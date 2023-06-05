NASCAR’s Game Of Adding, Subtracting Continues

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

During the 1 hour, 45-minute lightning delay on lap 6 of Sunday’s NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300, I happened to tune into my local MRN radio affiliate just in time to hear the broadcast crew brag about the 1.25-mile oval on the outskirts of St. Louis playing host to a packed house for the second consecutive season.

They went on to converse about the various amenities for fans and a concert by Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bently that preceded Sunday’s 240 lap event.

In three weeks, NASCAR’s Cup Series will return to Nashville Superspeedway for just the third time. The following week the circuit will roll into Chicago for the much-anticipated street race.

As pointed out during the weather delay broadcast on MRN, NASCAR endured a period from 2005 through 2015 where the schedule was annually chiseled in stone and became stale.

To the sanctioning body’s credit, they have been willing to go to new markets and swap dates for established races on the schedule.

They have raced on dirt. They’ve raced inside a football stadium. And they’ve encouraged track operators to put on their Humpy Wheeler hat and pull out all the stops to entertain the fans before the green flag waves.

Once a staple for two races on the NASCAR schedule, Michigan International Speedway appears to be on the rebound despite being relegated to one NASCAR weekend each season.

MRN reported on Sunday that the speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. has sold out all infield camping and ticket sales for their Aug. 6th Cup event have been brisk.

And Richmond International Raceway, whose second race each year has typically coincided with football season, will host the Cup series this summer on July 30th.

NASCAR’s lone visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway will see the Cup cars battle on the road course for another season (though there is speculation they will return to the oval in 2024).

And the oddity of Daytona’s summer race not occurring on or near the fourth of July weekend continues this year when the Cup Series regular season concludes on the 2.5-mile oval during the final weekend in August.

But for every success story such as newbies to the Cup scedule in Nashville and St. Louis boasting huge attendance, there have been casualties in the form of Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway.

And Kansas Speedway, a lock in years past for two sellouts each year, is now struggling to put fans in the stands.

It’s no secret that NASCAR lost its way under the leadership of Brian France.

But thanks to the ingenuity and vision of folks such as Jim France and Ben Kennedy, the sport is showing unprecedently flexibility with its scheduling in order to rebuild its fanbase.

Granted, scheduling is only one facet of drumming up interest in the sport.

But it was refreshing on Sunday evening at the conclusion of the marathon Enjoy Illinois 300 at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. to see Kyle Busch celebrate his 63rd career victory in front of a jam-packed grandstand filled with energetic fans.

###