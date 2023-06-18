Herta Finds Groove On Road America’s New Pavement

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Colton Herta finally got a grip on Road America’s repaved, long-and-winding layout in Wisconsin Saturday to claim his first INDYCAR pole in nearly a calendar year.

Herta won the NTT P1 Award for today’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America with a hot lap of 1-minute, 40.1945-seconds/144.223 mph in the No. 26 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport. Herta led the Firestone Fast Six despite going off-track during practice Saturday morning and the second round of qualifying on a 4.014-mile/14-turn circuit that was repaved last fall.

“Yeah, it feels nice to be back, kind of on-form,” said Herta, whose best lap was nearly 4.7-seconds quicker than Alexander Rossi’s 2022 pole-winning tour of 1:44.8656. “Our qualifyings have been kind of lackluster the last few weekends. Luckily, we put it all together today and ended up on the pole.”

Scotsman Dario Franchitti’s 23-year-old track record of 1:39.866/145.924 mph _ set in August 2000 in a Reynard/Honda package _ barely survived on the smooth and “grippy” tarmac. “We’ve been working at it the whole time,” Herta said. “This place with the repave is not easy. To have a car that was stable enough to really attack in that last Fast Six was impressive.”

Herta’s 10th career NTT IndyCar Series pole is his first since the Honda Indy Toronto in July 2022. “It’s been way too long this year for us to get a pole, so it’s nice to finally get one,” said Herta, the sixth different pole-winner in eight races this season.

Native Mexican Pato O’Ward will start alongside Herta on the front row after his best lap of 1:40.3643/143.979 mph in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “Very solid start for us,” O’Ward said after securing his best starting position of 2023. “It’s been a real joy to drive this new repaved track. I think it’s been a challenge for sure. Very high-commitment.

“Yeah, I see it being there’s maybe a lane-and-a half of, like, very high grip. But you go off of that and it’s like ice. I think that’s why there’s just been a lot of ‘excursions.’ You miss it by just a tad, and it’s like, ‘What happened to the car?’ To extract the lap time, especially now with the new pavement, there is so much more grip, but it’s only in the line.

“You have to commit so much into the corners where a lot of the times it kind of bites once you’re already committed. I think that’s why you see a lot of spins, a lot of guys going off, just a lot of random snaps. It makes you feel like there’s unlimited amounts of grip, but there’s obviously limits to everything.”

Herta and O’Ward each will be chasing his first win of the season during Sunday’s 55-lap/220.77-mile event. USA Network’s coverage will begin at 1 p.m. (EDT, along with Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network). The green flag is set for approximately 1:30 p.m. A 30-minute warmup is set for 10:15 a.m. (Peacock, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Herta reiterated the new surface has proven particularly difficult to “read” at speed. “It’s almost like there’s very little feedback from the wheel,” Herta said, “so you’re seeing guys spin, just don’t really know it’s going to happen, which was the way it was for me a few times.

“But, yeah, it’s a feeling that seems to be going away the more and more we run. Obviously, the speed is there in the track. They did a great job with the repaving. Super-smooth. Obviously, the more rubber that goes down, we’re just going quicker and quicker and quicker.”

Championship leader Alex Palou qualified third at 1:40.4930/143.795 mph in the No. 10 Honda after a massive repair effort by the Spaniard’s Chip Ganassi Racing crew. The 2021 series champion, Palou sideswiped a tire barrier in practice after spinning off-track Saturday morning and CGR’s crewmen rebuilt the car in time for the start of qualifying.

“A bit of a sour taste for us because we had a lot of speed in the car,” said Palou, winner on the Streets of Detroit two weeks ago. “Had a big mistake in Practice 2 that cost us a lot of time there and then we had to rebuild the car. But I’m super-happy with the rebound that we made after that. We’ll start third and the speed that we have is amazing.”

A two-time winner this season, Palou is in hot pursuit of his seventh career INDYCAR victory and second win on the famed course in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (2021).

Josef Newgarden, the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion and defending event winner, qualified fourth at 1:40.9530/143.140 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. Alexander Rossi, who led both practice sessions leading into qualifying this weekend, qualified fifth at 1:41.1854/142.811 mph in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport will start sixth. Kirkwood earned a spot in the Firestone Fast Six but did not participate after smoke emerged from his No. 27 AutoNation Honda after completion of the Round of 12 qualifying session.

Meanwhile, two multiple-series champions face long climbs to the front of the 27-car field after neither advanced from the first round of qualifying.

Two-time/reigning series champion Will Power of Australia will start a season-low 22nd in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet. And six-time series champ Scott Dixon of New Zealand will start 23rd _ also a season low _ in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Both were involved in a collision during practice Saturday morning that resulted in heavy damage to their respective machines. Team Penske repaired Power’s damaged car, while Chip Ganassi Racing was forced to unload its backup car for Dixon.

