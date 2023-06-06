Rains Send NHRA To Double-Header

Because of persistent inclement weather in the Northeast last weekend, the 22nd edition of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will serve as drag racing’s equivalent of a baseball double-header.

The balance of the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals has been moved from Epping, N.H., to be contested during this weekend’s visit to Bristol Dragway in Tennessee.

Round 1 of eliminations from Epping in Top Fuel and Funny Car will take place during the second qualifying round in Bristol at 8 p.m. (EDT) on Friday. The second round of eliminations will run during the third qualifying session at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bristol. Semifinals will run between qualifying sessions on Saturday, with the finals of the NHRA New England Nationals in Top Fuel and Funny Car slated to be decided during the final qualifying session at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bristol.

“We appreciate all of the tremendous fans that came out to the track and packed New England Dragway despite all of the various weather conditions,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said in a statement. “This certainly wasn’t the end result we were hoping for. But we are thankful for the support from the passionate fanbase in the New England area and look forward to returning to Epping next year.”

In both nitromethane categories, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge will run concurrent with the semifinals and finals on Saturday in Bristol, as a driver in each class will win twice on Saturday. The fields in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle already have been set for the challenge in Bristol.

Two of the scheduled four rounds of qualifying at Epping were lost due to chilly, rainy conditions. Three-time world champion Antron Brown secured his first Top Fuel pole in nearly six years Saturday, while Funny Car’s Chad Green qualified P1 at the seventh of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Brown, the owner/driver of AB Motorsports, cranked out an impressive 1,000-foot pass of 3.729-seconds at 329.99 mph in his Matco Tools/Toyota dragster. Brown earned his landmark 50th career No. 1 qualifier, but first since 2017 in Kent, Wash., near Seattle, where he also won the race.

Brown, who entered last weekend with 796 round-wins, now will attempt to become only the sixth driver in NHRA history to achieve 800 round-wins at Bristol Dragway.

The changing conditions proved particularly problematic for Top Fuel ace Brittany Force of John Force Racing. The two-time/reigning world champion placed 11th on a 15-car ladder with a best lap of 4.907-seconds at 149.88 mph.

“Epping was a bit of struggle,” Force said. “We lost a qualifying run to rain and the two session we did get, our car struggled. But (crew chief) David Grubnic and this entire team are incredible and I know we can turn things around.”

Green held onto P1 despite Saturday’s tricky conditions, with his 1,000-foot pass of 4.100-seconds at 310.98 mph from Friday in his Ford Mustang holding serve. That pass earned Green his first career No. 1 qualifier.

“It was an odd event all weekend,” said Matt Hagan, who qualified No. 2 in the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car fielded by Tony Stewart Racing. “Obviously, we can’t control the weather. It’ll be interesting to run this race during qualifying at Bristol. All in all, I hate it for Rinnai that we didn’t get to run, but we’ll make it up to them in the future.

“It was nice to be the No. 2 qualifier on a hot track on Friday. Our crew guys are used to pressure and always perform, so we’ll get ready for Bristol. I’m looking forward to being back at my home race and hopefully selling quite a few shirts along the way.”

A three-time world champion, Hagan’s best lap in Epping was 4.123-seconds at 309.13 mph. Hagan currently leads the Funny Car standings by 14-points over three-time/reigning world champ Ron Capps.

Eliminations in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports from New England Dragway also will take place during qualifying on Friday and Saturday in Bristol.

For Sunday and Monday ticket-holders at New Hampshire, NHRA’s credit policy will be in effect for next year’s NHRA New England Nationals.

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals qualifying _ and the relocated NHRA New England Nationals finals _ are scheduled to air from Bristol Dragway on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. (EDT) on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday qualifying, along with Rounds 3 and 4 from Epping, will air on FS1 Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Thunder Valley Nationals eliminations will be broadcast Sunday at 7 p.m. on FS1.

Tony Schumacher, NHRA’s winningest Top Fuel driver, will be inducted into Bristol Dragway’s Legends of Thunder Valley _ the track’s official hall of fame _ during this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Six of the “The Sarge’s” record 86 career Top Fuel victories to-date have been recorded at Bristol Dragway. The eight-time world champion will be competing in JCM Racing’s SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel dragster this weekend at one of his favorite facilities.

Schumacher, the 20th inductee in the Legends of Thunder Valley, will join his father _ Funny Car pioneer and 2014 honoree Don Schumacher _ in the exclusive club. Tony Schumacher also will become only the second member to be inducted while an active racer, joining 2016 inductee/16-time Funny Car world champion John “Brute” Force.

A 53-year-old native of Chicago residing in Austin, Texas, Schumacher dominated NHRA’s Top Fuel category during the 2000s in dragsters fielded by Don Schumacher Racing and primarily sponsored by the U.S. Army. Schumacher won six consecutive world championships from 2004-2009.

Schumacher’s incredible 2008 season saw him move past Joe Amato as Top Fuel’s all-time wins leader via his sixth championship. Schumacher also established Top Fuel records that season for career victories (56), season wins (15), consecutive wins (seven), consecutive final-round appearances (11), most final-rounds (18) and consecutive round-wins (31). His 15 victories tied multiple Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson’s mark set in 2004. Schumacher also posted nine No. 1 qualifying awards and never lost a first-round pairing while compiling a 90 percent round-win figure.

Schumacher was voted Driver of the Year for all of motorsports in 2008, only the third NHRA competitor so-honored. John Force won the prestigious award in a vote conducted by a panel of national motorsports journalists in 1996, and Anderson earned the honor in 2004 _ the second of his now five “Factory Hot Rod” world titles.

