Daly Ousted, Hunter-Reay Hired By Carpenter Racing

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

In what rates as the unofficial kickoff to INDYCAR’s 2023 “Silly Season,” Ryan Hunter-Reay has replaced Conor Daly at Ed Carpenter Racing for the remainder of the NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

Team-owner/driver Carpenter announced Hunter-Reay’s hiring as driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet on Thursday, one day after confirming he and Daly had “mutually agreed to end their relationship” seven races into the 17-event schedule.

Hunter-Reay _ the 2012 series champion and winner of the 2014 Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport _ will make his 2023 debut with ECR during the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., beginning Friday, June 16. The race will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 1 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday, June 18.

A 42-year-old resident of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Hunter-Reay’s 12-year tenure with Andretti Autosport ended after the 2021 season with 18 career victories, the most recent at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Sept. 16, 2018. Team-owner Michael Andretti hired former Formula One regular Romain Grosjean of France to drive the No. 28 Honda beginning with the 2022 season.

“I was surprised when I got the call from Ed,” Hunter-Reay said in an ECR news release from Indianapolis. “He described how frustrated he was that his team has not been able to realize its potential despite their efforts, investments, as well as technical and personnel changes over the past few years and asked for my help. Ed and I are very close friends and have been for a long time. I’ve worked with the team in the past and they’re a very talented group with high expectations and a committed partner in Bitnile.com.”

“Captain America” returned to the series with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, leading eight laps in the No. 23 Chevrolet during the closing stages of the 200-lapper around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway en route to an 11th-place finish.

“This will certainly be a challenge for me,” RHR said. “It’s a tough situation jumping into a car in the middle of the season without any testing in what I believe to be the most competitive series in the world. Certainly, part of my motivation in saying ‘yes’ to Ed is the great challenge ahead. The last time I turned right driving an NTT IndyCar Series car was in October of 2021 with this team (during a test) at Barber (Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala.) However, I remain very confident in both my driving and technical abilities and believe by working with the talented people at ECR and Team Chevy, while representing Bitnile.com, we will make progress.

“I’m going to do everything I can do to help the team achieve its long-term objectives.”

In addition to his success in open-wheel, Hunter-Reay is an accomplished sports car driver. His multiple victories in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship include the Mobil One 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida and Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Daly’s best finish in seven starts for ECR this season was eighth at the Indy 500 _ his only top-10 result. His best start was 15th for last Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, in which he finished 15th on a downtown street course. Daly has failed to lead a lap in any of his starts this season.

“We need to improve our competitiveness,” Carpenter said. “And I wanted to add a fresh perspective from a driver like Ryan, who has a massive amount of experience and success as well as a reputation as a team-leader. I’m excited to welcome Ryan to the team. We’ve worked together in the past as teammates and he tested for ECR at Barber in October 2021, where he made an immediate impact as we were able to qualify one of our cars on the pole following that test.

“I’m confident his experience and technical abilities will be an asset to ECR as we move forward toward our goals as a team.”

Carpenter said the in-season move to replace Daly _ a 31-year-old native of Noblesville, Ind. _ was “the most difficult decision” he has made as team-owner. Despite his journeyman’s status, the personable and “quote-able” second-generation racer has emerged as a fan-favorite.

“I respect Conor and know what he means to INDYCAR and its fans,” Carpenter said of his fellow-Hoosier. “Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year, and despite making technical changes and investments in the offseason, 2023 has been extremely challenging. I’ve put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it’s my obligation to our employees, partners and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness. We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

Daly thanked Carpenter and the team for their efforts over the past three-and-half seasons. “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me _ past, present and into the future,” said Daly, the son of former Formula One and INDYCAR driver Derek Daly. “I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await, and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride.”

Hunter-Reay will race fulltime alongside Dutchman Rinus VeeKay, driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet. Carpenter will round-out ECR’s three-car lineup at the remaining three oval-track events in the No. 33 Chevy.

Since its inception in 2012, ECR has competed exclusively in the IndyCar Series. The team has scored eight wins across each style of track on which the series competes _ street and road-courses, short ovals and superspeedways. ECR boasts 40 top-five results to-date, including 24 podium finishes. For 11 of the team’s 12 Indianapolis 500s, ECR has had at least one car qualify in the first three rows. An ECR Chevrolet has sat on the front row nine of those years, including three pole positions by Carpenter (2013, 2014 and 2018) and VeeKay’s No. 2 starting position last month.

Arrow McLaren’s INDYCAR team has announced plans to relocate to an existing facility that will accommodate its continued growth in the IndyCar Series. The team will acquire Andretti Autosport’s current Indianapolis headquarters in 2025. The 89,000 square-foot facility will afford the team nearly triple the space of its current structure.

Since the 2022 season, Arrow McLaren has expanded from two-to-three fulltime race cars powered by Team Chevy and wheeled by native Mexican Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden and 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi. The team also has multiplied its employee headcount by nearly 150 percent.

“I’m excited for the team to have a new home _ one that has plenty of space and is fit-for-purpose as we compete for wins and championships,” Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said in a statement. “Arrow McLaren has had quick growth over the past year, and this facility not only gives the team the space they need today but what we envision our growth to be in North America in the years to come.”

The Andretti Autosport facility features larger office and workshop space as well as bigger logistics and transport areas. The building will allow the team to continue its investment in equipment designed to drive on-track performance while consolidating current off-site locations. An additional plus is an on-site gym, supporting the team’s commitment to physical and mental well-being.

“The team is ready for additional workspace,” said Gavin Ward, racing director, Arrow McLaren. “We’ve done an incredible job growing within our means while being extremely competitive in the NTT IndyCar Series. We have a lot to look forward to with this new facility.”

Arrow McLaren previously had announced plans for construction of a new team facility. However, the opportunity and timeliness to move into a fit-for-purpose location by 2025 emerged as a more favorable opportunity for future growth.

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver/car designer Bruce McLaren of New Zealand in 1963 _ 60 years ago. The team entered its first Formula One race in 1966. McLaren since has won 20 F1 World Championships, 183 F1 grand prixs, the Indianapolis 500 three times and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in its first attempt.

Point Standings: 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 273; 2, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 222; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 203; 4, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 194; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 191; 6, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 176; 7, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 175; 8, Will Power, Team Penske, 172; 9, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb/Agajanian, 149; 10, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 148;

11, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 145; 12, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 142; 13, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 136; 14, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 116; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 108; 16, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing, 105; 17, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing, 101; 18, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 99; 19, David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 91; 20, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, 88;

21, Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 81; 22, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, 80; 23, Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 78; 24, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 77; 25, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing, 72; 26, Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Racing, 61; 27, Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, 55; 28, Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing, 37; 29, Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, 27; 30, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports, 20;

31, Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren, 18; 32, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian, 13; 33, R.C. Enerson, Abel Motorsports, and Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 5.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).



