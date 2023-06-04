Palou Survives On The Streets of Detroit To Get a Victory

RacinToday.com

Alex Palou survived several late-race restarts – the last with five laps to go – held his lead and eased to victory Sunday’s IndyCar Series street race in downtown Detroit.

It was Palou’s second win of the season and it allowed him to pad his points lead in the series to 51 over Marcus Ericsson.

The Chip Ganssi Racing driver finished 1.18 seconds ahead of Team Penske’s Will Power.

Third was Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren while Ganassi’s Scott Dixon was fourth.

Fifth was Alexander Rossi of McLaren.

Pole-sitter Palou, who won at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield road circuit in May, controlled the race until a restart on Lap 56. That’s when Power blew past to take the lead.

But on Lap 65, back came Palou as he recaptured the lead from Power, who is looking for his first win of the season. Palou pitted shortly after than and when he came back out had to track down cars that were out of sequence. He finally passed the last of those cars – that of Marcus Ericsson – with 23 laps to go and was leading again.

Five seconds behind were Power and Dixon.

That all set up the final cautions and restarts.

Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean had a successful first 29 laps as he ran as high as second but missed a corner and went off track. He quickly pitted for new tires but fell out of the top 10. But, the former Formula 1 driver was far from done as he drove back up through the field. But with 19 laps to go, he missed a corner and whacked the wall, ending his day.

Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren was having a good day and was leading when he pitted on Lap 37. But leaving the pits, his car came to a stop with what appeared to be a loose wheel. His crew ran out, returned him to his stall but by the time he returned to track, he was a lap down. His day came to an end on Lap 44 when trying to get back into the race, slapped the wall.

At about Lap 50, Graham Rahal, who had a Month of May he probably hopes to never repeat, ran into trouble in the form of a concrete barrier. He was running near the rear of the field when he missed a turn. As he sat in his car against the wall, he was hit from behind.

“It’s on me,” Rahal said. “Just not driving well.”

(This story will be updated shortly)