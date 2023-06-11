Biker Herrera Leads Field To Finals in Bristol

Gaige Herrera continued his perfect run through the Pro Stock Motorcycle ranks Saturday at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway, winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge and securing his fourth consecutive pole at the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) also won the Challenge bonus event in Bristol. Meanwhile, Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) emerged as No. 1 qualifiers at the eighth of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Eliminations for the Thunder Valley Nats are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (EDT) today at Bristol Dragway. FOX Sports 1 will air 90-minutes of qualifying highlights at 12:30 p.m. FS1 will air three hours of eliminations coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

In the final round of the PSM bonus event, Herrera was quicker off the starting line against Hector Arana Jr., posting an 0.009-second reaction time and quarter-mile run of 6.849-seconds at 194.83 mph aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki. Herrera earned his second Challenge victory, while his run of 6.808 at 198.61 earlier Saturday gave him P1 in a 16-bike field. Herrera hasn’t lost a single round in 2023 and will aim for his fourth straight win Sunday when he opens eliminations against Ron Tornow and his Victory.

“It makes me feel better that I went out there and did my job,” Herrera said. “I had to fight the bike a little bit from going towards the wall, and I think that’s why we slowed up a little bit. But that was a good run with Hector. I was glad to get the hole shot and come out on top. Just to be a part of the whole Mission Challenge is very cool.

“It’s been a wonderful journey so far. This whole season has been a dream come true, like I’ve been saying, and to do it like we’ve been doing it is just incredible. I’m just glad to be part of it.”

Arana Jr. qualified second at 6.839 and 199.02 aboard his EBR. Four-time world champion Eddie Krawiec is third after posting numbers of 6.855 at 198.03 aboard his Suzuki.

Pro Stock’s Aaron Stanfield claimed the win in the Challenge bonus race in his Janac Brothers Chevrolet Camaro SS, covering the quarter-mile in 6.637-seconds at 206.32 mph to defeat point-leader Dallas Glenn. Stanfield, the defending event-winner in Bristol, claimed his first victory in the specialty race on the strength of two outstanding runs _ including a win over Deric Kramer in the opening round with a 6.631-second pass at 206.80 mph.

“This is really cool,” Stanfield said. “Qualifying is normally about just making a nice clean run, so to add a little competition in there and to turn on the win light and get a little redemption is great.

“Drag racing has a lot of highs and lows, and we’ve been struggling a little bit the beginning of the season. We’ve turned it around and I’ve just got a really good hot rod. I had a really good race car pretty much all year last year, and I think we’re getting back to that place.”

Enders officially earned her first pole of 2023, as her run of 6.627 at 205.88 from Friday in the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS held serve. The five-time/reigning world champ, Enders celebrated her 30th career No. 1 qualifier as a momentum-changer heading into eliminations. She will open opposite against Mason McGaha.

“I definitely feel a lot more confident than we have been heading into the other Sundays so far this season,” Enders said. “We seem to have a race car back underneath us and that’s truly exciting. We just have to go to work, execute the best that we can and try to park the JHG/Melling Performance car in the Winner’s Circle.

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but hopefully it’s a long, successful Sunday here in Bristol. I’m just so, so thrilled that we’re back. It’s just really exciting. No matter what happens, we’ve just worked so incredibly hard. These (Elite Performance) guys haven’t had a day off in months, and you’re seeing it come to fruition.”

Stanfield qualified his Camaro in the second spot while Cristian Cuadra’s run in 6.632-seconds at 206.04 mph in his Ford Mustang earned P3.

In Top Fuel, Leah Pruett enjoyed her first No. 1 qualifier of the season for Tony Stewart Racing, as her 1,000-foot run of 3.745-seconds at 322.42 mph in the Rush Truck Centers dragster from Friday easily stood up on Saturday. It’s the 14th career No. 1 for Pruett, who will open eliminations against Spencer Massey.

“This No. 1 is just a testament to the consistency that this team has had all season long,” said Pruett, who drives for team-owner/husband Tony Stewart. “It’s the culmination of our performance that has led up to this. There is nothing like racing on Sunday and racing in Thunder Valley. We got the highs and the lows and the emotions of racing in qualifying. You get the echo of the cars here, and hopefully, we echo our performance of qualifying No. 1 and bring that into race day all day. I’m eager. It’s going to be an early morning for all, but the fans will have a good long day of watching cars.”

