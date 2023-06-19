Cale Hailed From A Time When Toughness Mattered

He went on to collect five wins at his home track in the Southern 500, considered one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races.

Yarborough’s first claim to fame came in 1968 when he won the Daytona 500 while driving for the legendary Wood Brothers.

But his career shifted into a higher gear in 1974 when he joined forces with car owner Junior Johnson.

The Johnson/Yarborough combination amassed an incredible 45 victories through 1980, during a span when the duo captured an unprecedented three consecutive Cup championships from 1976 through 1978.

Oddly enough, Yarborough might be best known to mainstream auto racing fans as one of the combatants in the conclusion of the 1979 Daytona 500. That’s when Yarborough and rival Donnie Allison collided and crashed while battling for the lead on the final lap. They wound up throwing haymakers five minutes later while Richard Petty celebrated in victory lane.

And it all unfolded on national television as more than 10 million stunned viewers watched.

Yarborough wound up scaling back his schedule to spend time with his family in 1981. That’s when he hooked up with little-known car owner M.C. Anderson from Savannah, Ga. With longtime crew chief Tim Brewer calling the shots from the pit box, the pairing enjoyed moderate success during a two-year span.

Yarborough jumped at a chance in 1983 to drive for a new team owned by Harry Ranier. Yarborough found himself embroiled in controversy right out of the gate in Daytona regarding the aerodynamics of his sleek No. 28 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.

Following a spectacular crash during time trials, Yarborough wound up winning the 500 that year in a Pontiac Le Mans backup car.

Yarborough’s final major victory came a year later back in Daytona in the Great American Race.

He later tried his hand as a car owner briefly but found little success.

A family man of high character, Yarborough was a outstanding ambassador for the sport.

His feud with Darrell Waltrip, the sport’s villain at the time, helped grow the South Carolina native’s fan base. He also made an appearance as himself during an episode of the popular Dukes of Hazzard.

The evolution of technology in the early 1980s allowed fans to get a glimpse of what it’s like to drive a stock car at 200 mph through in-car cameras.

The story goes during a practice session during that era the CBS production team was puzzled as to a humming noise they were picking up as they tested Yarborough’s camera.

They later found out the culprit was Yarborough himself, who tended to hum to himself while racing.

A 2012 inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Yarborough has always remained true to his roots of the Pee Dee region of his beloved South Carolina, where he still resides.

Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon are often credited for elevating the sports to new heights. But it can be argued Yarborough’s contributions to NASCAR, which laid the foundation to attract new fans, were just as important.