downs in this sport. And (hubby) Tony has been a very consistent leader. He doesn’t play favorites.”

In addition to Pruett’s victory, Stewart saw TSR’s Matt Hagan advance to the Funny Car final before falling in an upset to Blake Alexander. “Both teams performed really well,” said Stewart, who qualified No. 1 in Top Alcohol Dragster but was eliminated in Round 2 by McPhillips Racing teammate Matt Cummings. “For Leah to be low E.T. in qualifying and finish it off with the win is spectacular.

“I’m super-proud of the fact that both of our teams made the final. It shows the depth of our program and how hard everyone works. We were really close to a double-up and something historic for our organization.” Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, launched his NHRA team in 2022.

In Ha-Ha Car, Blake Alexander earned his first class victory by defeating point-leader and three-time world champion Matt Hagan in the final. Alexander covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.935-seconds at 321.96 mph in his Ford Mustang owned by Jim Head. Not only was it Alexander’s first Funny Car victory, it also was his first NHRA win since 2018. Alexander recorded two victories in Top Fuel five years ago _ including a 2018 win at Summit Motorsports Park _ but had yet to find the Winner’s Circle in Funny Car.

That all changed after he defeated Tim Wilkerson, Alexis DeJoria and No. 1 qualifier Bob Tasca III to reach the final. Alexander went 3.924 to defeat Tasca and then drove past Hagan with a stellar showing a round later, picking up his third career victory. He also became only the 18th driver in NHRA history to win in both Top Fuel and Funny Car.

“I woke up (Sunday) and I saw my wife and my son, and I knew I was in the right place and I was supposed to be here _ I just didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Alexander, a 34-year-old resident of Charlotte, N.C. “But everything went well, and I’m very blessed to work with the people I work with and have the sponsors I have. I put in a lot of work to get here, but you have to drive the car well and do everything else well once you show up. I could feel it (Sunday).

“I haven’t won one of these in five years. I try hard because the people I compete against have made it so that you have to be better. If you don’t want to get better, you’re going to get beat out here. I tried to get better and I needed to get better once I started racing Funny Car.”

Hagan defeated Dale Creasy Jr., fellow-three-time world champ Robert Hight and J.R. Todd to reach the final for the fourth time in 2023 and 83rd time overall. Hagan jumped into a four-point lead over three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps.

Team-owner/driver Matt Hartford scored his first Pro Stock win of the season by beating point-leader Dallas Glenn in the championship round with a quarter-mile pass of 6.624-seconds at 207.02 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro. Hartford officially rebounded from consecutive first-round national event losses. He qualified No. 1 and spent race day trailering Fernando Cuadra, Deric Kramer and Aaron Stanfield to reach the final. Hartford, who now has won a “Factory Hot Rod” event for the sixth straight season, is competing this season with engines supplied by KB Titan Racing.

“It goes back to all those people back at the trailer and all the people who support us, from the engine program to the chassis builder,” said Hartford, a 51-year-old resident of Scottsdale, Ariz., working with crew chief Eddie Guarmaccia. “We just have such a great group. They’ve always said that if you surround yourself with people who work harder than you, who are smarter than you, more motivated than you _ you can be successful. That’s what I’ve tried to do. I think it starts showing when you let everybody focus on their job and at the end of the day let the box score be what it may.

“We’ve had a great car all year long and the races we haven’t won, it’s been driver error. In the final at Pomona, I had Dallas covered, I just couldn’t learn how to drive. We gave up that race and it’s been a thorn in my side, so I was really glad to get this one.”

Glenn remained in the point lead over Hartford by advancing to his fifth final this year and 13th in his career. Glenn defeated 2017 world champion Bo Butner, defending event winner and five-time/reigning world champ Erica Enders and Troy Coughlin Jr. to advance to the final.

Hector Arana Jr. racked up consistent numbers en route to his first Pro Stock Motorcycle victory of the season, covering the quarter-mile in 6.821-seconds at 199.82 mph in the final aboard his GETTRX EBR to defeat veteran Steve Johnson and his Suzuki. Arana Jr. earned his first victory at Summit Motorsports Park and 18th in his career. After qualifying third with a 6.814, Arana Jr. remained in that range throughout eliminations, beating Wesley Wells, Angie Smith and six-time/reigning world champ Matt Smith with respective runs of 6.826, 6.801 and 6.820.

“We made one little mistake in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, and we were able to learn from our mistake and come out with a really fast, consistent bike,” said Arana Jr., a native of Miami, Fla. “That gives you all the confidence in the world as a rider, knowing you have a good bike beneath you and that when you let the clutch out, it’s going to do what it’s supposed to do and go right down the track.”

