Ashley Doubles Up In Top Fuel at Bristol

Native New Yorker Justin Ashley completed a double-header sweep worthy of the Bronx Bombers over the weekend at Bristol Dragway, powering to victory Sunday in the Top Fuel final of the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals with a track-record speed. On Saturday, Ashley won the rain-delayed 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals transported from Epping, N.H., to the famed Tennessee facility.

Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Steve Johnson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged as professional winners at the eighth of 21 races on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

Ashley defended his Bristol event win Sunday with a thrilling final-round performance, covering the 1,000-foot distance in 3.718-seconds at a track record speed of 336.49 mph in his Maynard Family Racing Toyota dragster to defeat Antron Brown. Ashley celebrated his second event win in two days _ as well as the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge victory _ his fourth win of the year and ninth in his career en route to taking the point lead from four-time world champion Steve Torrence.

“It’s been a fantastic weekend, certainly the best weekend of my racing career,” said Ashley, a 28-year-old native of Plainview, N.Y. “The key word for this weekend is team. It was a team effort to be able to throw out eight win-lights in a row like that. To leave one weekend with three victories is amazing _ it’s something I didn’t know was possible.”

Ashley reached the final with round-wins against Doug Foley, Josh Hart and Austin Prock before delivering against three-time world champion Brown.

“(Crew chiefs) Mike Green, Tommy DeLago and the guys _ all weekend they worked hard to make something happen,” Ashley said. “We came in with that objective _ to leave with all the wins _ and it’s not an easy thing to accomplish. But we got it done.”

Brown, owner/driver of his dragster, reached a final for the second time this season and the 132nd time in his career via round-wins against two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force, eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher and Doug Kalitta.

“We thought we could go out there and go 3.71. That was what we were shooting for,” Brown said. “Justin did it. We were already a hundredth quicker at the 60-foot mark, and with the calculations, that means we could have run about 15-thousandths quicker. If we would have run 15-thousandths quicker, we would have run a 3.715. We got a little greedy.”

In Ha-Ha Car, Ron Capps became the all-time wins leader at Bristol, scoring his seventh victory after covering the 1,000-foot distance in 3.998-seconds at 325.45 mph in his Toyota GR Supra against Alexis DeJoria. After falling short during three previous final-round appearances this season, Capps captured his first victory of 2023. Capps also moved into the point lead over fellow-three-time world champion Matt Hagan after defeating Dave Richards, 16-time world champ John Force and Chad Green before posting his 74th career victory.

“We kept at, we’ve been close _ three final rounds _ should have been a win already,” said Capps, a 57-year-old resident of Carlsbad, Calif. “But this is probably the most demanding racetrack there is to drive a Funny Car on, and I think anybody will tell you that that drives one. I probably cost us a couple qualifying runs; I just couldn’t hold onto it and keep it in the middle and thankfully I got my act together on Sunday.

“It’s such a relief to see that Wally (trophy) again. I honestly can tell people, you never know if you’re going to see it again. That’s how tough it is.”

Capps _ the three-time/reigning world champion _ struggled to explain his success-rate at Thunder Valley. “I think any driver who has success somewhere will tell you, you just feel the mojo,” Capps said. “It’s hard to explain it but I’ve won here with different crew chiefs, different sponsors, different owners. I can’t really pinpoint it. I just know the very first year we ever came here, from the get-go it’s been a love affair with this area. This feels like a second home.”

DeJoria advanced to her second final round this year and 14th in her career by defeating two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon, Bobby Bode and No. 1 qualifier Robert Hight, a three-time world champ.

No. 1 qualifier Erica Enders put an end to her early-season struggles in Pro Stock, capping a stellar weekend with her first win of 2023. Enders clinched with a quarter-mile pass in 6.680-seconds at 204.08 mph in her Johnson’s Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS. The five-time/reigning world champion, Enders and her team made a massive move in Thunder Valley by qualifying P1 en route to earning her 44th career win and third at Bristol Dragway.

Enders, of Oklahoma-based Elite Motorsports, advanced to the final after victories against Mason McGaha, Kyle Koretsky and nemesis/five-time world champ Greg Anderson. The win moved Enders up six places to eighth in the point standings in a bid to recapture her winning form of 2022. Erica won 10 national events last season while cruising to her fifth championship.

“This is super-gratifying, and I don’t know if people truly understand what it means,” said Enders, a 39-year-old native of Houston. “Yes, we’ve won a lot of races, but to finish the year we had last year in the fashion that we did and then to start the year as horribly as we did is a real gut-check. It’s one of those things you have to battle through. Even though we go through these valleys, you just have to put your head down and go to work.

“We’ve struggled with our race car, but I’ve struggled mentally as a driver as well. It definitely takes a toll on you, and you question a lot of things, and you lose your confidence and maybe a little of your swagger. But my dad told me to just put my head down and remember who I am, a five-time champion. It’s refreshing to know that so many people believe in me; I just have to remember to believe in myself.”