Two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force qualified second with numbers of 3.747 at 334.48. Four-time world champion Steve Torrence’s best lap of 3.753 at 329.10 gave him the third slot.

Ha-Ha Car’s Robert Hight earned his second pole this season and 79th in his career on the strength of his 1,000-foot pass in 3.938-seconds at 321.35 mph from Friday in the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS. Hight, of John Force Racing, will face Funny Car rookie Alex Laughlin to open eliminations aiming for his second career win at Bristol Dragway.

“My team has a pretty good handle on all the conditions _ we’ve raced a lot of different conditions, and we have a lot of data to look at,” said Hight, a three-time world champion. “We do have a new combination and we’re trying to get through that, but if we get the cylinder dropping fixed, this thing will have three-second runs all day (Sunday). That’s probably what it’s going to take to win, especially first round.

“We’re starting from a good spot, we’re back with Cornwell for tomorrow and we need to get them their first win.”

Capps, the three-time/reigning world champ, took the second spot with his 3.962 at 318.92 from Friday. Chad Green’s 3.969 at 322.50 gave him third.

First-round elimination pairings Sunday for the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway, the eighth of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pruett, 3.745-seconds, 322.42 mph vs. 16. Spencer Massey, 3.928, 308.50; 2. Brittany Force, 3.747, 334.48 vs. 15. Antron Brown, 3.907, 292.90; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.753, 329.10 vs. 14. Shawn Langdon, 3.842, 323.97; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.755, 327.74 vs. 13. Doug Foley, 3.841, 287.66; 5. Mike Salinas, 3.762, 327.35 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.819, 321.12; 6. Doug Kalitta, 3.764, 319.22 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.808, 327.11; 7. Dan Mercier, 3.768, 317.72 vs. 10. Tony Schumacher, 3.797, 323.58; 8. Austin Prock, 3.787, 326.08 vs. 9. Cameron Ferre, 3.795, 322.11.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Lex Joon, 4.095, 248.16.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.938, 321.35 vs. 16. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.182, 302.08; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.962, 318.92 vs. 15. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.160, 294.24; 3. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.969, 322.50 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.125, 297.55; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.972, 329.26 vs. 13. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.094, 268.28; 5. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.999, 322.88 vs. 12. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.072, 318.39; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.004, 318.99 vs. 11. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.067, 281.60; 7. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.025, 325.53 vs. 10. John Force, Camaro, 4.063, 324.36; 8. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.038, 314.61 vs. 9. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 4.044, 300.80.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. John Smith, 4.250, 305.15; 18. Paul Lee, 4.295, 212.59.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.627, 205.88 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.692, 204.20; 2. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.631, 206.80 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.679, 205.47; 3. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.632, 206.04 vs. 14. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.671, 205.01; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.638, 205.79 vs. 13. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.670, 205.38; 5. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.642, 205.94 vs. 12. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.661, 204.98; 6. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.643, 205.91 vs. 11. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.656, 206.23; 7. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.643, 204.54 vs. 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.655, 205.66; 8. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.651, 206.20 vs. 9. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.653, 206.07.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Chris McGaha, 6.708, 204.79; 18. Fernando Cuadra, 6.709, 204.63; 19. Larry Morgan, 6.741, 204.20.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.808, 198.61 vs. 16. Ron Tornow, Victory, 7.062, 189.71; 2. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.839, 199.02 vs. 15. Marcus Hylton, Suzuki, 7.057, 189.58; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.855, 198.03 vs. 14. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.014, 193.79; 4. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.856, 197.36 vs. 13. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.984, 193.65; 5. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.857, 196.73 vs. 12. John Hall, Buell, 6.943, 193.57; 6. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.875, 195.36 vs. 11. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.942, 193.52; 7. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.891, 194.16 vs. 10. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.928, 195.28; 8. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.904, 196.39 vs. 9. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.911, 193.85.

Did Not Qualify _ 17. Lance Bonham, 7.260, 181.89; 18. Chris Bostick, 7.346, 186.30.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock). Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.