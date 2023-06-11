Tasca Returns Home For Rain-Delayed Victory

By John Sturbin/Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Ford Racing loyalist Bob Tasca III powered to his first Funny Car win of the season Saturday at Bristol Dragway, defeating drag racing icon John Force in the weather-delayed final of the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals. Originally booked for Epping, N.H., the race was completed as part of a double-header weekend in Bristol, Tenn.

Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley also claimed victory at the seventh of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Additionally, the winning passes by Tasca and Ashley gave each a victory in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus race.

After dodging rainy and unseasonably cool weather, eliminations at New England Dragway were postponed last Monday and added to the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. A native and resident of Hope, R.I., Tasca earned the victory at what is considered his home race. In the championship round against 16-time world champion “Brute” Force, Tasca covered the 1,000-foot distance in 4.032-seconds at 322.96 mph in his Ford Mustang. Tasca’s first victory of 2023 was the 13th of his career.

Tasca defeated three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps in the opening round of eliminations, which took place on Friday at Thunder Valley, then recorded three round-wins Saturday. Included were victories over three-time world champion Robert Hight and No. 1 qualifier Chad Green to reach the final. Tasca, who defeated Force in a final at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway last year, quickly chased down his longtime rival, collecting the win and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge victory in the process.

But winning his “home race” _ even if it was transplanted in Bristol _ meant a great deal to Tasca and his family’s racing legacy. Bob III is vice president of Tasca Ford, one of New England’s largest and long-standing Ford dealerships with a drag racing heritage that began during the Blue Oval’s Total Performance program of the 1960s.

“I would have gone to Alaska to get this trophy. It’s a win that I’ve always dreamed about at a racetrack I grew up at,” said Tasca, 48. “It’s the first track I ever went down. But we just felt like this whole season was building for us. I’m just so impressed with (tuners) Todd Okuhara, Aaron Brooks and the team.

“I went up to Force before I got in the car and I said, ‘Force, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.’ To race John Force in the finals, at his age to do what he does out here, it’ll never be done by anybody. I have so much respect for John. There’s no one I get up for like that. If I have to win a race in the final round and have John Force alongside me for the New England Nationals trophy, it’s going to be a long time before I forget that win.”

Force reached the finals for the first time this season and 265th overall after round-wins against Tim Wilkerson, Alex Laughlin and 2018 world champion J.R. Todd in a short field of 14 entrants.

Force chose to deep-stage vs. Tasca in a bid to gain a starting line advantage. Force crossed the finish line in 4.085-seconds and 320.51 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS but fell short of Tasca’s numbers. “It would have been nice to have won the Epping, N.H., NHRA New England Nationals race and the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, but I didn’t get the job done,” said Force, 74. “We’ll get back in the game (Sunday) morning.”

Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley enjoyed a terrific Saturday in Bristol, racing to his third victory this season and third win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge as well, defeating eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher on a hole shot in the final. Ashley covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.846-seconds at 324.12 mph in his Maynard Ashley Racing Toyota dragster to hold off Schumacher’s 3.835 at 323.65 on the strength of a stout 0.041-second starting line reaction time.

Ashley’s eighth career win gave him another memorable moment in Thunder Valley, as he won the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals a year ago. Ashley doubled-up Saturday, going through an impressive array of challengers that included two-time/reigning world champion Brittany Force, four-time world champ Steve Torrence and “Sarge” Schumacher. The only multi-time winner in Top Fuel this season and in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, Ashley has a chance to score a clean sweep of the weekend on Sunday.

“This is so special,” said Ashley, a 28-year-old native of Plainview, N.Y. “Every race is special when you know you go into the weekend having an opportunity to win. But coming here and knowing we have three opportunities to win and then taking care of two of them already just makes it so significant. It’s just a testament to the group we have. We have our work cut out for us (Sunday), but for tonight, we’re going to enjoy this one.”

Ashley acknowledged the advantage he has working with veteran tuners Mike Green and Tommy DeLago. “It comes down to the work we put in during the offseason,” said Ashley, who advanced to his 14th career Top Fuel final. “We knew the competition was going to step-up. The guys did what they needed to do, found ways to improve, ways to get better. That consistency was really the result of the work that was put in the offseason.

