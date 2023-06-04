Palou Earns Pole for Revamped Detroit GP Street Race

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

INDYCAR championship leader Alex Palou finally got a grip on the series’ new Streets of Detroit circuit Saturday afternoon, claiming pole position for today’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on a layout combining concrete, asphalt and bumps _ and plenty of runoff areas.

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion, Palou earned his third career pole and second in a row _ recall the Spaniard also won the NTT P1 Award for last Sunday’s 107th Indianapolis 500 _ in the No. 10 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou posted his best lap of 1-minute, 1.8592-seconds/95.734 mph with 70 seconds remaining in the Firestone Fast Six, then offered a candid analysis of the 1.7-mile/nine-turn layout in downtown Motown.

“Very challenging new track for everybody _ it’s too bumpy, very narrow _ but it’s the same for all the cars out there,” Palou said. “It was quite fun once we got going and we were really busy trying the new limits.

“Big difference between tire compounds, which I think is good and is going to play a big difference in strategies. We started on used greens (alternate tires) that we used in the Fast 12, and it didn’t feel really good. I was concerned if we were going to be able to make two laps or not, but super-happy.

“My first pole on a street-course. We had a great car since the beginning. But it’s going to be a tough day (Sunday), for sure. I got off (course) a lot in practice. We were wanting to see where the limit was. We found it. But man, it’s a crazy track.”

Scheduled for 100 laps/170 miles, Sunday’s race will be the 33rd INDYCAR event held in the Motor City. A 2.5-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit hosted Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) events from 1989-1991, before the race weekend was moved to the 2.35-mile Raceway at Belle Isle Park on the Detroit River in 1992. Native Brazilian and two-time Formula One World Driving Champion Emerson Fittipaldi won the 1989 street race; Bobby Rahal prevailed in 1992 at Belle Isle. INDYCAR has sanctioned the event since 2012.

Scott McLaughlin will join Palou on the front row after his best lap of 1:02.1592/95.271 mph in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. Commenting on the track’s “first-year problems,” McLaughlin called for cool heads to prevail when the green flag falls (3 p.m., EDT, on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network).

“Yeah, you don’t know. It is what it is. Same for everyone,” said McLaughlin, a three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion from New Zealand. “But you just never know. Yeah, we’ll go in with the same aggression, see how we come out. It’s not the track I’m worried about _ it’s just the outside. Everyone on the outside line, it’s going to be interesting.

“With the track, there’s been a lot of noise I’ve seen in Twitter, from other drivers and stuff. At the end of the day this is a new track, new complex. I think what everyone has done to get this going, like the vibe is awesome. Belle Isle was getting old. We had to do it (change venues).

“Yeah, first-year problems. It’s always going to happen. It’s just going to get better from here. The racetrack for the drivers is a blast. We don’t even know how it races yet. Everyone is making conclusions already. They probably just need to relax and wait for (Sunday). I just had to get that in. Sorry.”

Friday’s opening practice was punctuated by six red flags, as drivers sought to solve the tricky, new circuit. Many drivers ended up in various runoff areas, especially in Turn 3 at the end of the longest straightaway, or in full opposite-lock sliding through corners. There was, however, no significant contact in any of the incidents.

“You just follow the walls. You don’t hit the walls, you just follow them,” McLaughlin joked. “I feel like the first practice session, we did a lot of simulator stuff beforehand, so I already had the numbers and stuff down pat. I think now it’s knowing where the bumps are. There’s bumps on the track you haven’t felt before, you won’t feel till the race, they will feel different with old tires and fuel.”

Former Formula One regular Romain Grosjean qualified third at 1:02.2896/95.072 mph in the No. 28 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand, who led practice Saturday morning, will join Frenchman Grosjean in Row 2 after qualifying fourth at 1:02.4272/94.862 mph in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Newly crowned Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden overcame the fatigue of a hectic week of celebration and media and sponsor activities after his dramatic victory to qualify fifth at 1:02.5223/94.718 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. Marcus Ericsson rounded-out the Firestone Fast Six at 1:02.6184/94.573 in the No. 8 Honda fielded by CGR.

New Zealander Marcus Armstrong, also of CGR, was the top qualifier among the field’s four rookies, 11th in the No. 11 Honda at 1:02.2958/95.063 mph.

McLaughlin, one of the last drivers still on a flying lap during the Fast Six, could not eclipse Palou’s pole-winning time. “Credit to him _ great lap,” McLaughlin said. “Man, this is a tough old joint here. You’re wheeling it pretty hard. We just didn’t quite have it, but this is a great result for us in the Gallagher Chevy. This is a real tough challenge.

