Capps Up To Challenge in Norwalk

Three-time/reigning Funny Car world champion Ron Capps raced past Robert Hight in the final of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Saturday, winning the specialty event for the second time this season as part of the 16th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won their respective Challenge events. Meanwhile, Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all qualified No. 1 at the ninth of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Team-owner/driver Capps powered to a 1,000-foot run of 3.887-seconds at 327.74 mph in his Toyota GR Supra to defeat Hight, a three-time world champ from John Force Racing. Point-leader Capps continues to enjoy a strong June, having won at Bristol Motor Speedway two weeks ago and now the specialty race in Norwalk, beating Chad Green in the earlier round. Capps also qualified No. 2 for Sunday’s race.

“You’re racing for what’s very important _ those (bonus) points,” Capps said. “Winning a championship by two (points) last year tells you how important these points are. It’s not cliché. Your life is upside or awesome depending on one or two points in the landscape of Funny Car in NHRA, so we’ll take this.

“Mission Foods has changed the way we approach the weekend. You’re bummed if you don’t make it to the semifinals of a race because you know you’re not in the Challenge. If you go to the semis on Sunday and don’t win the race, you’re bummed, but you know you get to be in the Challenge at the very next race. It’s a really big deal, and it’s fun. It really brought Saturdays to life.”

Tasca secured his third pole this season with a spectacular run Saturday, posting a lap in 3.884-seconds at 329.26 mph in his Motorcraft Ford Mustang. It’s the 12th career No. 1 for Tasca, who will open race day Sunday against Bobby Bode. Matt Hagan, another three-time world champ, qualified third after a run of 3.892 at 327.82.

“I think you’ve seen this car perform at a really high level this year,” said Tasca, a longtime Ford loyalist. “We have multiple No. 1 qualifiers when the tracks are really good. We’ve struggled a little bit with consistency, and what I like this weekend even more than the No. 1 qualifier is that we ran 3.90, 3.88 and 3.90. The car was absolutely dialed-in. That was the last little missing link for this team to go on a real run. You’re starting to see the consistency of the car.

“This is a special track, and I love racing here. These facilities _ they’re a different level. You come here and see that it’s an awesome place to race. Hopefully we can win another one here.”

In Top Fuel, Justin Ashley notched another highlight moment by collecting his fourth win in the Challenge. Ashley covered the 1,000-foot distance in 4.063-seconds at 228.61 mph in his Toyota dragster to beat Doug Kalitta in the final to remain undefeated in the specialty race. Ashley has collected 12 bonus points during a season that so far includes four race wins. Ashley went 3.743 to beat third-generation driver Austin Prock of John Force Racing in the opening round and now has a chance to sweep the weekend for the third time this year.

“This is very exciting, and I think for myself and all the other drivers, it really does a great job of setting us up for Sunday so we can get in the right mindset,” Ashley said. “It’s so important to be able to collect those championship points now, early on in the year. It’s a blast to race. I’m really happy to collect those points and get another win.

“These are the moments you dream about. I remember being at many, many tracks as a kid. I have so much gratitude just to be here but then to be able to turn on as many win lights as we can, really is a dream come true for myself and a lot of the guys on the team. (Crew chiefs) Mike Green and Tommy DeLago, they do a really good job of bringing the championship experience, and it resonates through the team.”

Pruett’s run of 3.684 at 333.08 from Friday in her Dodge dragster held up, handing the Tony Stewart Racing driver her second straight No. 1 qualifier and 15th in her career. Pruett will chase her first win of the season Sunday by opening eliminations against Kyle Wurtzel.

Four-time world champion Steve Torrence qualified second at 3.688-seconds and 332.10 mph, while two-time/reigning world champ Brittany Force moved up to third with numbers of 3.694 at 332.10. Joining Pruett as a No. 1 qualifier was her husband, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, who earned the pole in Top Alcohol Dragster.

“I think with all the different variables that we’ve been given with weather and conditions, everyone has made the most that they’ve had,” Pruett said. “It feels absolutely great. Being No. 1 is what Tony Stewart Racing is all about and I’m glad that our Top Fuel team has been able to up our cadence and our performance to keep up with what Tony and Matt Hagan’s team has been able to do.

