Antron Brown Returns to NHRA Pole

Antron Brown powered to his first Top Fuel pole in nearly six years Saturday, as qualifications concluded for the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

Funny Car’s Chad Green also qualified No. 1 at the seventh of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Saturday’s second qualifying session in Epping, N.H., as well as the finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, were canceled due to inclement weather. No points were awarded in the challenge and the bonus prize money was divided among the participating competitors.

In addition, Sunday’s eliminations were bumped up to a 10 a.m. (EDT) start. Fox Sports 1 will air 90 minutes of qualifying highlights today at 12:30 p.m. FS1 also will air two hours of eliminations coverage beginning at 7 p.m. (EDT).

Dealing with a near 40-degree temperature drop from Friday, Brown made one of only two three-second runs during Saturday’s lone qualifying session. The three-time world champion cranked out an impressive 1,000-foot pass of 3.729-secomds at 329.99 mph in his Toyota dragster. Brown secured his landmark 50th career No. 1 qualifier, but first since 2017 in Kent, Wash., near Seattle, where he also won the race.

A winner earlier this year at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Brown has impressed in varying conditions this weekend. He logged a run in the 3.80s during the heat on Friday, following it up with another strong run in considerably cooler conditions Saturday. Brown will enjoy a first-round bye due to a 15-car field.

“It feels really good today. What made it feel so good is just how our team was so good to adapt to all the different conditions,” said Brown, the owner/driver of AB Motorsports. “Today, we were able to bounce back and be one of the only cars that made it down because the track got super-tight. I’m super-proud of my guys. It makes me feel good to see where we’re at the way we can adapt to so many different circumstances.”

Brown entered the weekend with 796 round-wins and is seeking to become only the sixth driver in NHRA history to achieve 800 round-wins.

“Our main focus through this whole journey that we’ve been on is to constantly get better,” Brown said. “We never really harped on qualifying. We’ve been just working on it steadily to get better and better and to pick up those bonus points. We made the right judgment calls and ended up No. 1. Do we want to qualifying No. 1 more? Heck, yeah. But we have to keep working to know how we got there and not throw shots at it.”

Shawn Langdon, the 2013 world champion, made the only other three-second run Saturday, qualifying second at 3.738-seconds at 327.66 mph. Langdon is looking for his first win of the season, as is Leah Pruett of Tony Stewart Racing. Pruett’s best pass of 3.856 at 319.37 placed her third heading into Sunday’s eliminations.

Clay Millican and Pruett advanced to the finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. Millican, winner of the series’ most recent event at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill., collected the biggest share of the bonus purse after making the quickest winning run in the first round of the specialty event.

In Ha-Ha Car, Chad Green held onto P1 on a tricky day, with his 1,000-foot run of 4.100-seconds at 310.98 mph from Friday in his Ford Mustang holding serve. That pass earned Green his first career No. 1 qualifier.

After a string of semifinal appearances this season and now claiming his first career No. 1 qualifier, Green will take aim at his first career Funny Car victory on Sunday.

“It’s pretty unexpected,” said Green, who is sixth in points. “When I woke up this morning, I never thought that our run yesterday would hold up for No. 1 today. I’m very proud of my crew, my team for navigating the track yesterday and be able to make that run to get us in this position. (Sunday) is going to be another day like today. We’ll put our heads together and see what we come up with.

“I haven’t had really No. 1 qualifier on my mind as much as I’ve had winning a race. There are some really tough teams out here _ it’s really tough to be No. 1. I’m definitely happy about it and proud of my guys.”

Point-leader and defending event winner Matt Hagan of TSR stayed second with his 4.123-second at 309.13 mph pass from Friday. The three-time world champion is aiming for his NHRA-best fifth career win at New England Dragway. Funny Car rookie Alex Laughlin moved to third on a 14-car ladder with a run of 4.190 at 289.63.

