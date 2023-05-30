The Wait Is Over, The Weight Is Off For Indy Winner Newgarden

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Long before he won the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Josef Newgarden knew this about the Indianapolis 500.

“There’s no denying that Indianapolis…this is the most difficult motor race in the world to win,” Newgarden said post-race Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It’s the pressure that builds this entire month. You have so much time to potentially get it right, and it comes down to really one day to be perfect.

“You can have a good qualifying. You can have a good Fast Friday. You can have good Carb Day. If you’re not good on Race Day, it’s all for nothing.”

Newgarden finally checked all the above boxes in his 12th attempt in the NTT IndyCar Series’ crown jewel event. A two-time series champion, Newgarden passed 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson on the final lap to secure the victory and embellish his stellar open-wheel resume. Newgarden earned his spot on the Borg-Warner Trophy _ and in racing immortality _ while extending Team Penske’s event record to 19 victories.

Newgarden, who started 17th in the 33-car field, passed Ericsson on the back straightaway with an outside move just before Turn 3 and snaked down the front straight to victory in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. Ericsson, driver of the No. 8 Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing, fell just 0.0974-seconds short of becoming the first repeat winner since Helio Castroneves, then of Team Penske, in 2001-2002.

The fourth-closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history, Newgarden said, marked the end of the annual grind that is the Month of May at IMS.

“It is mentally draining to be here for three weeks and just to know that you really only have one opportunity and it comes down to today (Race Day),” Newgarden said. “That’s the day you’ve got to be perfect and great and everything has got to work out. So you spend all this time and effort, and it’s really just a mental grind to work through that. The more you’ve been here, the more it’s not worked out, the more that grind really starts to gnaw at you.

“I don’t necessarily subscribe to the fact that if you don’t win the 500 your career is a failure. But I think a lot of people really view this race and this championship with that lens, that the 500 stands alone, and that if you’re not able to capture one, then the career really is a failure in a lot of ways. It’s impossible to not recognize that or to absorb that from people when you’re here, and I just didn’t know if circumstance would ever work out where it would really come to be where we could win the race.

“I just said _ especially after ’19, where I did have an opportunity to win the race and we fell short _ I said, ‘If I’m ever in a position again to win this race, I’m not coming back with a top-five result. I just don’t care what happens. You come here to win the race, and we’re going to do that.’^”

Monday evening, Newgarden was presented an event-record check for $3.666-million from a total purse of $17,021,500 during the series’ annual Victory Celebration at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. It’s the largest purse and largest winner’s payout in the event’s century-plus history. The year’s average payout for IndyCar Series drivers was $500,600, exceeding last year’s average of $485,000.

The Indianapolis 500 purse in 2022 was $16,000,200; Ericsson’s winner’s payout was $3.1-million. Prior to 2022, the largest Indy 500 purse was $14.4-million for the 2008 Indianapolis 500 won by Scott Dixon, also of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Newgarden emerged victorious after dealing with an event-record three competition-related red flag stoppages, all during the final 15 laps of the scheduled 200 around the famed 2.5-mile oval. The frantic finish came in a one-lap showdown after the controversial third red flag.

“I don’t feel differently as a driver because (the win) happened, I just feel less weight,” said Newgarden, a 32-year-old native of Nashville, Tenn. “I mean, I don’t. I’m going to be honest, I don’t feel different _ the only thing I feel is the weight of what everyone else wants to put on you because they think the Indy 500 has to be won.

“I think about all the drivers that probably should have won this race that never won it, and it doesn’t make a difference whether they won it or not. Their career is still fantastic. It’s more just a shame that it didn’t work out for them. I’m not here to take anything away from it, but I don’t like looping it into the category that you have to have it to be complete.

“On the flip side, when you don’t win it, that’s what makes it so demoralizing. It just breaks your heart. It’s broken my heart every year. I just feel amazing now that it didn’t break my heart this year.”

