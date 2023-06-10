Big Weekend Of Drag Racing Is On In Bristol

RacinToday.com

Leah Pruett of Tony Stewart Racing raced to the provisional pole in Top Fuel Friday at Bristol Dragway during the open day of time trials for the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged as provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the eighth of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

The first round of eliminations in Top Fuel and Funny Car from last weekend’s postponed NHRA New England Nationals also took place Friday in Bristol.

Pruett put down a 1,000-foot run of 3.745-seconds at 322.42 mph in her Rush Truck Centers dragster, as she seeks to secure her first pole of the season and 14th in her career. Pruett’s run also gave her a first-round win in the postponed New England Nats, which are being completed this weekend in Bristol.

“We had a lot of chaos, but staying calm in those moments was huge,” Pruett said. “I love running at night and that was an incredible feeling. The fans are so loud here in Bristol and I just love it. This is absolutely going to be a race to remember this weekend. We got to enjoy that moment and now we’ll go back into race day mode. I like how we’re racing right now and I want to just continue to build on that.”

Other first-round winners from the New England Nats in Top Fuel included No. 1 qualifier Antron Brown, Steve Torrence, Brittany Force, Justin Ashley, Tony Schumacher and Mike Salinas. Force’s run of 3.747 at 334.48, which tied the track speed record, put her in the No. 2 spot for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, with Torrence behind at 3.753 and 329.10.

Funny Car’s Robert Hight also took care of business, vaulting into the No. 1 spot with his 1,000-foot run of 3.938-seconds at 321.35 mph in the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS. If the run holds, it would give Hight his second pole this season and the 79th in his career. The run also sent the three-time world champion into the second round of the New England Nats. The remainder of that race from Epping, N.H., will be completed Saturday in Thunder Valley.

“This is all new for all of us,” said Hight, of John Force Racing. “We’ve never really done anything like this, and it’s a different mindset going up there than if you’re just qualifying. You have to cut a light, be ready and put up the best E.T. you can. It’s a little different but it’s exciting for the fans. It’s also exciting to race at night. I love it. There’s not a better setting in all of motorsports than Thunder Valley here in the evening as the sun is going down. It’s beautiful, and I think fans got their money’s worth today.

“It’s exciting and getting this win tonight is a big deal. You have to be more focused this weekend than you’ve ever had to be before.”

Other first-round winners from the New England Nats in Funny Car included No. 1 qualifier Chad Green, Bob Tasca III, Matt Hagan, J.R. Todd, Alex Laughlin and John Force. Ron Capps, who lost to Tasca on a hole shot, is qualified second in Bristol with a 3.962 at 318.92. Green’s lap of 3.969 at 322.50 has him third for Sunday’s race.

After struggling for most of the Pro Stock season, Erica Enders bounced back Friday and made a strong statement in the process. The five-time/reigning world champion claimed the No. 1 spot in her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS with a quarter-mile run of 6.627-seconds at 205.88 mph. The lap put Enders on track to earn her first No. 1 of the season and 30th in her career. Enders and her team have worked overtime to return to form, and the car showed signs of responding at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill.

“We feel like we figured out what our problem was at Chicago,” Enders said. “We made the run and were low for the session, tested and it translated here. I’m just super-excited to be back on the pole. That’s not something that really means a whole lot to me because I don’t love it, but it’s just…it’s exciting.

“I know it’s only race No. 7, but it feels like seven years (since she won). It’s been excruciating. Today we made big strides in the right direction for our whole organization, and what we found is going to translate to all of our cars. I think you can look for really great things from our Elite Motorsports camp.”

Elite Motorsports dominated the top of the qualifying ladder Friday, with Cristian Cuadra taking the second spot at 6.632 and 206.04 and Aaron Stanfield in third with a 6.636 at 206.89.

In his first appearance at Bristol Dragway, Gaige Herrera continued to put on an impressive show in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Herrera covered the quarter-mile in 6.820-seconds at 196.63 mph in the second session aboard his Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki to grab the provisional No. 1 position. It’s the fourth straight track where Herrera is making his NHRA debut this year _ and he’s won at the first three. He’s also on-pace to earn his fourth straight pole.

“It’s very cool to be racing here at Bristol,” Herrera said. “Based on what Andrew (Hines) and Eddie (Krawiec) and a few riders told me, it definitely played-out how they said it would. This track is different and you have to be ‘more aware.’

“After the first round, I was just mad at myself. It just made me more determined to ride better. I went out there like it was race day _ I pushed the tree and I rode as best I could. It lit a fire under me and I went out there and rode the bike how I know I can.”

Krawiec, who made the best run in the opening session, currently is second at 6.855 and 198.03. Angie Smith has the third spot at 6.856 and 197.36.