“(Sunday) is about attrition. It’s about making no mistakes, good pit stops and hopefully a fast car. I think a lot of it’s going to come down to your right foot, controlling that more than anything. It’s going to be a lot of patience, looking at the tires. Like I said, that’s a lot of self-control in that department.”

Rookie Reece Gold earned a dramatic first career victory Saturday, passing the disabled car of leader Nolan Siegel on the final straightaway with the checkered flag waving at the INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix.

Gold drove his No. 10 HMD Motorsports with DCR car to victory by 0.2974-seconds over the No. 98 Lead Sled car driven by fellow-rookie Jagger Jones _ grandson of 1963 Indianapolis 500 winner Parnelli Jones. Veteran Ernie Francis Jr., driving with a surgically repaired broken wrist, finished third in the No. 99 HMD Motorsports with Force Indy car, 0.5169-seconds behind Gold.

“I don’t know what happened to Nolan,” Gold said post-race. “They ran a great race. I’m super-happy to get my first win. Thank you to the team. Everyone at HMD has done an amazing job. Yeah, never give up. That was a crazy ending.”

All three podium finishers earned the first top-three results of their respective INDY NXT by Firestone careers. Francis became the first Haitian-American driver to earn a podium finish in the INDYCAR development series.

Jacob Abel finished fourth in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports machine. Rookie Enaam Ahmed drove to a career-best finish of fifth in the No. 47 Rickshaw Rocket machine, joining Cape Motorsports teammate Jones in the top-five.

While Gold celebrated his first win, Siegel suffered through the polar opposite emotion. Siegel led by more than five seconds on the last of the 45 laps around the 1.7-mile/nine-turn temporary street circuit when his No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car slowed with two turns to go, the apparent victim of a broken driveshaft.

Siegel guided the wounded machine through Turns 8 and 9 in the lead with the checkered flag in the air, but the podium finishers and a host of other cars passed him on the short straightaway to the flag stand. Siegel ended up eighth.

The finish was especially cruel considering the gap Siegel had built after passing Gold with a classic inside-out maneuver in Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 39. Gold and Siegel went side-by-side into the left-hand hairpin Turn 3 at the end of the long back straightaway. Siegel was on the outside in Turn 3, giving him the preferred inside line into the right-handed Turn 4.

Siegel completed the pass and then drove away over the next six laps, adding nearly one second per lap to the gap, before calamity struck with two corners left.

Gold, who started third, and Siegel, who started fourth, became the class of the field after pole-sitter Louis Foster and No. 2 starter Hunter McElrea were involved in a first-lap incident that triggered the first of the race’s two caution periods.

McElrea’s No. 27 car hit the rear of Andretti Autosport teammate Foster’s No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship machine entering Turn 3 after the green flag, spinning Foster backward into the wall and out of the race. McElrea was assessed with a stop-and-go penalty for avoidable contact and ended up finishing seventh.

From there, Gold and Siegel controlled the front of the field, with Gold leading by anywhere from one-half to one second until about 10 laps to go. Siegel then clawed back the gap and drove onto Gold’s gearbox before passing Gold for the lead in Turn 4 on Lap 39.

Christian Rasmussen overcame a Lap 1 pit stop to replace a damaged front wing and left-front Firestone tire on his No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car and rallied to finish ninth. That was enough to keep the championship lead by 15 points over Siegel, 138-125.

Race 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled Sunday for 12:45 p.m. (EDT live, Peacock and INDYCAR Radio Network).

Josef Newgarden’s victory for Team Penske in the 107th Indianapolis 500 last Sunday averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.92-million viewers across NBC and Peacock, an increase of two percent vs. the 2022 race (4.84-million), according to Fast National Data released by Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Newgarden won “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on a last-lap pass against 2022 champion Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing. The race delivered a 13 share (percentage of homes watching TV at the time), its best number in 15 years (2008/13 share). The race also was the most-watched Sunday afternoon program on the NBC broadcast network in nearly one year _ since the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament on June 19, 2022.

The race peaked at 5.8-million viewers between 4 and 4:15 p.m. (EDT) during its closing segment, set up by a third red-flag stoppage. Newgarden celebrated his first Indy 500 victory and Team Penske’s record-extending 19th by climbing through an opening in the frontstretch fencing to celebrate with the fans.