“The incident with Dixon in practice ruined the whole weekend for us,” said Power, the Road America winner in 2016. “We got out there and did everything I could manage. It’s just so hard in this INDYCAR field that if you’re behind the eight ball, it’s hard to recover. When you go out after the damage we had from the crash _ a new front wing and a new floor _ you don’t really know where the aero balance will be.

“It’s so frustrating because I felt like we were really quick (Saturday morning). I gave it my all, just couldn’t string anything together. Massively disappointing for the team. The guys worked so hard to repair the car.”

Dixon, the Road America winner in 2017 and 2020, was equally disgusted. “What a day,” said Dixon, CGR’s longest-tenured driver. “Obviously, the car was damaged and we had to switch to the backup. The team did an amazing job to do that in such a short amount of time, so kudos to them. Unfortunately, the brake bias was a little strange and the pedal itself, too. It was very hard to get out there and try to run. I made a mistake in Turn 3, too, which otherwise we may have been able to convert. But we continued the bad day with an end to the bad day.”

CGR’s crewmen scrambled to prepare Dixon’s and Palou’s cars for qualifying with roughly three hours to go before the session.

“It was a really good effort from the entire team,” Ganassi Team Manager Taylor Kiel said. “We’ve seen this before at Chip Ganassi Racing, where it turns four teams into one big team. Any opportunity where we can all jump in and help, we will take advantage of it. All crew chiefs worked well together, the management team worked well together and we worked to make sure that resources were allocated where they needed to be.

“People don’t realize that going from a primary chassis to a backup chassis is a ton of work no matter how prepared you are. It was a fantastic job to pull everything together.”

Kyffin Simpson earned his first career pole, and broke the track record, during qualifying Saturday for the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America.

A development driver for Chip Ganassi Racing, Simpson turned a top lap of 1-minute, 49.1028-seconds/132.448 mph in the No. 21 HMD Motorsports with CGR car. That time was nearly three seconds quicker than the previous record, 1:52.0034 set by Colton Herta in 2017. The entire 4.014-mile/14-turn layout was repaved last fall.

Simpson’s previous best starting spot was fourth in May on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road- Course.

“It was incredible,” Simpson, a native of the Cayman Islands, said Saturday. “It was a crazy session. We had a red flag early-on, and after that it was just chaos on-track with everyone going by. We had a plan to stick in line as a team, but that kind of went out the window when the Andrettis caught us. It was awesome to be able to get the lap.”

Sunday’s 20-lap/80.28-mile or 55-minute race is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. (EDT on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Colin Kaminsky qualified a career-best second at 1:49.4151/132.070 mph in the No. 57 Abel Motorsports with Slick Locks car. His previous best start was seventh earlier this month for the second race of the Streets of Detroit double-header.

Rookie Reece Gold tied his career-best qualifying position in third at 1:49.4828 in the No. 10 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Fellow-rookie Nolan Siegel _ two points out of the championship lead held by Christian Rasmussen_ also will start from Row 2 after qualifying fourth at 1:49.5238 in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR machine.

Louis Foster is one of four rookies in the top-five on the grid, fifth at 1:49.5239 in the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car. Veteran Jacob Abel completed Row 3 in sixth at 1:49.5634 in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry.

Rasmussen, who has a 178-176 edge over Siegel, qualified seventh at 1:49.5878 in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car. Rasmussen is the defending event winner.

Simpson hung onto P1 during a one-lap shootout created when Matteo Nannini spun into the gravel trap outside Turn 1 with 20 seconds remaining in the session, triggering a red flag. INDYCAR officials allowed the rest of the field to turn one final qualifying lap when the track reopened.

“I was just really hoping that today would be the day that I would finally get my first pole,” Simpson said. “It was, so it’s truly incredible. We weren’t able to improve on that last lap, but no one else did, so that worked out well for us.”

NTT IndyCar Series Point Standings: 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 273; 2, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 222; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 203; 4, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 194; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 191; 6, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 176; 7, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 175; 8, Will Power, Team Penske, 172; 9, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb/Agajanian, 149; 10, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 148;

11, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 145; 12, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 142; 13, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 136; 14, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 116; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 108; 16, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing, 105; 17, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing, 101; 18, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 99; 19, David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 91; 20, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, 88;

21, Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 81; 22, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, 80; 23, Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 78; 24, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 77; 25, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing, 72; 26, Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Racing, 61; 27, Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, 55; 28, Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing, 37; 29, Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, 27; 30, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports, 20;

31, Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren, 18; 32, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian, 13; 33, R.C. Enerson, Abel Motorsports, and Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 5.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).