Palou Strengthens Championship Bid

Alex Palou officially is in full-championship mode after mastering INDYCAR’s mean Streets of Detroit.

Pole-sitter Palou put on a display of precision driving to prevail in Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, as the NTT IndyCar Series returned to a tight-and-bumpy temporary street circuit in downtown Motown for the first time in 32 years. Palou, of Chip Ganassi Racing, protected his lead during two late-race restarts to beat Team Penske’s Will Power to the finish by 1.1843-seconds after 100 laps/170 miles of mayhem.

“Honestly it was a great day for us,” said Palou, the 2021 series champion from Spain. “Couldn’t be prouder of the work we did. My first win on a street-course. I mean, it’s super-special. I’ve been fast. We’ve been there. We’ve been on the podium many times on a street-course, but I didn’t really have a win. Today we got it.”

Palou posted his sixth career series victory and second in the last three races, as he also won the GMR Grand Prix on May 13 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course. Palou _ who stretched his championship lead to a sizeable 51 points over runner-up/CGR teammate Marcus Ericsson _ acknowledged he is on some kind of roll.

“Yeah, I mean, we are for sure,” said Palou, driver of the CGR’s No. 10 Honda. “We got the pole. We got the win at GMR, got the pole at Indy (for the 107th Indy 500), got the pole here and the win here. Obviously, we’re in a roll. We’ll try and keep the wave rolling if we can because it’s a great moment for us. We know this is not going to get (settled) until the end of the season.

“Honestly, there’s a lot of races (10) to go. We got the lead two races ago, now suddenly we have this amazing lead. I think in 15 weeks we can have 10 race weekends. It’s going to be tough to keep the energy up for everybody. But having that lead, it’s going to help us. Hopefully we can keep it going and getting bigger.”

Power survived a stint of aggressive driving and contact over the last five laps, including six-time series champion Scott Dixon running into the rear of the native Australian’s No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet on the final restart.

“I tried everything I could to get (Palou),” Power said. “He was just too quick, man. Too good today. Unfortunately, I didn’t know Dixon was on my inside. I hope I didn’t do any damage to him and affect his race. Great day for the Verizon Chevy. Would love to get one step up on the podium.”

Palou said he particularly enjoyed matching strategies and on-track performance with Power, who at age 42 is the senior member of Team Penske’s three-car juggernaut.

“He was really fast,” said Palou, 26. “He did a really good job on getting through the field on the first stint, then also when he overtook me. I had the gearbox issue that we solved really, really quickly. But, yeah, he was tough to beat.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s done a really good job. He has a great team around, as well. He was a headache on the last two, three restarts where he was getting super-close and he was very aggressive. Obviously, like he had to be. But, yeah, it’s always good racing with him.”

Sunday’s race was the 33rd INDYCAR event held in the Motor City. A 2.5-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit hosted Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) events from 1989-1991, before the race weekend was moved to the 2.35-mile Raceway at Belle Isle Park on the Detroit River in 1992. Native Brazilian and two-time Formula One World Driving Champion Emerson Fittipaldi won the 1989 street race; Bobby Rahal prevailed in 1992 at Belle Isle. INDYCAR has sanctioned the event since 2012.

Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist finished a season-best third in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet after muscling past teammate Alexander Rossi during a spirited intramural squabble in the closing laps around the 1.7-mile/nine-turn layout featuring views of General Motors World Headquarters (Renaissance Center) and the Detroit River.

“It was tight at the end, maybe a bit too tight for comfort,” Rosenqvist said. “Unfortunately, we were in the situation with Arrow McLaren that we’re fighting each other at the front almost every weekend. It’s a good problem to have, let’s say. Obviously, we don’t want to put each other into the wall or anything, but we raced each other really hard a couple of times, me and Alex all season.”

Native New Zealander Dixon finished fourth in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda with Rossi completing the top-five in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevy.

Palou led from the drop of the green flag, stretching his advantage to 9.1-seconds by Lap 21 after starting on alternate tires, whose softer compound has more grip but less durability. Power started seventh on primary tires and used the longer wear to cut Palou’s lead to 1.5-seconds by Lap 29.

At that point, Chip Ganassi Racing elected to call Palou to the pits for primary tires _ same rubber as Power. Six laps later, Power pitted for the first time _ opting for his mandatory run on alternates _ and handing the lead back to Palou.

After Power blended back into the race from his stop, Palou gradually built his lead to four seconds. But that gap evaporated on Lap 43 when native Mexican Pato O’Ward crashed his No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in Turn 9.

