Road America Win Has Palou Looking Forward and Backward

The race craft that is propelling Alex Palou toward a second INDYCAR championship _ and figures to secure his eventual fulltime Formula One ride _ was on full display Sunday afternoon at Road America.

Showcasing equal amounts of speed, resiliency and patience, Palou won the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America _ the 26-year-old Spaniard’s third victory in the last four NTT IndyCar Series races.

Palou, the 2021 series champion, drove the No. 10 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing to victory by a massive 4.5610-seconds over Josef Newgarden of Team Penske. Native Mexican Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren finished third on a day when the podium failed to reflect the overall dominance of pole-sitter Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport on the repaved 4.014-mile/14-turn natural terrain layout in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Sunday’s victory expanded Palou’s championship lead to 74 points _ more than one race’s-worth _ over teammate Marcus Ericsson of Sweden after eight of 17 events. Palou’s seventh career series victory followed wins in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix during the last five weeks.

Palou insisted the experiences of his title run in 2021 are guiding his current approach. “Yeah, absolutely. I feel a lot better,” Palou said during his post-race presser. “In ’21, everything was new for me. I didn’t really know how to manage stuff. It was all new for me. At least now I have some more experience both on-track and off-track. Hopefully, we can maintain that gap.

“So yeah, I’m glad that we have those points in our camp and we don’t have to catch other people. But I’m not relaxed by the points gap at all because it’s INDYCAR. If it was another series, yeah, maybe I would be a bit more relaxed. In INDYCAR you can’t. We’re going to keep pushing and trying for the wins, focus on the championship the last couple races.

“I mean, everybody can win seven races in a row. It’s tough in INDYCAR, but we can do that. Somebody else could do that. We’re going to focus on each weekend. Each weekend is different. It’s like the work starts from zero. We’re taking that mentality this year. I think it’s working, it’s paying off.”

Palou’s win also was the 250th victory for Chip Ganassi Racing across all racing disciplines. Palou, meanwhile, will complete the option year on his contract with Ganassi at the end of this season. Last December, Palou was named a Formula One reserve driver for McLaren Racing, ending a prolonged legal battle for his services between CGR and McLaren that began in July.

Palou officially will move to McLaren Racing at season’s end and drive either for Arrow McLaren in INDYCAR or move completely into an F1 role. On June 8, four days after his victory on the Streets of Detroit, Palou participated in a three-day McLaren F1 test at the Hungaroring, site of the 11th round of the FIA’s Formula One World Championship schedule next month. Palou drove McLaren’s 2021 chassis, the MCL35M, as did Oscar Piastri of Australia and Oliver Turvey of Great Britain.

“I’m living in the States. I’m racing in the States,” said Palou, downplaying his overseas testing commitments. “I think I have the coverage that I deserve in the States.”

CGR also flexed its muscle Sunday as the only team with two drivers in the top-five at the finish. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand drove from the 23rd starting position to place fourth in his backup No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. NTT P1 Award-winner Herta finished fifth in Andretti’s No. 26 Honda.

Recall that Palou crashed heavily in Turn 14 during practice Saturday morning, giving CGR’s combined crews just 90 minutes to complete repairs before qualifying. In addition, Dixon’s primary No. 9 Honda was sidelined after he and two-time/reigning series champion Will Power of Team Penske crashed in another Saturday morning incident. Palou immediately repaid the repair effort on the No. 10 Honda by qualifying third behind Herta and O’Ward.

“We didn’t test here last week, so we knew that we had a lot of work to do with the new pavement,” Palou said. “We started with a lot of speed on Practice 1. Practice 2 I did a huge mistake. I had a lot of speed again, but crashed it very hard. Yeah, we almost had no time to rebuild the car. They did. They not only got the car back on-track, but it was fast. Almost got the pole. Fighted for it.

“We’re going to try and keep it rolling. We have an amazing team behind us.”