Three-time/reigning world champion Ron Capps and Tim Wilkerson advanced to the finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, with Capps collecting the biggest share of the bonus purse after making the quickest winning run in the first round.

First-round pairings for eliminations at the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., the seventh of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Pairings based upon results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings:

Top Fuel _ 1. Antron Brown, 3.729-seconds, 329.99 mph vs. Bye; 2. Shawn Langdon, 3.738, 327.66 vs. 13. Tony Schumacher, 9.359, 57.60; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.856, 319.37 vs. 12. Doug Kalitta, 6.711, 109.59; 4. Josh Hart, 3.902, 317.27 vs. 11. Brittany Force, 4.907, 149.88; 5. Dan Mercier, 4.024, 278.69 vs. 10. Justin Ashley, 4.807, 155.61; 6. Mike Salinas, 4.067, 229.39 vs. 9. Clay Millican, 4.497, 174.91; 7. Austin Prock, 4.075, 239.27 vs. 8. Steve Torrence, 4.191, 212.73.

Funny Car _ 1. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.100, 310.98 vs. 14. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 13.419, 72.42; 2. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.123, 309.13 vs. 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 12.865, 77.08; 3. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.190, 289.63 vs. 12. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 9.042, 86.15; 4. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.483, 199.88 vs. 11. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 8.546, 79.50; 5. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.624, 186.74 vs. 10. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 6.816, 102.35; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.766, 170.88 vs. 9. John Force, Camaro, 6.623, 96.42; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.403, 136.26 vs. 8. J.R. Todd, Supra, 6.374, 119.51.

Point standings (top-10) following the 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill.:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 437; 2. Brittany Force, 420; 3. Austin Prock, 410; 4. Justin Ashley, 406; 5. Leah Pruett, 403; 6. Antron Brown, 345; 7. Josh Hart, 342; 8. Mike Salinas, 340; 9. Shawn Langdon, 296; 10. Doug Kalitta, 293.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 468; 2. Ron Capps, 455; 3. Robert Hight, 428; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 406; 5. Tim Wilkerson, 381; 6. Chad Green, 377; 7. Bob Tasca III, 351; 8. John Force, 336; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 307; 10. J.R. Todd, 238.

Pro Stock _ 1. Dallas Glenn, 581; 2. Matt Hartford, 413; 3. Deric Kramer, 406; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 398; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 360; 6. Camrie Caruso, 331; 7. Greg Anderson, 310; 8. Bo Butner, 309; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 293; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 286.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Gaige Herrera, 382; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 213; 3. Matt Smith, 207; 4. Chase Van Sant, 170; 5. Hector Arana Jr., 164; 6. Joey Gladstone, 162; 7. Angie Smith, 159; 8. Steve Johnson, 149; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 137; 10. Chip Ellis, 135.

Pro Modified _1. Justin Bond, 294; 2. Kris Thorne, 224; 3. J.R. Gray, 206; 4. Jose Gonzalez, 174; 5. Manny Buginga, 137; 6. Jason Lee, 136; 7. Khalid alBalooshi, 122; 8. Jerico Balduf, 120; 9. Billy Banaka, 119; 10. Kevin Rivenbark, 115.

2023 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE/PRO EVENT WINNERS

March 9-12 _ 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway: Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

March 24-26 _ 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Camrie Caruso (Pro Stock). Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance March 30-April 2 _ 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 14-16 _ 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

April 28-30 _ 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Justin Bond (Pro Modified).

May 19-21 _ 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Jose Gonzalez (Pro Modified).

June 2-4 _ 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 9-11 _ 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 _ 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 14-16 _ 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

July 21-23 _ 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

July 28-30 _ 35th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Aug. 11-13 _ 34th annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 17-20 _ 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 _ 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Clermont, Ind. The event also will include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 14-17 _ 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 22-24 _ 15th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 12-15 _ 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis

Oct. 26-29 _ 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 _ 58th annual NHRA Finals, Pomona Raceway, Pomona, Calif.