Palou held off Power on the restart on Lap 49, but the caution flag flew during the first lap of green after the restart when rookie Sting Ray Robb went deep into the runoff area in Turn 3 in the No. 51 Honda.

The ensuing restart on Lap 56 provided the only anxious moment of the day for Palou. Power, on the grippier alternate tires, dove under Palou for first in the Turn 3 hairpin at the end of the long back straightaway. Palou’s car seemed to pause at the exit of that corner, apparently due to a problem that forced him to cycle through the emergency electronics mode on the steering wheel.

Power had pulled away to a 2.8-second lead over Palou two laps after that restart. But Palou collected himself, focused and dove under Power in Turn 3 on Lap 65 to regain the lead.

“We had an issue that was probably my fault, but then we got stuck there,” Palou said. “I was trying to warm-up the rear tires, obviously. I up-shifted onto second when we were wheel-spinning. It got stuck in first. I got stuck. I couldn’t really shift.

“Because I was already heading to Turn 2, I switched to emergency mode because that’s the only way to take all the issues out, let’s say. It went well, but you lose a lot of performance up-shifting. That’s why Will got us, until exit of Turn 3 I got it back to normal, then it was all right. It was not something from Honda or the team. It was a driver issue that we had, yeah.

“That was really a panic mode because I didn’t really know what to do. I didn’t know if it was going to work or not because if you get stuck in one gear, you’re done. That was a pretty busy moment.”

After the field cycled through its final pit stops, Palou led by nearly five seconds when Romain Grosjean of France and Andretti Autosport crashed in Turn 4 in the No. 28 Honda on Lap 82, triggering another full-course caution. Palou held off Power on that restart on Lap 87, another on Lap 91 after David Malukas crashed in the No. 18 Honda during the previous restart and yet again on a final restart on Lap 96 after Santino Ferrucci’s No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet and Robb’s car went deep into the Turn 3 runoff while dueling for position.

Palou managed to rise above the chaos and cruised to victory, leading a massive 74 of 100 laps. Openly critical of the layout during practice and through qualifying, Palou said the circuit provided a better race than he originally anticipated.

“Well, I think we had more grip than I expected,” Palou said. “The track kept evolving with our sessions and with other series, like INDY NXT and Trans-Am cars. You could see the driving lane, it was black, all full of rubber. That allowed for some more overtaking. I was able to pass some cars that were a lap down or on the back. I was able to pass Will. He was able to pass me, as well. Was able to pass Rossi, as well.

“I thought there was going to be zero passes, honestly, without a crash. So, yeah, it was better than I expected. Obviously, we had quite a lot of yellows but everywhere you go, if there’s a street-course, you’re going to have a lot of drama.”

Palou will split $10,000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and his chosen charity, The American Legion, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge. Palou now has won two of the three legs required to earn a $1-million bonus, with a win on the IMS Road-Course and the street circuit at Detroit. Palou can secure the bonus with a victory in any of the three remaining oval races _ a double-header July 22-23 at Iowa Speedway in Newton and Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

Next up is the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR on Sunday, June 18, in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Twenty-four hours after a heartbreaking on-track setback, Nolan Siegel realized redemption on the Streets of Detroit.

Siegel earned his first career INDY NXT by Firestone victory Sunday, taking the lead on Lap 2 in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car and holding off his rivals on two restarts. Siegel finished 0.6559-seconds in front of championship leader/teammate Christian Rasmussen in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR machine.

Siegel, who will graduate from high school Friday in Northern California, led by more than five seconds with two turns to go during Saturday’s first race of the INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix when a driveshaft broke while the checkered flag was waving. He limped across the finish line in eighth place in a 45-lap race won by Reece Gold.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Siegel, 18, a series rookie. “(Saturday) was obviously super-disappointing. I think we deserved two (wins) this weekend. But to get it today after what happened yesterday, it’s not losing _ it’s how you come back from a loss like that and how you come back from a bad day. We came back from a bad day and won. I think that shows a lot about our team, and I think we’re going to be up here (on the podium) a lot more.”

Pole-sitter Louis Foster finished third in the No. 26 car, followed by Andretti Autosport teammate Hunter McElrea in the No. 27 car. Danial Frost completed the top-five in the No. 68 machine.

Foster and Rasmussen drag-raced down the long back straightaway on East Jefferson Avenue at the start of Sunday’s 45-lapper on Lap 2 after the initial start was waved-off, with Rasmussen on the outside. Both drivers went wide in the Turn 3 hairpin corner at the end of the straight, leaving an opening for Siegel to dart through for the lead.