Palou lurked near the front of the field the entire race distance, twice leading for a lap or two as Herta operated on a different pit stop cycle. Herta made his final stop on Lap 40 of 55, with Palou pitting for the last time one lap later, both drivers taking Firestone’s primary (black sidewall) Firehawk tires.

That one lap between pit stops played into the outcome. Herta was forced to save fuel over the final 14 laps, with Palou on full-power. Palou used that speed advantage to slice Herta’s lead to two-tenths of a second by Lap 45. Palou then pulled up on Herta’s gearbox, primed to pounce. The decisive moment came on Lap 49, when Palou passed Herta on the outside in Turn 1 and drove away. It was the last of nine lead changes and one of an event-record 32 passes among the top-five contenders.

Newgarden, O’Ward and Dixon all caught-and-passed Herta during the final six laps. No one, however, could mount a challenge to Palou. Herta and team-owner Michael Andretti were seen seriously “debriefing” along pit road moments after Colton’s obligatory TV interview.

“It’s a frustrating one,” said Herta, who led a race-high 33 of 55 laps. “We had the best car. We were cruising the whole time. I had so much more in it, and we never really got to show it because we were always saving fuel, trying to go that lap later. That’s a killer.”

Newgarden, the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion, acknowledged that Palou checked-out during the closing laps. “I think Palou was just better than us in that final stint,” said Newgarden, a two-time series champion and driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. “So, I think he did a great job and he’s very deserving.

“In the middle of the race I definitely felt like we had an opportunity, and I chose a lane on the restart when we had the off-cycle cars in front of us and I just chose the wrong lane. I chose the wrong lane with Palou, and I lost a couple of spots to Colton and Pato, and that just set us up for the end of the race and playing catch-up. I felt like if I had made a different choice there, then maybe we would have had an opportunity for the win.

“But I guess I’m happy to be disappointed with second. This was a great recovery drive I think from our team. You know we rolled off pretty bad and we were off the pace and not happy. This team went to work and did a great job with the PPG car and Team Chevy. So, I have to be pretty pleased with second; its just tough when you have an opportunity to win and you just don’t seal the deal.”

Palou encountered one nervous moment after taking the lead for good, narrowly missing the No. 11 Honda of CGR teammate Marcus Armstrong as he lapped the New Zealander in the fastest corner of the circuit on his white flag lap.

Palou will split $10,000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and his chosen charity, The American Legion, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge. Palou has won two of the three legs needed to earn a $1-million bonus, with victories on the road-courses at IMS and Road America and the Streets of Detroit. Palou can secure the bonus with a win in any of the three remaining three oval races, a doubleheader July 22-23 at Iowa Speedway and Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Next series race is The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid on Sunday, July 2, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Coverage will start at 1:30 p.m. (EDT) on USA and Peacock.

Rookie Nolan Siegel secured his second consecutive victory and claimed the championship point lead with a composed drive in Sunday’s INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America.

Siegel added his second career victory in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car to his win in Round 2 of the Streets of Detroit double-header on June 4. It could have been three wins in a row, as Siegel’s car suffered a mechanical breakdown with two turns to go while leading the first race in downtown Motown.

An 18-year-old native of Palo Alto, Calif., Siegel finished 1.2695-seconds ahead of veteran Jacob Abel, who earned a career-best runner-up result in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports car. Veteran Hunter McElrea finished third in the No. 27 Smart Motors car fielded by Andretti Autosport, his first podium of 2023. Reece Gold finished fourth in the No. 10 HMD Motorsports with DCR car, with James Roe completing the top-five in the No. 29 Topcon machine fielded by Andretti Autosport.

“I’ve now done a few races in this car, and it’s all starting to come together,” Siegel said. “I’m comfortable in the lead now. There’s no stress when we see people catching up, and I think we’ve got the strategy down. Super, super happy with the job everyone did.”

Siegel became the first two-time winner this season in the INDYCAR development series. The win also vaulted Siegel from a two-point deficit to Christian Rasmussen in the standings into a 40-point lead. Rasmussen crashed-out on Lap 10 of the 20-lapper, placing last in the 19-car field in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. He was uninjured in the incident.