Hector Jr., the 34-year-old son of 2009 Pro Stock Bike world champion Hector Sr., moved to second in points behind runaway leader Gaige Herrera.

“We definitely have momentum,” Hector Jr. said. “We’ve had a fast bike and we’ve been qualifying really well and running well. We had a good bike in Bristol, we just had a couple little gremlins we needed to get through. But I’d rather have those earlier in the season than later.”

Fan favorite Johnson earned his second straight final round appearance and 32nd of his career with victories against Chase Van Sant, four-time world champ Eddie Krawiec and Jianna Evaristo.

Next up is NHRA’s famed Western Swing, which will begin July 14-16 with the 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway. In addition to kick-starting the annual summertime trek out West, the event will be the final NHRA national event conducted at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo, near Denver.

“Bandimere Speedway is my favorite track dating back to my start in Junior Dragsters at age 8,” Pruett said. “We’re anxious to go to Denver for Dodge, Mopar, Bandimere Speedway and the Bandimere family. That place means so much to me.”

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 16th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. The race was the ninth of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pruett; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Mike Salinas; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Dan Mercier; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Doug Foley; 11. Spencer Massey; 12. Antron Brown; 13. Clay Millican; 14. Doug Kalitta; 15. Kyle Wurtzel; 16. Tony Schumacher.

Funny Car _ 1. Blake Alexander; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Chad Green; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. John Force; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Paul Lee; 16. Mike McIntire.

Pro Stock _ 1. Matt Hartford; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Jerry Tucker; 7. Greg Anderson; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Kyle Koretsky; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Camrie Caruso; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Eric Latino; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Chris McGaha.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Hector Arana Jr.; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Jianna Evaristo; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Marc Ingwersen; 8. Gaige Herrera; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Chase Van Sant; 11. Ron Tornow; 12. John Hall; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Wesley Wells; 15. Chris Bostick.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park:

Top Fuel _ Leah Pruett, 3.761-seconds, 326.79 mph def. Justin Ashley, 4.497-seconds, 198.90 mph.

Funny Car _ Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.935, 321.96 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 327.90.

Pro Stock _ Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.624, 207.02 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 17.599, 67.65.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.821, 199.82 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.943, 176.63.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Kirk Wolf, 5.269, 274.00 def. Cody Krohn, 5.413, no speed.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Bob McCosh, Chevy Camaro, 5.478, 266.27 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 8.681, 106.96.

Competition Eliminator _ Bruno Massel, Toyota Solara, 7.006, 196.39 def. Andrew Holt, Dragster, 6.632, 200.77.

Super Stock _ Sean Dornan, Plymouth Savoy, 8.917, 148.48 def. Peter D’Agnolo, Chevy Camaro, 9.661, 126.09.

Stock Eliminator _ Marion Stephenson, Chevy Camaro, 9.778, 132.46 def. Rob Bihl, Chevy Chevelle, 12.251, 102.28.

Super Comp _ Lauren Freer, Dragster, 8.910, 173.67 def. David Dahlem, Dragster, 8.940, 177.67.

Super Gas _ Lauren Freer, Chevy Corvette, 9.911, 161.11 def. Pat Martin, ’27-T Ford, 9.916, 164.21.

Top Sportsman _ Scott Wasko, Pontiac GXP, 6.459, 208.49 def. Mike Morehead, Chevy Camaro, 6.643, 209.26.

Top Dragster _ Joe Swanson, Dragster, 7.189, 189.52 def. Darian Boesch, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Pro Modified _ Jason Scruggs, Chevy Camaro, 5.760, 250.32 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.807, 248.93.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 7.783, 177.74 def. Lee Hartman, Dodge Challenger, 7.809, 175.32.

Final round-by-round results from Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Josh Hart, 3.785, 326.63 def. Spencer Massey, 4.576, 172.10; Austin Prock, 3.740, 319.45 def. Tony Schumacher, 10.944, 73.40; Brittany Force, 3.711, 332.18 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.910, 255.82; Leah Pruett, 4.056, 219.22 def. Kyle Wurtzel, Foul/Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.735, 330.55 def. Doug Foley, 4.237, 195.99; Dan Mercier, 3.892, 300.66 def. Doug Kalitta, 7.702, 133.65; Justin Ashley, 3.715, 329.34 def. Clay Millican, 6.782, 67.91; Mike Salinas, 3.760, 330.96 def. Antron Brown, 5.182, 144.98;

QUARTERFINALS _ Pruett, 3.741, 326.40 def. Salinas, 3.742, 328.86; Prock, 3.763, 318.84 def. Mercier, 3.846, 302.21; Force, 3.729, 333.58 def. Hart, 3.774, 328.54; Ashley, 3.721, 328.06 def. Torrence, 3.703, 331.77;

