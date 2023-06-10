America Set For 24-Hour Invasion of France

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

America’s annual presence at the 24 Hours of Le Mans will see Texas businessman/racer Ben Keating and Corvette Racing lead the GTE Am field today for the flying start of the 100th anniversary edition of the French endurance classic.

Keating qualified the No. 33 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R on-pole during Thursday’s Hyperpole session with a best lap of 3-minutes, 52.376-seconds/131.171 mph around the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe. Keating _ teamed with Nicky Catsburg of The Netherlands and Nico Varrone of Argentina _ claimed Corvette’s second straight pole at Le Mans. The GTE Am championship-leading trio also increased their point advantage by one with the P1 finish.

Corvette Racing will attempt to post its ninth Le Mans class victory this weekend. In addition, the American presence also features the No. 24 Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as the race’s innovative “Garage 56” entry _ a partnership among Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR, Chevrolet and Goodyear. The Camaro will be shared by 2009 Formula One World Driving Champion Jenson Button of Great Britain, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller of Germany. It’s the first time a stock car has raced at Le Mans since 1976.

Meanwhile, Ferrari AF Corse secured the overall front row with Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi guiding a pair of 499Ps. With eight minutes remaining in the session, Fuoco wheeled the No. 50 Ferrari to a time of 3-minutes, 22.982-seconds to secure the Prancing Horse’s first P1 at Du Mans since 1973. Last year’s overall pole-winning time was 3:24.408-seconds by the No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing entry.

Corvette Racing’s latest pole followed a quick repair job by the crew after a crash at the end of the first practice on Wednesday. Keating’s first lap Thursday was aided when he picked up a tow from another GTE car all the way down the Mulsanne Straight. Keating cleared his competitor going into Mulsanne Corner to take provisional pole after the opening flyer.

Keating improved his time slightly before a red flag halted the session with five minutes to go. When the session went green, Corvette Racing engineers opted to fit the C8.R with fresh, soft compound Michelin tires _ the only team to do so during the stoppage. Keating made the decision pay off with his hottest lap.

“We came in for the red flag, and I didn’t understand the point of putting new tires on it because I didn’t think I could improve (his earlier lap),” said Keating, the owner of 28 auto dealerships in Texas. “But it makes sense now.

“The sun had gone down and the tires really came into the window. The air was a little cooler and we were at bare-minimum of fuel. So I got one out-lap and then one flyer. I got the peak of the tire, the peak of low fuel, the peak of the temperature and I put a lap together. It was pretty magical, especially considering how close we were to not even making qualifying (Wednesday).

“The team did an amazing job to get the car out where Nicky could do what we needed to get us into Hyperpole. So, I’m incredibly excited and happy for the entire team. This is the best way I can think of to go into the race.”

The bright yellow Corvette will be joined on the front row by the ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin. Ahmad Al Harthy put down a lap of 3:53.905-seconds to earn P2. The No. 54 Ferrari will start third after a strong showing in qualifying from Thomas Flohr.

Cadillac Racing _ returning to Le Mans after a 21-year absence _ qualified two V-Series.R hybrids in the first four rows and all three of its entries among the top-12.

Earl Bamber of New Zealand recorded a best lap of 3-minutes, 25.170-seconds in the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R during the scheduled 30-minute session to secure P6. Bamber will share the cockpit with Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook, both of the United Kingdom.

Le Mans native Sebastien Bourdais had laid down a lap in 3:24.674-seconds with just over six minutes remaining to take the provisional P3 spot. However, on his next lap, a burst high-pressure fuel hose started a fire in the rear of the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R. Bourdais guided the car to a safe area where he exited without assistance _ but the incident prompted the aforementioned red flag. Bourdais’ fastest lap subsequently was deleted by race stewards from the sanctioning Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

The No. 3 Cadillac was credited with the lap of 3:25.521-seconds set during the 18th minute, placing the Chip Ganassi Racing entry eighth overall. The No. 3 Cadillac is a full-season IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entrant in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, where it races as the No. 01. Bourdais will share the car with Renger van der Zande of The Netherlands and INDYCAR star Scott Dixon of New Zealand.