“I like that,” Siegel said of his move into the championship lead. “I’d like to keep it like that.”

Siegel, who started fourth, passed teammate Gold for the lead on Lap 8 with an outside move under braking in Turn 5. Abel passed Gold for second in Turn 1 after a Lap 13 restart and pulled to within six-tenths of a second of Siegel with four laps remaining. But Siegel eased away on the final trips around the repaved 4.014-mile/14-turn circuit.

Gold grabbed the lead after a chaotic first corner. Pole-sitter Kyffin Simpson went wide into Turn 1, with his No. 21 HMD Motorsports with CGR car launching all four wheels into the air after hitting a curb upon corner exit. Simpson slipped to seventh after the incident and eventually placed eighth.

Siegel climbed to third on the opening lap, behind Gold and fellow-rookie Louis Foster in the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car. Siegel passed Foster for second on Lap 5 and then began to erase the 1.2-second margin to leader Gold over the next three laps.

Rasmussen’s heavy crash in the fast Turn 11 triggered the only caution period of the day, on Lap 10. But Siegel skillfully managed the gap on the Lap 13 restart, getting a great jump on the long, uphill straightaway to the green flag.

Next up is the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, July 2.

Finishing order in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR NTT IndyCar Series race on the 4.014-mile/14-turn Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wis., with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1.(3) Alex Palou, Honda, 55, Running

2. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running

3. (2) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 55, Running

4. (23) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running

5. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running

6. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running

7. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 55, Running

8. (18) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running

9. (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 55, Running

10. (5) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 55, Running

11. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running

12. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 55, Running

13. (22) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running

14. (20) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 55, Running

15. (26) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 55, Running

16. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 55, Running

17. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 55, Running

18. (17) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 55, Running

19. (21) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 55, Running

20. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 55, Running

21. (10) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 55, Running

22. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 55, Running

23. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 55, Running

24. (8) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 54, Running

25. (19) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 54, Running

26. (24) Jack Harvey, Honda, 54, Running

27. (13) David Malukas, Honda, 24, Off Course

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 120.335 mph; Time of Race: 1:50:04.6640; Margin of victory: 4.5610-seconds; Cautions: 4 for 10 laps; Lead changes: 9 among 4 drivers; Lap Leaders: Herta 1-11; Palou 12; Herta 13-25; Armstrong 26-30; Power 31-32; Herta 33-39; Palou 40-41; Power 42-46; Herta 47-48; Palou 49-55.

Point standings (top-10): 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 324; 2, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 250; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 243; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, and Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 226; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 199; 7, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 196; 8, Will Power, Team Penske, 190; 9, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 183; 10, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 164.

Results of the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America on the 4.014-mile/14-turn Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wis., with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(4) Nolan Siegel, 20, Running

2. (6) Jacob Abel, 20, Running

3. (13) Hunter McElrea, 20, Running

4. (3) Reece Gold, 20, Running

5. (10) James Roe, 20, Running

6. (5) Louis Foster, 20, Running

7. (8) Danial Frost, 20, Running

8. (1) Kyffin Simpson, 20, Running

9. (18) Jagger Jones, 20, Running

10. (2) Colin Kaminsky, 20, Running

11. (11) Josh Pierson, 20, Running

12. (15) Ernie Francis Jr., 20, Running

13. (16) Christian Bogle, 20, Running

14. (14) Josh Green, 20, Running

15. (9) Jamie Chadwick, 20, Running

16. (12) Matteo Nannini, 20, Running

17. (17) Enaam Ahmed, 20, Running

18. (19) Rasmus Lindh, 17, Off Course

19. (7) Christian Rasmussen, 9, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 118.581 mph; Time of Race: 40:37.2277; Margin of victory: 1.2695-seconds; Cautions: 1 for 3 laps; Lead changes: 1 among 2 drivers; Lap Leaders: Gold, Reece 1 – 7

Siegel, Nolan 8 – 20