TV-only viewership on NBC averaged 4.71-million, while streaming across Peacock and NBC Sports’ digital platforms averaged 216,000 viewers, on par with last year (219,000) despite being geo-blocked in the Indianapolis area for the first time. It’s the second-most streamed INDYCAR race ever, behind last year.

Santino Ferrucci’s career-best third-place finish in the 107th Indianapolis 500 not only served to boost morale at A.J. Foyt Racing. Primary sponsor ABC Supply Co., Inc., announced that over $3-million has been donated to Homes For Our Troops as part of a fundraiser conducted by the company based in Beloit, Wis.

Ferrucci, a native of Woodbury, Conn., who turned 25 on Wednesday, started fourth and finished third in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet featuring an American flag paint scheme.

“The events at the Indy 500 were an incredible experience for our veterans, including one-on-one interactions with the A.J. Foyt Racing team as well as celebrating Santino Ferrucci’s third-place finish,” said HFOT President/CEO Brig. Gen. USA (Retired) Tom Landwermeyer. “We are so grateful to ABC Supply for not only hosting HFOT at the event but also for raising national awareness of our mission of ‘Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives’ through both the car’s patriotic design and by matching donations through the Month of May.

“Our veterans had the experience of a lifetime, and the exposure we gained ensures we can build and donate specially adapted custom homes to many more of our nation’s most severely injured post-9/11 veterans.”

HFOT has built 355 specially-adapted homes since its inception in 2004. “It’s a fantastic cause,” said Ferrucci, who has finished in the top-10 in all five of his career Indy 500 starts. “We had so many vets here and so many people that currently are serving in our pit box. We raised an extraordinary amount of money for everybody and we get to build so many houses based off what we were able to accomplish this month. Definitely, you get emotional.”

Team President Larry Foyt, youngest son of open-wheel icon A.J. Foyt Jr., added, “The entire A.J. Foyt Racing team has been honored to represent such a wonderful organization. From meeting some courageous heroes who attended the race to carrying the beautiful red, white and blue livery on Memorial Day weekend, this program has been special to our team and fans alike.”

Donations to the program can be made by visiting https://www.hfotusa.org/.

Qualifying results for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear NTT IndyCar Series event on the 1.7-mile/nine-turn Streets of Detroit circuit, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1.(10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:01.8592 (95.734)

2. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:02.1592 (95.271)

3. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:02.2896 (95.072)

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:02.4272 (94.862)

5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:02.5223 (94.718)

6. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:02.6184 (94.573)

7. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:02.1817 (95.237)

8. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 01:02.1860 (95.230)

9. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:02.1937 (95.219)

10. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:02.2564 (95.123)

11. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:02.2958 (95.063)

12. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:04.6075 (91.661)

13. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:02.5714 (94.644)

14. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:02.1911 (95.223)

15. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:02.9522 (94.071)

16. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:02.2644 (95.111)

17. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:03.0017 (93.997)

18. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:02.6495 (94.526)

19. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:03.1599 (93.762)

20. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:02.9071 (94.139)

21. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:03.2126 (93.684)

22. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:02.9589 (94.061)

23. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:03.3879 (93.425)

24. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:03.4165 (93.383)

25. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:03.7728 (92.861)

26. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:03.7496 (92.895)

27. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:03.8663 (92.725)

Results of Race 1 of the INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader on the 1.7-mile/nine-turn Streets of Detroit circuit, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1.(3) Reece Gold, 45, Running

2. (8) Jagger Jones, 45, Running

3. (14) Ernie Francis Jr., 45, Running

4. (10) Jacob Abel, 45, Running

5. (11) Enaam Ahmed, 45, Running

6. (18) Christian Bogle, 45, Running

7. (2) Hunter McElrea, 45, Running

8. (4) Nolan Siegel, 45, Running

9. (5) Christian Rasmussen, 45, Running

10. (13) James Roe, 45, Running

11. (15) Jamie Chadwick, 45, Running

12. (6) Rasmus Lindh, 45, Running

13. (9) Kyffin Simpson, 45, Running

14. (16) Matteo Nannini, 45, Running

15. (7) Josh Green, 40, Mechanical

16. (12) Colin Kaminsky, 39, Running

17. (19) Toby Sowery, 30, Mechanical

18. (17) Danial Frost, 21, Contact

19. (1) Louis Foster, 0, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 79.448 mph

Time of Race: 00:55:54.2862

Margin of victory: 0.2974-seconds

Cautions: 2 for 8 lap

Lead changes: 3 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders

McElrea, Hunter 1 – 5

Gold, Reece 6 – 38

Siegel, Nolan 39 – 44

Gold, Reece 45