“The beauty is that we do have really great runs, and that’s putting us in the position to gain these qualifying points and qualifying positions for a better spot to start on race day. We would have loved to have made runs today that were spectacular, but we know we have a race car that can ‘mileage’ on Sunday.”

Continuing his recent success in Pro Stock, Deric Kramer won the Challenge for the first time in his Get Biofuel Chevrolet Camaro SS, defeating five-time world champion Greg Anderson in the final with a quarter-mile pass in 6.622-seconds at 207.02 mph. Kramer is on a stretch of four straight final round appearances and continued to impress Saturday, defeating Cristian Cuadra in the opening round on a hole shot before trailering Anderson in the final of the specialty race. Currently second in points, Kramer also picked up three bonus points toward the season-ending Countdown to the Championship with the win.

“This is super-exciting,” Kramer said. “We come out here every weekend with the expectation to win, and when you go for a long stretch and don’t get the success that you’re looking for, it’s easy to get bogged down. But after doing really well in Vegas and staying and testing, you just keep that momentum rolling. We’re extremely happy. I have to give a big shout-out to Mission Foods for putting this on. I’ve had a lot of fun.

“Every round-win is hard to get in this class. You’re crossing that finish line and hoping and praying that that light comes on in your lane, and it’s extremely satisfying when it happens.”

Hartford claimed his third No. 1 of the season at 6.595-seconds and 208.36 mph in his Rottler/Total Seal Camaro. Hartford will open race day against Fernando Cuadra Sr. in search of his first win of 2023. Five-time/reigning world champ Erica Enders’ 6.595 at 208.36 put her second on the ladder, while Troy Coughlin sits third at 6.595 and 207.56.

“We’re counting every point we can,” Hartford said. “We’re looking at bonus points; qualifying No. 1 you get extra points. It’s going to mean something when you get to the Countdown as to where you end up. Name me one person in Pro Stock right now that you think can’t win the championship. I can’t. We need to go into that (playoffs) with as many points as we can. Those points right now are huge. We have a chance to win the championship, and it’s the best chance we’ve ever had.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Angie Smith enjoyed the biggest moment of her season, defeating Hector Arana Jr. in the final of the Challenge with a quarter-mile pass of 6.967-seconds at 196.96 mph aboard her Denso Auto Parts EBR. Smith defeated Herrera, who went red at the starting line, in the opening round before holding off Arana Jr. in the final of the specialty race.

“It was really exciting to get the win,” Smith said. “It puts a little extra emphasis on Saturday, and it’s like two races in one. When you can put your name on that (Challenge) trophy, it means a lot. It does give us more confidence. I think the people that win these things…it gives you confidence, it gives you momentum.”

Herrera bounced back from his red light in the Challenge to earn his fifth straight No. 1 qualifier with a pass in 6.785-seconds at 198.76 mph aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki. The point-leader just missed on a new track record, and now will aim for his fourth win this year. Six-time/reigning world champion Matt Smith, Angie’s husband, qualified second at 6.806 and 199.17, with Arana Jr.’s 6.814 at 199.14 placing third in a 15-bike field.

“After going red in Bristol and then going red today in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge definitely took the wind out of my sails a little bit,” said Herrera, a Pro Stock Bike rookie. “To bounce back and get a No. 1 qualifier _ we’re still holding that streak so I’m happy for that, overall, for the whole team.

“I started off with an incredible season, you can’t ask for anything better. I knew there would be bumps in the road. In Bristol, I was telling everyone I wasn’t feeling it, something was going to happen and it did. I think you just come back from it and grow from it.”

Eliminations are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (EDT) Sunday. The FOX Network will air three hours of coverage beginning at 4 p.m.