SEMIFINALS _ Pruett, 3.771, 331.12 def. Prock, 4.194, 297.75; Ashley, 3.711, 331.94 def. Force, 3.713, 333.16;

FINAL _ Pruett, 3.761, 326.79 def. Ashley, 4.497, 198.90.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.959, 322.27 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.193, 237.17; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.923, 330.23 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 12.466, 56.14; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.962, 323.43 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.629, 183.12; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.930, 320.20 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.119, 304.74; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.995, 319.22 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul/Red Light; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 8.139, 85.21 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, Foul/Red Light; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.972, 326.16 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.001, 322.42; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.001, 322.96 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.642, 177.00;

QUARTERFINALS _ Alexander, 5.144, 144.66 def. DeJoria, Foul/Red Light; Tasca III, 3.938, 324.20 def. Green, 4.020, 310.48; Todd, 3.950, 324.83 def. Capps, 3.912, 323.74; Hagan, 3.912, 329.18 def. Hight, 3.931, 322.81;

SEMIFINALS _ Alexander, 3.924, 322.81 def. Tasca III, 10.170, 84.07; Hagan, 3.959, 328.30 def. Todd, 3.954, 324.20;

FINAL _ Alexander, 3.935, 321.96 def. Hagan, 3.991, 327.90.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 13.450, 65.84 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.610, 206.61 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.648, 204.66; Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.653, 203.83 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.631, 204.85; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.619, 206.67 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.642, 206.57; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.615, 206.45 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 8.257, 120.17; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.628, 206.23 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 11.226, 79.87; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.607, 207.85 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 10.719, 85.77; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.641, 207.08 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 10.029, 91.03;

QUARTERFINALS _ Stanfield, 6.638, 206.04 def. Anderson, 6.709, 205.85; Hartford, 6.601, 206.89 def. Kramer, 6.647, 205.04; Glenn, 6.632, 206.39 def. Enders, 7.046, 157.41; Coughlin Jr., 6.619, 207.30 def. Tucker, 6.661, 204.11;

SEMIFINALS _ Glenn, 6.635, 206.42 def. Coughlin Jr., 19.276, 75.98; Hartford, 6.624, 206.57 def. Stanfield, 6.666, 206.80;

FINAL _ Hartford, 6.624, 207.02 def. Glenn, 17.599, 67.65.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.903, 196.39 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.923, 195.85; Angie Smith, EBR, 6.881, 198.20 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.994, 192.96; Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.956, 195.65 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.056, 193.88; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.802, 197.59 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.968, 195.56; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.777, 199.88 was unopposed; Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.826, 199.46 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.267, 186.18; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.836, 200.17 def. Chris Bostick, EBR, Broke/No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.791, 200.98 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.039, 194.38;

QUARTERFINALS _ M. Smith, 6.835, 198.26 def. Ingwersen, Foul/Red Light; Arana Jr., 6.801, 199.52 def. A. Smith, 6.927, 196.56; Johnson, 6.848, 195.90 def. Krawiec, 6.793, 199.67; Evaristo, 6.897, 196.02 def. Herrera, 6.988, 189.76;

SEMIFINALS _ Johnson, 6.897, 194.44 def. Evaristo, Foul/Red Light; Arana Jr., 6.820, 199.64 def. M. Smith, 6.839, 200.11;

FINAL _ Arana Jr., 6.821, 199.82 def. Johnson, 6.943, 176.63.

Point standings (top-10) following the 16th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, the ninth of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _1. Justin Ashley, 726; 2. Steve Torrence, 629; 3. Leah Pruett, 620; 4. Brittany Force, 590; 5. Austin Prock, 588; 6. Antron Brown, 531; 7. Mike Salinas, 504; 8. Josh Hart, 487; 9. Doug Kalitta, 442; 10. Shawn Langdon, 398.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 679; 2. Ron Capps, 675; 3. Robert Hight, 610; 4. Chad Green, 593; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 586; 6. Bob Tasca III, 579; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 508; 8. John Force, 483; 9. J.R. Todd, 408; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 404.

Pro Stock _1. Dallas Glenn, 729; 2. Matt Hartford, 567; 3. Deric Kramer, 552; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 510; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 501; 6. Greg Anderson, 441; 7. Erica Enders, 430; 8. Camrie Caruso, 419; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 405; 10. Bo Butner, 376.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 552; 2. Hector Arana Jr., 363; 3. Steve Johnson, 358; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 328; 5. Matt Smith, 321; 6. Angie Smith, 291; 7. Chase Van Sant, 254; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 241; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 205; 10. Ryan Oehler, 196.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock), Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jason Scruggs (Pro Modified).

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.





