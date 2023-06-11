Ferrari Ends 50 Year Absence With Big Win at Le Mans

RacinToday.com

Ferrari’s return to the top classification at Le Mans was about as good it gets as the No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse took the overall victory Sunday in the 100th-anniversary edition of the annual sports car racing event in France.

Driving the final stint in the factory Ferrari 499P Hypercar was Alessandro Pier Guidi. His co-drivers in the event were James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Ferrari’s last appearance in the top category at the race was 50 years ago. The Nos. 51 and 50 Ferrari’s had qualified first and second.

The overall win was the 10th for the Italian marque at Le Mans.

In LM P2 class, the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition crossed the finish line first. Driving were Jakub Smiechowski, Fabio Scherer and Albert Costa.

In the LM GTE class, the American No. 33 Corvette Racing C8.R got the victory. Sharing the wheel for the team were Ben Keating, Nicky Catsburg and Nicolas Varrone. The result comes just days after General Motors announced it will pull factory sponsorship from the program after the season.

Second in GT was the No. 25 ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage of Charlie Eastwood, Ahmad Al Harthy and Michael Dinan,

The “Garage 56” NASCAR entry, with seven-time Cup Series champ co-driving with Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller, brought home its Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro pretty much in tact and finished 39th overall in the 62-car field. The Garage 56 entry completed 285 laps (2,413.1 miles).

The “Garage 56” program is a single-entry class of competition for innovative cars – there is no other car in the class.

Toyota, in sight of another victory after winning the top class the last five years, suffered a setback when the No. 8 Hypercar crashed from second place. With Ryo Hirakawa driving, the brakes locked up and sent the car into a spin.

The Toyota had one last hope for victory, however, when the lead Ferrari stalled in the pits on its final stop in the final half hour. Pier Guidi got the car re-fired, however, kept the lead and went on to get the win.

The No. 2 and No. 3 Cadillacs finished third and fourth in Hypercar.

Driving the No. 2 Caddy were Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook. In the No. 3 were hometown favorite Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and IndyCar star Scott Dixon.

The pole-winning No. 40 Ferrari was fifth.

The race was hampered by rainy weather and numerous Safety Car appearances.

(This story will be updated shortly)