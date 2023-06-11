Truex Rules at Sonoma

Martin Truex, Jr. earned his second victory of the season when he won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Sonoma Raceway road course.

Truex dominated the second half of the race as he easily put large gaps on the field after assuming leads following pit cycles and restarts. He led 51 of 110 laps.

His first win of the year, at Dover four races ago, ended a 54-race winless streak in Cup.

Finishing second was his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, who left the team following the 2022 season and moved to Richard Childress Racing.

Busch, who won the Cup race last weekend in Madison, Ill., finished 2.9 seconds back.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano was third.

CHRIS BUESCHER was fourth.

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports was fifth.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin started on the pole and led the first 33 laps of the scheduled 110-lapper. On Lap 33, Hamlin was relieved of the lead by Truex.

On Lap 51, a caution flag waved and the leaders pitted. Busch was among those who did not stop and he took the lead. Truex restarted outside the top 10 but quickly worked his way forward and on Lap 63, moved into second place.

On Lap 69, Truex recaptured the lead.

With 36 to go, Truex pitted from the lead. But back he came again, cycling through to the lead with 30 laps to go. His lead over second-place Busch was 3-plus seconds. From there, Truex built on the lead and had a 4-second lead but with 19 laps to go, Hamlin spun to bring out the yellow for the second time in the race.

Truex was first out the pits for the ensuing restart with 15 to go but he was behind several other cars which did not pit during the caution. Leading that group was Elliott, back after serving a suspension, while Tyler Reddick was second. Truex was fourth.

With 14 to go, Truex moved past Elliott and into the lead. Moving in behind was Busch. Right behind.

But over the final 11 laps, Truex once again began to pull away and got the easy win.