Schumacher also claimed NHRA Top Fuel world championships in 1999, driving the Exide Batteries dragster to one victory in five final-round appearances, and in 2014, when he won five times in six final rounds to lock up his record eighth title. Schumacher racked up a 39-19 won/loss record that season, including 15-3 during the six-event Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Schumacher has been consistently successful in the sport’s most prestigious race, the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Clermont, Ind. Schumacher, who advanced to the final of the U.S. Nats during his first NHRA race in 1996, owns a record 10 event victories _ most among all NHRA professional categories.

Racing at Thunder Valley, Schumacher has advanced to eight final-rounds on the way to victories in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2018. He also posted runner-up results at Bristol in 2001 and 2016. Tony scored three consecutive Bristol Dragway wins, starting with his epic 2008 season through 2010. He also has claimed four poles at Bristol _ in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Qualifying is scheduled to begin Friday, June 9, with pro sessions at 4 p.m. (EDT) and 7 p.m. The final two rounds of qualifying are set for Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and will include the new bonus program Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Final eliminations are scheduled for noon on Sunday, June 11.

A 90-minute qualifying show will air Friday on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. Another 90-minute qualifying program is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m., also on FS1. Sunday’s three-hour final eliminations will air at 7 p.m. on FS1.

LEGENDS OF THUNDER VALLEY

2023 _ Tony “The Sarge” Schumacher, Top Fuel

2022 _ Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, Funny Car/Top Fuel

2021 _ Scotty Cannon, Pro Mod/Funny Car

2019 _ Ted Jones, promoter/drag racing visionary

2018 _ Mark Oswald, Funny Car/Top Fuel

2017 _ Doug Herbert, Top Fuel

2016 – John “Brute” Force, Funny Car

2015 _ Carl Moore, Bristol Dragway founder and Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, NHRA pioneer

2014 _ Don Schumacher, NHRA team-owner/Funny Car pioneer

2013 _ Warren “The Professor” Johnson, Pro Stock

2012 _ Gene Fulton, Engine-Builder

2011 _ Jeff Byrd, Bristol President and GM/R.J. Reynolds Tobacco marketing executive

2010 _ Shirl Greer, Funny Car

2009 _ Dale Pulde, Funny Car

2008 _ Ronnie Sox & Buddy Martin, Pro Stock pioneers

2007 _ O. Bruton Smith, Speedway Motorsports founder/Bristol Dragway owner; Wally Parks, NHRA founder; “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, Top Fuel pioneer; Larry Carrier, Bristol Dragway founder; Rickie Smith, Pro Stock/Pro Mod

First-round pairings for eliminations at the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals from New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., rebooked for the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway. Pairings based upon results in qualifying. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Antron Brown, 3.729-seconds, 329.99 mph vs. Bye; 2. Shawn Langdon, 3.738, 327.66 vs. 13. Tony Schumacher, 9.359, 57.60; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.856, 319.37 vs. 12. Doug Kalitta, 6.711, 109.59; 4. Josh Hart, 3.902, 317.27 vs. 11. Brittany Force, 4.907, 149.88; 5. Dan Mercier, 4.024, 278.69 vs. 10. Justin Ashley, 4.807, 155.61; 6. Mike Salinas, 4.067, 229.39 vs. 9. Clay Millican, 4.497, 174.91; 7. Austin Prock, 4.075, 239.27 vs. 8. Steve Torrence, 4.191, 212.73.

Funny Car _ 1. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.100, 310.98 vs. 14. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 13.419, 72.42; 2. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.123, 309.13 vs. 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 12.865, 77.08; 3. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.190, 289.63 vs. 12. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 9.042, 86.15; 4. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.483, 199.88 vs. 11. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 8.546, 79.50; 5. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.624, 186.74 vs. 10. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 6.816, 102.35; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.766, 170.88 vs. 9. John Force, Camaro, 6.623, 96.42; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.403, 136.26 vs. 8. J.R. Todd, Supra, 6.374, 119.51.

Point standings (top-10) following the 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill.:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 437; 2. Brittany Force, 420; 3. Austin Prock, 410; 4. Justin Ashley, 406; 5. Leah Pruett, 403; 6. Antron Brown, 345; 7. Josh Hart, 342; 8. Mike Salinas, 340; 9. Shawn Langdon, 296; 10. Doug Kalitta, 293.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 468; 2. Ron Capps, 455; 3. Robert Hight, 428; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 406; 5. Tim Wilkerson, 381; 6. Chad Green, 377; 7. Bob Tasca III, 351; 8. John Force, 336; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 307; 10. J.R. Todd, 238.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 581; 2. Matt Hartford, 413; 3. Deric Kramer, 406; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 398; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 360; 6. Camrie Caruso, 331; 7. Greg Anderson, 310; 8. Bo Butner, 309; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 293; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 286.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 382; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 213; 3. Matt Smith, 207; 4. Chase Van Sant, 170; 5. Hector Arana Jr., 164; 6. Joey Gladstone, 162; 7. Angie Smith, 159; 8. Steve Johnson, 149; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 137; 10. Chip Ellis, 135.

Pro Modified _1. Justin Bond, 294; 2. Kris Thorne, 224; 3. J.R. Gray, 206; 4. Jose Gonzalez, 174; 5. Manny Buginga, 137; 6. Jason Lee, 136; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 122; 8. Jerico Balduf, 120; 9. Billy Banaka, 119; 10. Kevin Rivenbark, 115.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock). Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.