“Since the car hit the track for the first time last July, it’s been a lot of work but a lot of fun developing this new car,” Bourdais said. “We have all the tools we need to fight for the victory, which as a driver is all you can ask for. It’s a huge effort. We’re not here for show; we’re here for the real deal. It’s still an endurance race, it’s a 24-hour sprint first and foremost, but you can’t make any mistakes.

“Having an opportunity like this with Cadillac, being a factory driver and coming back to Le Mans as a contender for victory is an honor. There have been a lot of requests of me being the local guy, but you always have to think back. It’s the biggest endurance race in the world, a huge crowd and if they were not there we wouldn’t be either.”

The No. 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R also is a full-season IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entrant in the GTP class, where it races as the No. 31. Co-driven by Pipo Derani of Brazil and Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken, both of the United Kingdom, the No. 311 qualified 12th.

The Cadillac V-Series.R features an all-new Cadillac 5.5L DOHC V-8 engine developed by GM’s Performance and Racing Propulsion team based in Pontiac, Mich. The spec energy recovery system was developed by Bosch, Williams Advanced Engineering (now WAE) and Xtrac.

Ironically, the fire in the No. 3 Cadillac occurred after the team opted to change engines in all three of its V-Series.Rs earlier in the day to ensure its drivers were competing with fresh motors for Hyperpole and the race. Lap times during the eight-car Hyperpole session were the fastest posted by Cadillac Racing beginning with last Sunday’s test day and this week’s free practice sessions.

“We didn’t really show where we could be,” Bamber said. “I think we could have been in the top-three or four and were on a good lap when the red flag came out and lost it. We have a car with good race pace, and with everything we’ve talked about all week _ quick, consistent pit stops and the reliability that this car has shown throughout this season _ we’ll be in contention for the victory.”

Cadillac Racing most recently competed at Le Mans in 2000, 2001 and 2002 with its 4.0-liter turbocharged V8-powered Northstar LMP.

The most recent overall victory at Le Mans by an American entrant was scored in 1967 by icons A.J. Foyt Jr. and Dan Gurney in a Ford GT40 Mark IV fielded by Shelby American Inc., then based out of its original shop in Venice, Calif. Shelby and Roy Salvadori of Great Britain won the 1959 race sharing an Aston Martin DBR 1/300 entered by David Brown Racing Dept.

The Cadillac V-Series.R platform_ co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara _ was formed around the Project GTP Hypercar unveiled in June 2022. The race car incorporates distinctive Cadillac design elements, specifically the current street car’s vertical lighting and floating blades.

The first Cadillacs to compete at Le Mans were entered by privateers Briggs Cunningham and Miles and Sam Collier in 1950. Both Series 61 Coupes were powered by Cadillac’s 5.4-liter OHV V-8 engine. Miles and Sam Collier co-drove the No. 3 “Petit Pataud” to a 10th-place overall finish. Cunningham shared the wheel of the No. 2 “Le Monstre” with Phil Walters and finished 11th overall despite an early off-course incident. That same year, Sydney Allard and Tom Cole Jr. finished third overall in a Cadillac-powered Allard J2.

Fast-forward to 2000, when Franck Lagorce, Butch Leitzinger and Andy Wallace drove the open-cockpit Team Cadillac No. 1 Cadillac Northstar LMP to a 21st-place overall finish. In addition, Wayne Taylor, Max Angelelli and Eric van de Poele finished 22nd in the No. 2 sister car.

In 2001, Taylor, Angelelli and Christophe Tinseau co-drove the Cadillac Northstar LMP01 to a 15th-place finish. A second LMP01 _ co-driven by Eric Bernard, Emmanuel Collard and Marc Goossens _ retired from the race with a mechanical issue.

In 2002, two Cadillac LMP02s were entered. Angelelli, Tinseau and Taylor co-drove to a ninth-place overall result. A second Cadillac LMP02 _ co-driven by Bernard, Collard and JJ Lehto _ finished 12th.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. (EDT) today. MotorTrend and MotorTrend Plus will provide both live television and streaming coverage, with Radio Le Mans streaming audio coverage.