Qualifying will continue at 1 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday. The second round of eliminations from the NHRA New England Nationals in Top Fuel and Funny Car are set for 2 p.m., followed by semifinals between rounds and the championship round during final qualifying.

Provisional qualifying results after the first two of four rounds of time trials for the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, eighth of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations:

Top Fuel _ 1. Leah Pruett, 3.745-seconds, 322.42 mph; 2. Brittany Force, 3.747, 334.48; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.753, 329.10; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.755, 327.74; 5. Mike Salinas, 3.762, 327.35; 6. Doug Kalitta, 3.764, 319.22; 7. Dan Mercier, 3.768, 317.72; 8. Austin Prock, 3.787, 326.08; 9. Cameron Ferre, 3.795, 322.11; 10. Tony Schumacher, 3.797, 323.58; 11. Josh Hart, 3.819, 321.12; 12. Doug Foley, 3.841, 287.66; 13. Shawn Langdon, 3.846, 316.82; 14. Clay Millican, 3.888, 271.79; 15. Antron Brown, 3.907, 292.90; 16. Spencer Massey, 4.602, 169.17.

Not Qualified _ 17. Lex Joon, 8.101, 123.15.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.938, 321.35; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.962, 318.92; 3. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.969, 322.50; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.972, 329.26; 5. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.999, 322.88; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.004, 318.99; 7. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.025, 325.53; 8. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 4.044, 300.80; 9. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.051, 308.50; 10. John Force, Camaro, 4.063, 324.36; 11. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.067, 281.60; 12. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.094, 268.28; 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.125, 297.55; 14. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.182, 302.08; 15. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.295, 212.59; 16. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.182, 146.24.

Not Qualified _ 17. Dave Richards, 6.836, 94.60; 18. John Smith, 7.596, 93.28.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.627, 205.88; 2. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.632, 206.04; 3. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.636, 206.89; 4. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.643, 206.01; 5. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.643, 204.54; 6. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.645, 206.64; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.655, 205.66; 8. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.655, 205.63; 9. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.656, 206.23; 10. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.661, 204.98; 11. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.685, 205.98; 12. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.692, 204.20; 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.693, 204.88; 14. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.709, 204.63; 15. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.715, 203.58; 16. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.741, 204.20.

Not Qualified _ 17. David Cuadra, 6.749, 196.99; 18. Chris McGaha, 7.158, 153.49; 19. Jerry Tucker, 16.522, 48.66.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.820, 196.93; 2. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.855, 198.03; 3. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.856, 197.36; 4. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.891, 194.16; 5. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.908, 194.80; 6. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.923, 192.91; 7. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.934, 195.17; 8. Hector Arana Jr., EBR, 6.935, 192.55; 9. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.942, 193.52; 10. John Hall, Buell, 6.943, 193.57; 11. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.988, 193.21; 12. Ron Tornow, Victory, 7.062, 189.71; 13. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.107, 193.07; 14. Marcus Hylton, 7.154, 187.21; 15. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.260, 178.33; 16. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.466, 149.00.

Not Qualified _ 17. Jianna Evaristo, 7.578, 137.60; 18. Chris Bostick, 15.944, 47.40.

Point standings (top-10) following the 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill.:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 437; 2. Brittany Force, 420; 3. Austin Prock, 410; 4. Justin Ashley, 406; 5. Leah Pruett, 403; 6. Antron Brown, 345; 7. Josh Hart, 342; 8. Mike Salinas, 340; 9. Shawn Langdon, 296; 10. Doug Kalitta, 293.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 468; 2. Ron Capps, 455; 3. Robert Hight, 428; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 406; 5. Tim Wilkerson, 381; 6. Chad Green, 377; 7. Bob Tasca III, 351; 8. John Force, 336; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 307; 10. J.R. Todd, 238.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 581; 2. Matt Hartford, 413; 3. Deric Kramer, 406; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 398; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 360; 6. Camrie Caruso, 331; 7. Greg Anderson, 310; 8. Bo Butner, 309; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 293; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 286.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 382; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 213; 3. Matt Smith, 207; 4. Chase Van Sant, 170; 5. Hector Arana Jr., 164; 6. Joey Gladstone, 162; 7. Angie Smith, 159; 8. Steve Johnson, 149; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 137; 10. Chip Ellis, 135.

Pro Modified _1. Justin Bond, 294; 2. Kris Thorne, 224; 3. J.R. Gray, 206; 4. Jose Gonzalez, 174; 5. Manny Buginga, 137; 6. Jason Lee, 136; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 122; 8. Jerico Balduf, 120; 9. Billy Banaka, 119; 10. Kevin Rivenbark, 115.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock). Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.