“Everybody out here is tough. I don’t think about it during the race, but after, it’s important to reflect and appreciate when you go up against some of the best in the world. Each one of these drivers is fantastic. Each one of these teams is great. It’s an honor just to line up next to them, so to turn on a win light with Mike Green, Tommy DeLago and the guys is truly special.”

Schumacher advanced to his first final this season and 157th in his stellar career via victories over 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon and privateer Mike Salinas in a short field of 13 entrants.

Eliminations for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (EDT) Sunday at Bristol Dragway. FOX Sports 1 will air 90-minutes of qualifying highlights at 12:30 p.m. FS1 will air three hours of eliminations coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Final finishing order (1-16) of the weather-delayed 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, originally booked for New England Dragway but completed Saturday at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway. The race was the seventh of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _1. Justin Ashley; 2. Tony Schumacher; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Dan Mercier; 10. Austin Prock; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Josh Hart.

Funny Car _ 1. Bob Tasca III; 2. John Force; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Chad Green; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Alex Laughlin; 7. Robert Hight; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Jim Campbell.

Final results from the weather-delayed NHRA New England Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway:

Top Fuel _ Justin Ashley, 3.846-seconds, 324.12 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 3.835-seconds, 323.66 mph.

Funny Car _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.032, 322.96 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.085, 320.51.

Final round-by-round results from the weather-delayed NHRA New England Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Steve Torrence, 3.753, 329.10 def. Austin Prock, 3.787, 326.08; Antron Brown, 12.919, 78.93 was unopposed; Brittany Force, 3.747, 334.48 def. Josh Hart, 4.201, 202.85; Tony Schumacher, 3.797, 323.58 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.846, 316.82; Leah Pruett, 3.745, 322.42 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.764, 319.22; Justin Ashley, 3.755, 327.74 def. Dan Mercier, 3.768, 317.72; Mike Salinas, 3.762, 327.35 def. Clay Millican, 3.888, 271.79;

QUARTERFINALS _ Ashley, 4.097, 255.92 def. Force, 4.322, 274.05; Torrence, 3.897, 321.81 def. Brown, 4.442, 197.65; Schumacher, 4.487, 178.50 was unopposed; Salinas, 3.848, 322.58 def. Pruett, 3.894, 298.47;

SEMIFINALS _ Ashley, 3.892, 319.29 def. Torrence, 3.915, 311.13; Schumacher, 3.945, 310.20 def. Salinas, 4.140, no speed;

FINAL _ Ashley, 3.846, 324.12 def. Schumacher, 3.835, 323.66.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.182, 302.08 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, Broke/No-Show; J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.025, 325.53 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.480, 129.84; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.063, 324.36 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.004, 318.99; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.938, 321.35 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.999, 322.88; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.972, 329.26 def. Ron Capps, Supra, 3.962, 318.92; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.051, 308.50 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 9.974, 73.00; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.969, 322.50 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, Broke/No-Show;

QUARTERFINALS _ Tasca III, 4.418, 267.69 def. Hight, Foul/Centerline; Green, 4.081, 309.84 was unopposed; Todd, 4.117, 314.90 def. Hagan, 4.608, 193.16; Force, 4.090, 318.54 def. Laughlin, 5.204, 153.06;

SEMIFINALS _ Tasca III, 4.062, 315.64 def. Green, 4.259, 282.90; Force, 4.105, 319.07 def. Todd, 4.098, 319.90;

FINAL _ Tasca III, 4.032, 322.96 def. Force, 4.085, 320.51.

Point standings (top-10) following completion of the weather-delayed 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley, 518; 2. Steve Torrence, 510; 3. Brittany Force, 472; 4. Leah Pruett, 462; 5. Austin Prock, 438; 6. Mike Salinas, 414; 7. Antron Brown, 408; 8. Josh Hart, 378; 9. Shawn Langdon, 335; 10. Doug Kalitta, 325.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 527; 2. Ron Capps, 493; 3. Robert Hight, 482; 4. Bob Tasca III, 463; 5. Chad Green, 458; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 438; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 415; 8. John Force, 398; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 340; 10. J.R. Todd, 312.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock). Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H., completed at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway on June 10: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car).

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.