Kramer, who won at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., reached a final round for the fourth straight race and 11th time overall. Kramer defeated Troy Coughlin Jr., No. 1 qualifier Aaron Stanfield _ who won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday _ and Cristian Cuadra. Dallas Glenn maintained the “Factory Hot Rod” point-lead, with Kramer moving up to second.

In a massive Pro Stock Motorcycle upset, popular veteran Steve Johnson claimed victory when runaway point-leader Gaige Herrera went red at the Christmas Tree and suffered his first loss of the season. Johnson covered the quarter-mile in 7.174-seconds at 158.63 mph aboard his Suzuki Hayabusa to earn his 12th career win, denying Herrera his fourth straight victory to open the season. Herrera entered the championship round 14-0 in 2023. But the PSB rookie left the starting line too soon by 0.011-seconds, handing Johnson his first victory of 2023 and first at Bristol Dragway.

“The Suzuki Hayabusa Gen 3 body is the newest, coolest thing in Pro Stock Motorcycle racing,” said Johnson, a 62-year-old native of Granada Hills, Calif. “We got it; it’s the 25th anniversary of Suzuki next year and we’re really into trying to promote it. It’s totally different. It looks the same but the feel and how the motorcycle rides down the track…it’s totally different.”

Johnson reached his first final this season via victories against Joey Gladstone, four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec and Hector Arana Jr., setting up a showdown against the rider who had dominated the class.

“In the finals racing Gaige, he’s got a really, really fast Suzuki and I was like, ‘OK, what do you want to do?’^” Johnson said. “We talked about timing, jetting, all these things, but it was like, we just have to throw the kitchen sink at it. But we didn’t have one. So, we said we’ll just do what we can. We did some stuff that probably wasn’t right, but I looked up and saw our win-light and I let off to save the parts. I was pretty happy with it, but it’s pretty shocking.”

Herrera, the No. 1 qualifier aboard his Vance & Hines Suzuki, easily maintained the point lead after posting round-wins against Ron Tornow, rookie Chase Van Sant and Angie Smith.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action June 22-25 with the 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway. The race was the eighth of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Josh Hart; 7. Spencer Massey; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Brittany Force; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Dan Mercier; 15. Cameron Ferre; 16. Clay Millican.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Chad Green; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. John Force; 8. Bobby Bode; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Mike McIntire; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Dale Creasy Jr.; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Kyle Koretsky; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Shane Tucker; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Matt Hartford; 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. David Cuadra; 16. Bo Butner.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Steve Johnson; 2. Gaige Herrera; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Hector Arana Jr.; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Jianna Evaristo; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. John Hall; 14. Marcus Hylton; 15. Matt Smith; 16. Ron Tornow.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from Bristol Dragway:

Top Fuel _ Justin Ashley, 3.718-seconds, 336.49 mph def. Antron Brown, 6.148-seconds, 109.79 mph.

Funny Car _ Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.998, 325.45 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.999, 326.48.

Pro Stock _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.680, 204.08 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.727, 197.05.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.174, 158.63 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.240, 139.16 def. Dan Fletcher, Camaro, 9.839, 132.22.

Stock Eliminator _ Jeff Strickland, Chevy Camaro, 9.297, 143.14 def. Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac GTO, 10.972, 115.04.

Super Comp _ Jeremy Mason, Dragster, 8.922, 167.49 def. Michael Holcombe, Dragster, 8.916, 174.93.

Super Gas _ Jacob Elrod, Chevy Corvette, 9.987, 150.15 def. John Labbous Jr., Corvette, 10.237, 126.79.

Top Dragster _ Matt Sackman, Dragster, 6.187, 217.88 def. Al Miller, Dragster, 6.991, 187.47.

Pro Modified _ Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.816, 245.32 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 8.361, 128.54 def. Del Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 11.766, 123.00.

Legends Nostalgia Funny Car presented by Modern Warriors _ Bobby Cottrell, Chevy Camaro, 4.813, 234.33 def. Geoff Monise, Pontiac Firebird, 6.772, 110.91.

Final round-by-round results from Bristol Dragway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Tony Schumacher, 3.767, 328.06 def. Dan Mercier, 3.877, 313.80; Doug Kalitta, 3.724, 329.26 def. Clay Millican, 3.992, 234.82; Antron Brown, 3.767, 328.78 def. Brittany Force, 3.749, 327.51; Spencer Massey, 3.781, 325.77 def. Leah Pruett, 3.824, 57.04; Justin Ashley, 3.763, 328.70 def. Doug Foley, 3.871, 315.19; Steve Torrence, 3.691, 330.55 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.779, 325.85; Josh Hart, 3.793, 331.36 def. Mike Salinas, 3.839, 318.24; Austin Prock, 3.777, 327.66 def. Cameron Ferre, 3.883, 294.37;

QUARTERFINALS _ Prock, 3.732, 328.94 def. Massey, 3.871, 309.77; Brown, 3.765, 329.50 def. Schumacher, 5.699, 116.82; Ashley, 3.756, 329.83 def. Hart, 3.780, 328.86; Kalitta, 3.733, 329.34 def. Torrence, 3.745, 329.10;