Runnerup Ericsson earned $1.043-million Sunday, exceeding the take-home prize for last year’s second-place finisher, Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren. Ericsson, a 32-year-old native of Sweden, was openly disappointed with the last red flag and one-lap shootout, contending the race should have ended under caution with him out front.

“I think we did everything right today,” Ericsson said post-race. “I’m proud of the No. 8 crew and everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing. I think I did everything right behind the wheel. I did an awesome last restart. I think I caught Josef completely off-guard and got the gap and kept the lead into Turn 1. I just couldn’t hold it on the back. I was flat. I just couldn’t hold it.”

Team Penske President Tim Cindric, who is Newgarden’s race strategist, said the ending was purely a product of INDYCAR Race Control. “Obviously, you’re sitting there and it’s really hard to determine how that’s all going to play-out,” said Cindric, who earned his ninth Indy 500 victory with the Penske juggernaut. “Each restart could have played-out a different way and I think Josef, when you look at the fact that we lost the lead on one of the restarts, as well, it can kind of go either way. That’s kind of the way this place is now.

“Somebody has got to win and somebody doesn’t. We’ve been on the other side of that, too.”

As owner of IMS, the series and the winning team, Roger Penske politely attempted to silence the conspiracy theorists he knew would immediately be sounding-off on social media.

“Really I don’t have any thoughts,” said Penske, 86, who celebrated the first of his Indy 500 wins with the late Mark Donohue in 1972. “I had nothing to do with it (Sunday), obviously. We have a group that is certainly the officials of the track, and to me, we’ve said this before _ I think all of you (media) had said _ we want to see a checkered flag (finish), not a yellow flag.

“With the red flags, everything, it could have been anybody’s race. But I think Newgarden showed what he’s really made of today. He was, I think, confident but yet cautious there at the end, and when it was time to go he made it happen. We can’t thank him enough from the team.”

Newgarden certainly appreciated Race Control’s decision to restart and have the race finish under green. “Obviously, if I was in Marcus’ situation, I would have said, ‘Yeah, just end it. That’s great,’^” said Newgarden, who scored the 109th series victory for Team Chevy since 2012. “I’ve also been in a lot of races where you get ahead of somebody like that and the yellow just comes out, and you’re going back to the timing line of Turn 4. And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? We’ve been sitting here for about five seconds where I’m in front of this person.’

“There’s so many different ways that this could have played-out and you could have said this is fair or that’s fair. I’ve seen it all. At this point I’m just really thankful they did it the way they did. I’m glad I had the car. I don’t really care. I’ve seen a lot of situations where it didn’t go our way. Today went our way, and I’ll take it. I’ll take it all day.”

Santino Ferrucci _ another last-lap player _ finished third in the No. 14 Chevrolet. It’s the best 500 result for open-wheel legend A.J. Foyt Jr. _ first four-time winner of the Indy 500 _ since Eliseo Salazar also finished third in 2000.

Pole-sitter Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing rallied from being pinned against the pit wall by Dutchman Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing early in the race and falling deep into the field to finish fourth in the No. 10 Honda. Palou, a 26-year-old native of Spain and the 2021 series champion, retained the driver’s point lead, 219-199, over Ericsson.

Alexander Rossi, winner of the landmark 100th Indy 500 in 2016 as a rookie with Andretti Autosport, rounded-out the top-five in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Rossi’s one-off teammate, 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan of Brazil, finished 16th in his 22nd and final event/series start in the No. 66 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ Benjamin Pedersen, who qualified 11th, earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors and a $50,000 bonus for his overall performance during the month. Pedersen, a native of Denmark, took home a total payout of $215,300.

The Month of May saw IMS welcome more than 330,000 fans to “The Racing Capital of the World” for Sunday’s event, making it the second-largest Indy 500 crowd in more than two decades.

Next up on the schedule is the Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit presented by Lear on Sunday, June 4, on a new circuit through the Streets of Detroit. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. (EDT) on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Santino Ferrucci’s career-best/third-place finish Sunday was capped by the ultimate compliment from team-owner A.J. Foyt Jr.

