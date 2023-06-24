Chastain’s Driving Earns Him The Spotlight In Nashville

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer RacinToday.com

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. – Ross Chastain, best known for smashing watermelons and aggressive driving, captured the first pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Saturday by posting a 160.687 mph lap on the Nashville Superspeedway 1.366-mile concrete oval.

The Florida native will lead the field to green on Sunday night at 7:22 p.m. ET in an event that will be televised live on NBC.

He outran Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Joey Logano and William Byron (who will start at the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments) in time trials.

Chastain, who can punch his playoff ticket by winning the Ally 400, hopes to parlay early premium track position and the coveted P1 pit box into a long-awaited victory.

“I’m really not sure what to expect having that pit box,” Chastain admitted.

He was equally ecstatic at his pole run on Saturday and long-run practice speed a day earlier, which was at the top of the board.

“I would rather have good average speed than single lap (speed),” he said.

Chastain has been out of the spotlight since his controversial tangle with Ryan Truex Jr. last month at Darlington.

After a series of so-so race finishes during the past six weeks, an emotional Chastain returned to front page news on Saturday, this time in a positive light.

“This is a day I will never forget,” he said.

As drivers streamed in-and-out of the media center for the Cup Series’ third visit to Nashville Superspeedway, they were peppered with questions about next weekend’s historic street race in Chicago and the possibility of NASCAR returning to historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in the near future.

That prompted Ryan Blaney, after fielding his tenth question, to crack “are we at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend?”

Even defending Ally 400 champion Chase Elliott got into the act when hypothetically quizzed about the impact of the Cup Series racing in the city of Nashville for the first time since 1984.

“I think it would be exciting for everyone in Nashville and it could be a moment for NASCAR to shine,” said Elliott, who won the SRX race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on the 5/8th-mile oval in July 2021. “It’s a place that has a lot of history and has the potential to be the best stop in the series, hands down.

“It’s where we belong. This is a nice facility (Nashville Superspeedway) and it’s nice to get into the Nashville market, kind of.

“But it doesn’t hold a candle to what (Nashville Fairgrounds) could be.”

Speedway Motorsports has presented a proposal to the local Nashville government in hopes of renovating the Fairgrounds racing facility and bringing NASCAR back to Music City.

There has been some pushback from residents near the Fairgrounds.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t think the traffic will be any different than they have now at the (professional) soccer stadium which almost is almost touching the back of the (Nashville Fairgrounds) grandstands,” Elliott added.

None of the drivers participating in next weekend’s NASCAR doubleheader will be permitted to park their motorcoach at the makeshift track due to space limitations.

That brought about mixed reaction from drivers who plan to stay in one of the many hotels which oversee the course.

Some drivers aren’t happy about it. Others, such as Noah Gragson, said “it will be cool to step out of the hotel and already be at the race track.”

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said he doesn’t take his motorcoach to Sonoma, Calif. each summer, so it won’t be an issue for him at Chicago.

Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 Stewart Haas Racing Ford, smiled and said “it won’t impact me at all, since I don’t own a motorcoach.”

Mason Massey, a 26-year-old driver from Douglasville, Ga., has run a partial Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series schedule dating back to 2019.

He plans to compete in the Xfinity Series event in Atlanta on July 8th and run a tribute scheme on his No. 08 Ford to honor the late Beau Slocumb, a popular and successful Late Model driver from Georgia who lost his life to cancer in 2011.