SEMIFINALS _ Brown, 3.730, 330.80 def. Kalitta, 3.973, 251.25; Ashley, 3.728, 330.23 def. Prock, 7.154, 127.98;

FINAL _ Ashley, 3.718, 336.49 def. Brown, 6.148, 109.79.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.966, 325.85 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.060, 310.41; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.603, 242.93 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.767, 209.33; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.962, 324.36 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.261, 259.66; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.964, 328.94 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.223, 302.35; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.983, 324.44 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Broke; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.984, 324.59 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 5.305, 139.86; John Force, Camaro, 3.999, 326.95 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.131, 258.52; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.021, 324.75 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 4.164, 265.01;

QUARTERFINALS _ Green, 3.970, 326.79 def. Wilkerson, 3.968, 327.51; Hight, 3.913, 324.20 def. Hagan, 3.952, 330.23; Capps, 3.946, 321.81 def. Force, 6.143, 108.43; DeJoria, 4.154, 296.31 def. Bode, Foul/Outer Boundary;

SEMIFINALS _ Capps, 3.918, 328.86 def. Green, 4.003, 321.73; DeJoria, 3.979, 324.05 def. Hight, 7.840, 87.07;

FINAL _ Capps, 3.998, 325.45 def. DeJoria, 3.999, 326.48.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 205.29 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.670, 205.44; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.656, 204.35 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.690, 205.13; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.653, 205.38 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 8.531, 98.53; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.665, 205.19 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.694, 203.68; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.652, 204.39 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.689, 204.76 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 7.493, 139.56; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.646, 206.10 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.714, 204.60; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.659, 206.04 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.723, 203.25;

QUARTERFINALS _ C. Cuadra, 6.711, 204.08 def. Caruso, 7.272, 132.15; Anderson, 6.856, 175.71 def. Glenn, 6.926, 156.08; Enders, 6.677, 205.26 def. Koretsky, 6.671, 203.95; Kramer, 6.678, 204.23 def. Stanfield, Broke;

SEMIFINALS _ Kramer, 6.680, 204.39 def. C. Cuadra, 23.331, 28.50; Enders, 6.722, 204.51 def. Anderson, Broke;

FINAL _ Enders, 6.680, 204.08 def. Kramer, 6.727, 197.05.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Angie Smith, EBR, 6.917, 196.93 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.988, 193.63; Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.894, 194.02 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.438, 144.32; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.929, 195.00 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, Broke; Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.112, 193.60 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, Foul/Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.880, 193.54 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.937, 192.71; Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.883, 198.00 def. Marcus Hylton, Suzuki, 16.313, 44.04; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.864, 196.50 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.033, 192.80; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.816, 195.73 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, Foul/Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ A. Smith, 6.984, 192.41 def. Ellis, Foul/Red Light; Arana Jr., 11.764, 69.96 def. Oehler, Foul/Red Light; Johnson, 6.899, 192.85 def. Krawiec, 6.870, 196.99; Herrera, 6.805, 196.99 def. Van Sant, 6.976, 193.10;

SEMIFINALS _ Johnson, 6.894, 194.13 def. Arana Jr., 8.682, 105.42; Herrera, 6.845, 195.73 def. A. Smith, 6.933, 196.07;

FINAL _ Johnson, 7.174, 158.63 def. Herrera, Foul/Red Light.

Point standings (top-10) following the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway. The race was the eighth of 21 events on the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley, 633; 2. Steve Torrence, 569; 3. (tie) Brittany Force, 511; Austin Prock, 511; 5. (tie) Antron Brown, 499; Leah Pruett, 499; 7. Mike Salinas, 448; 8. Josh Hart, 433; 9. Doug Kalitta, 404; 10. Shawn Langdon, 367.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps, 612; 2. Matt Hagan, 580; 3. Robert Hight, 555; 4. Chad Green, 540; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 529; 6. Bob Tasca III, 497; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 472; 8. John Force, 451; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 372; 10. J.R. Todd, 345.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 638; 2. Deric Kramer, 499; 3. Matt Hartford, 445; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 430; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 425; 6. Greg Anderson, 388; 7. Camrie Caruso, 387; 8. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 369; Erica Enders, 369; 10. Bo Butner, 344.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 488; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 272; 3. Steve Johnson, 264; 4. Hector Arana Jr., 246; 5. Matt Smith, 240; 6. Angie Smith, 237; 7. Chase Van Sant, 222; 8. Joey Gladstone, 194; 9. Chip Ellis, 190; 10. Jianna Evaristo, 168.

Pro Modified _ 1. Justin Bond, 461; 2. Kris Thorne, 373; 3. Jason Lee, 294; 4. J.R. Gray, 293; 5. Jose Gonzalez, 265; 6. Mike Castellana, 257; 7. Manny Buginga, 240; 8. Kevin Rivenbark, 202; 9. Dmitry Samorukov, 196; 10. Doug Winters, 195.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock).

March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Steve Johnson, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.