“That boy can drive!” Foyt declared as he watched Ferrucci hustle the No. 14 Chevrolet to its podium result behind winner Josef Newgarden and runnerup Marcus Ericsson.

“Yeah, just emotional, bittersweet,” Ferrucci said after his first Indy 500 start with lead engineer Michael Cannon for Foyt’s Waller, Texas-based team. “It was emotional getting in the car, which was kind of strange because you feel like there’s a lot of people that really want this, the team really wants this.

“We worked so hard to be where we were. We ran out-front all day long. It’s definitely one of the more difficult races that I’ve probably ever run, and we knew that we had a really good car. Coming to the end, I think on the second-to-final restart, me and Marcus battling it into (Turn) 1, and obviously it going red when it did…it’s part of this place, it’s part of racing, it’s part of the Speedway.

“Just bummed because I think…I’m sure Marcus thinks the same thing I do. We definitely, all three of us, could have won it at any point in time. Yeah, it’s bittersweet.”

Ferrucci started fourth and was never out of the top-five except during pit stop cycles. When his strategy team told him to burn some fuel when the race restarted after Romain Grosjean’s single-car accident on the backstretch, Ferrucci vaulted into the lead after jumping from fifth to third on Lap 157 and into P1 on Lap 159. He held that top spot until he pitted on Lap 169.

“We’ve been so good this entire month that you get to Race Day and it’s actually a relief,” said Ferrucci, who will turn 25 on Wednesday. “Honestly, I had so much fun driving the car because of that. I’m sure the No. 14 got its fair amount of TV time. I’m sure Homes For Our Troops (was pleased). It’s a fantastic cause. We had so many vets here and so many people that currently are serving in our pit box. We raised an extraordinary amount of money for everybody and we get to build so many houses based off what we were able to accomplish this month. Definitely, you get emotional.”

The result certainly was a morale booster for Foyt, 88, and Team President Larry Foyt, A.J.s’ youngest son. A.J.’s wife, Lucy, died on April 5 in a Houston hospital after a brief illness. She and A.J. were married for nearly 68 years.

“I thought the crew did a great job, Larry called a good race, the driver drove a real good race,” A.J. said. “I felt like we did have a winning car but it’s one of those deals, the yellows didn’t help us. But Santino drove a helluva race to run third. He did a great job.”

Fan-favorite Tony Kanaan completed his INDYCAR career with a 16th-place result marked by a friendly late-race squabble with fellow-Brazilian Helio Castroneves.

“I had a laugh,” said Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 champion making a one-off start in the No. 66 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “Helio and I battling for 15th and 16th on the last lap like we’re going for the lead. It was like, ‘Who’s playing pranks with us?’ We both went side-by-side on the backstretch after the checker and we saluted with each other, and I just told him actually, ‘I dropped a tear because of that,’ and he said, ‘I did, too.’^”

Kanaan and Castroneves, both 48-years-old, were the oldest starters in Sunday’s field _ the fastest in race history. “That’s what’s ironic,” Kanaan said. “We started it in ’87 and the last lap of the race we’re actually battling _ my last race in INDYCAR and we’re battling like it was for the lead. But I wouldn’t have it any different; neither to him.

“He’s a great friend. My reference, a guy that I love and hate a lot throughout my career, and like he just told me _ I was coming up here and he just said, ‘Who am I going to look on the time sheet when I come into the pits now?’ because we always said that it didn’t matter if I was 22nd and he was 23rd, my day was OK. And vice-versa. Yeah, it was pretty cool.

“It was a good day for me, man. What can I say? We cried on the grid. Grateful, relieved, happy, sad at the same time. There are so many emotions right now.”

Newgarden acknowledged Kanaan, the series champion in 2004 with Andretti Green Racing, for his role as ambassador and safety advocate for domestic open-wheel racing.

“He’s been a great Indy 500 champion,” Newgarden said. “He’s a fan-favorite for a reason. He wears his heart right on his sleeve, publicly displayed, and I think that’s why everybody loves him.

