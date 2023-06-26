Reflective Chastain Races To Victory In Tennessee

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. – Dogged during the past year by by critics and fellow drivers for rough driving, a more patient and tamer Ross Chastain snapped a 14-month losing streak by winning Sunday night’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

His No. 1 Chevrolet came to life with 70 laps remaining at sunset as the track cooled and the 1.3-mile oval became fully-illuminated by the facility’s state-of-the art lighting system.

Chastain, who sat on the pole and led 99 laps, wound up fending off a late race challenge from second-place finisher Ryan Truex Jr. during the final 5 laps.

The Florida driver’s third career win comes with an invitation to participate in this fall’s NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“This is why every little kid out there, anywhere in the world, when you get criticized…you have to go to your people, trust in the process, read your books and just keep getting up and going to work,” said Chastain, who performed his famous watermelon smash at the start-finish line in front of the sellout crowd.

“There was a lot of self-reflection through all of this. But I have a group that believed in me and didn’t let me get down.

“They bring rocket ships and I just try to pull them into victory lane.”

Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Two contenders experienced issues in separate incidents just prior to the halfway point of the 400.

Tyler Reddick, who led early in the No. 45 Toyota, lost his right-rear tire one lap after pitting for fuel and fresh rubber.

A two lap penalty derailed his chance to take home the Gibson guitar trophy.

Ten laps later, Ryan Blaney went for a wild spin at the start-finish line on a restart. His No. 12 Ford wound up going nose first into a concrete wall near the exit of pit road.

“I don’t know why there’s no safer barrier there,” said Blaney, whose Mustang was destroyed in the impact. “That’s pretty ridiculous, honestly.

“It’s the hardest hit I’ve ever had in my life. I’m happy to be alright, but it sucks for the Pennzoil Ford Mustang.”

Although Sunday night’s race was the Cup Series third appearance at the concrete oval located 30 miles east of Nashville, NASCAR’s Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series have an extensive history on the D-shaped oval. Both were regular fixtures at Nashville Superspeedway during the early 2000s.

And retired driver Carl Edwards turned the concrete oval into his personal playground during that era by amassing an incredible five wins in the Xfinity Series and one behind the wheel of a Craftsman Series Truck.

Nashville Superspeedway’s winningest driver returned on Sunday to the facility he once dominated to become the inaugural inductee into the track’s new Legends Plaza.

Edwards, who also appeared at Darlington Raceway last month, spent time greeting fans and told the media he’s at a good point in life with his family and has no plans to come out of retirement.