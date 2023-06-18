Palou Makes It Two Straight With Win at Road America

RacinToday.com

Alex Palou won his second IndyCar race in a row when he came on late to win at the Road America road circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

The victory, which came a week after he won in Detroit, was his third of the season and allowed Palou to pad his lead in the series point standings.

And he did it in a rebuilt Chip Ganassi Racing Honda after it had sustained big damage during a practice crash at the 14-turn, 4-mile track.

“Big mistake by my part in practice two,” Palou said. “We went back on track, and it (car) was even better than in practice two. We’re going to try and keep it rolling. We have an amazing team behind us.”

He now leads teammate Marcus Ericsson by 74 points.

Palou, a native of Spain, won by 4.5610 seconds over Josef Newgarden in his Team Penske Chevrolet.

Third was Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, his fourth podium finish in eight races this season.

Colton Herta started the race from the pole and led for most of the day. But a decision to have him pit for fuel for a final time a lap before those behind him, forced him conserve fuel over the final 14 laps.

He was passed by Palou, who, once out front, sprinted to the finish.

“It’s a frustrating one,” said Herta, who led a race-high 33 of 55 laps and finished fifth. “We had the best car. We were cruising the whole time. I had so much more in it, and we never really got to show it because we were always saving fuel, trying to go that lap later. That’s a killer.”

(This story will be updated shortly)