Siegel built a gap of one second before the field bunched for a full-course caution on Lap 15, when Jagger Jones _ grandson of 1963 Indy 500 champion Parnelli Jones _ hit the barrier at the exit of Turn 2 in the No. 98 Lead Sled car fielded by Cape Motorsports.

Rasmussen pulled on the outside of Siegel in the Turn 3 hairpin on the ensuing restart on Lap 20, but Siegel stayed tight to the apex and kept the lead. Siegel gradually drove away from the field, building a lead of 1.6-seconds when Kyffin Simpson hit the barrier in Turn 9 in the No. 21 HMD Motorsports with CGR car, triggering the third and last full-course caution of the day.

The race was decided on a two-lap dash to the checkered after the restart on Lap 44. Siegel got a jump on East Jefferson Avenue and never was challenged into the Turn 3 hairpin, pulling away over the last two trips around 1.7-mile/nine-turn temporary circuit with no mechanical gremlins.

Rasmussen retained the championship lead with his runner-up finish by just two points over the surging Siegel, 178-176.

Next race is the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America on Sunday, June 18, in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Results of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear NTT IndyCar Series event on the 1.645-mile Streets of Detroit, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(1) Alex Palou, Honda, 100, Running

2. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 100, Running

3. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 100, Running

4. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Running

5. (13) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 100, Running

6. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 100, Running

7. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 100, Running

8. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 100, Running

9. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 100, Running

10. (5) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 100, Running

11. (24) Colton Herta, Honda, 100, Running

12. (17) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 100, Running

13. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 100, Running

14. (20) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 100, Running

15. (15) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 100, Running

16. (18) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 100, Running

17. (25) Jack Harvey, Honda, 100, Running

18. (14) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 100, Running

19. (23) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 100, Running

20. (19) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 97, Running

21. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 97, Running

22. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 97, Running

23. (21) David Malukas, Honda, 85, Contact

24. (3) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 80, Contact

25. (27) Graham Rahal, Honda, 50, Contact

26. (10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 41, Contact

27. (16) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 1, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 80.922 mph

Time of Race: 02:01:58.1171

Margin of victory: 1.1843-seconds

Cautions: 7 for 32 laps

Lead changes: 10 among 7 drivers

Lap Leaders

Palou, Alex 1 – 28

Power, Will 29 – 33

O’Ward, Pato 34

Palou, Alex 35 – 55

Power, Will 56 – 64

Palou, Alex 65

Rossi, Alexander 66

Newgarden, Josef 67 – 68

Kirkwood, Kyle 69

Ericsson, Marcus 70 – 76

Palou, Alex 77 – 100

Point Standings: 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 273; 2, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 222; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 203; 4, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 194; 5, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 191; 6, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 176; 7, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 175; 8, Will Power, Team Penske, 172; 9, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb/Agajanian, 149; 10, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 148;

11, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 145; 12, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, 142; 13, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 136; 14, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 116; 15, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 108; 16, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing, 105; 17, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing, 101; 18, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 99; 19, David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 91; 20, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, 88;

21, Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 81; 22, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, 80; 23, Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 78; 24, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 77; 25, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing, 72; 26, Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Racing, 61; 27, Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, 55; 28, Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing, 37; 29, Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, 27; 30, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports, 20;

31, Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren, 18; 32, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian, 13; 33, R.C. Enerson, Abel Motorsports, and Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 5.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

Results of the INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 on the 1.645-mile/nine-turn Streets of Detroit, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(3) Nolan Siegel, 45, Running

2. (2) Christian Rasmussen, 45, Running

3. (1) Louis Foster, 45, Running

4. (5) Hunter McElrea, 45, Running

5. (8) Danial Frost, 45, Running

6. (11) James Roe, 45, Running

7. (6) Ernie Francis Jr., 45, Running

8. (7) Colin Kaminsky, 45, Running

9. (9) Jacob Abel, 45, Running

10. (10) Enaam Ahmed, 45, Running

11. (18) Matteo Nannini, 45, Running

12. (4) Reece Gold, 45, Running

13. (13) Toby Sowery, 45, Running

14. (12) Rasmus Lindh, 45, Running

15. (17) Christian Bogle, 44, Running

16. (14) Jamie Chadwick, 40, Running

17. (19) Kyffin Simpson, 33, Contact

18. (16) Josh Green, 30, Running

19. (15) Jagger Jones, 14, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 79.506 mph

Time of Race: 00:55:51.8030

Margin of victory: 0.6559-seconds

Cautions: 3 for 11 laps

Lead changes: 1 among 2 drivers

Lap Leaders

Foster, Louis 1

Siegel, Nolan 2 – 45

Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).