First-round elimination pairings for Sunday’s 16th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, ninth of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pruett, 3.6840seconds, 333.08 mph vs. 16. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.822, 318.47; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.688, 332.10 vs. 15. Doug Foley, 3.800, 315.71; 3. Brittany Force, 3.694, 332.10 vs. 14. Shawn Langdon, 3.777, 326.56; 4. Doug Kalitta, 3.700, 330.23 vs. 13. Dan Mercier, 3.771, 324.20; 5. Austin Prock, 3.706, 323.97 vs. 12. Tony Schumacher, 3.759, 321.50; 6. Josh Hart, 3.707, 328.14 vs. 11. Spencer Massey, 3.751, 325.30; 7. Justin Ashley, 3.708, 332.59 vs. 10. Clay Millican, 3.737, 329.91; 8. Mike Salinas, 3.725, 331.04 vs. 9. Antron Brown, 3.730, 331.28.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. T.J. Zizzo, 3.963, 255.00; 18. Mike Bucher, 4.438, 191.19; 19. Terry Totten, 4.505, 185.97; 20. Scott Farley, 4.681, 237.59.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.884, 329.26 vs. 16. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.148, 245.54; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.887, 327.74 vs. 15. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.071, 307.16; 3. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.892, 327.82 vs. 14. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.019, 314.17; 4. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.901, 331.20 vs. 13. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.015, 300.80; 5. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.903, 323.35 vs. 12. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.999, 319.60; 6. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.915, 324.36 vs. 11. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 3.940, 318.92; 7. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.918, 330.07 vs. 10. John Force, Camaro, 3.934, 323.58; 8. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.922, 327.74 vs. 9. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.932, 320.74.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Dave Richards, 4.541, 182.60.

Pro Stock _ 1. Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.593, 205.91 vs. 16. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.694, 207.75; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.595, 208.36 vs. 15. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.685, 206.73; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.595, 207.56 vs. 14. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.664, 205.19; 4. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.608, 207.27 vs. 13. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.663, 205.72; 5. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.615, 207.37 vs. 12. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.642, 206.42; 6. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.618, 207.30 vs. 11. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.639, 207.46; 7. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.619, 207.72 vs. 10. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.634, 207.85; 8. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.622, 207.02 vs. 9. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.628, 207.66.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 6.696, 204.45; 18. Alan Prusiensky, 6.915, 201.10.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.785, 198.76 vs. Bye; 2. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.806, 199.17 vs. 15. Chris Bostick, EBR, 7.500, 47.51; 3. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.814, 199.14 vs. 14. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.366, 182.43; 4. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.827, 197.71 vs. 13. John Hall, Buell, 7.017, 192.33; 5. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.840, 195.87 vs. 12. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 7.010, 192.17; 6. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.868, 197.39 vs. 11. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.981, 193.71; 7. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.896, 192.80 vs. 10. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.967, 192.33; 8. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.941, 194.04 vs. 9. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.942, 193.90.

Point standings (top-10) following the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway. The race was the eighth of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley, 633; 2. Steve Torrence, 569; 3. (tie) Brittany Force, 511; Austin Prock, 511; 5. (tie) Antron Brown, 499; Leah Pruett, 499; 7. Mike Salinas, 448; 8. Josh Hart, 433; 9. Doug Kalitta, 404; 10. Shawn Langdon, 367.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps, 612; 2. Matt Hagan, 580; 3. Robert Hight, 555; 4. Chad Green, 540; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 529; 6. Bob Tasca III, 497; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 472; 8. John Force, 451; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 372; 10. J.R. Todd, 345.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 638; 2. Deric Kramer, 499; 3. Matt Hartford, 445; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 430; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 425; 6. Greg Anderson, 388; 7. Camrie Caruso, 387; 8. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 369; Erica Enders, 369; 10. Bo Butner, 344.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 488; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 272; 3. Steve Johnson, 264; 4. Hector Arana Jr., 246; 5. Matt Smith, 240; 6. Angie Smith, 237; 7. Chase Van Sant, 222; 8. Joey Gladstone, 194; 9. Chip Ellis, 190; 10. Jianna Evaristo, 168.

Pro Modified _ 1. Justin Bond, 461; 2. Kris Thorne, 373; 3. Jason Lee, 294; 4. J.R. Gray, 293; 5. Jose Gonzalez, 265; 6. Mike Castellana, 257; 7. Manny Buginga, 240; 8. Kevin Rivenbark, 202; 9. Dmitry Samorukov, 196; 10. Doug Winters, 195.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.