“He’s been a tremendous competitor. I think someone that is tough to race against, but also someone that you could go to if you needed advice or assistance. He’s pretty open-minded and ready to help the young guys if needed. You’re seeing that even moreso now that he’s working with younger drivers in his team.

“He’s been great for the sport. I’m so happy that he was still here for this final race. I’m also in the camp that doesn’t believe he’s done, like most people are. But if it is his last go, then he’s had a tremendous career and we should all be thankful that Tony was here.”

Historical and event notes from the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, aka “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and/or “The Biggest Spectacle in Greatness”:

_ Josef Newgarden scored his first Indy 500 victory in his 12th career start at IMS. His previous-best finish was third in 2016 for Ed Carpenter Racing. Newgarden joined Team Penske in 2017. Newgarden tied 1957 winner Sam Hanks and 2013 champion Tony Kanaan for the most starts before winning in event history.

_ Josef Newgarden started 17th in the 33-car field, lowest starting position for an Indianapolis 500 winner since Ryan Hunter-Reay _ aka “Captain America” _ prevailed from 19th on the grid in 2014 for Andretti Autosport.

_ This is the third time a driver has won the Indianapolis 500 from the 17th starting position. The others were Eddie Cheever in 1998 and Floyd Davis and Mauri Rose in 1941.

_ Josef Newgarden led five laps. The only winners to lead fewer laps were Joe Dawson, who led two in 1912, and Dan Wheldon, who led one lap in 2011.

_ Josef Newgarden is the ninth driver to win the Indianapolis 500 at age 32. The last was Dan Wheldon, who won his second 500 in 2011.

_ This is the 10th Indianapolis 500 victory for car No. 2. The last came in 2015, with Juan Pablo Montoya winning for Team Penske. It also was JPM’s second 500 win.

_ This is the first Indianapolis 500 win for Chevrolet since Simon Pagenaud in 2019, Team Penske’s most recent 500 victory before Sunday.

_ Fourteen different drivers led at least one lap Sunday, tying with 2013 for the second-highest total in 500 history. The record is 15 drivers in 2017 and 2018.

_ There were 52 lead changes, third-highest total in 500 history. The record is 68 in 2013, followed by 54 in 2016.

_ The margin of victory was 0.0974-seconds, fourth-closest finish in 500 history. Top three: 1992 _ 0.043-seconds, Al Unser Jr. over Scott Goodyear; 2014 _ 0.0600-seconds, Ryan Hunter-Reay over Helio Castroneves; 2006 _ 0.0635-seconds, Sam Hornish Jr. over Marco Andretti.

_ This is only the third time the Indianapolis 500 has been decided by a last-lap pass. The other two: 2006 _ Sam Hornish Jr. passed Marco Andretti on the front straightaway; 2011 _ Dan Wheldon passed J.R. Hildebrand on the front straightaway.

_ This is the ninth time the reigning Indianapolis 500 winner finished second the following year, with 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson placing second. The last winner to finish runner-up the year after a win was Helio Castroneves in 2003.

_ Santino Ferrucci of A.J. Foyt Racing finished third, his best career Indianapolis 500 result. His previous best was fourth in 2020. Ferrucci has finished in the top-10 in all five of his career 500 starts.

_ Helio Castroneves climbed to second place in Indianapolis 500 career miles-completed at 10,995, trailing only A.J. Foyt Jr., who racked-up 12,272.5 career miles.

_ Helio Castroneves completed the full 500-mile distance for the 17th time in his Indianapolis 500 career, extending his race record. He has been running at the end of the race in 21 of 23 career starts at IMS.

_ A record six former winners led the 2023 Indianapolis 500, surpassing the prior race record of five set in 1980, 1981 and 1993. The six former winners to lead Sunday were Marcus Ericsson, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Will Power and Helio Castroneves.

_ There were 11 lap-leaders who finished on the lead lap, beating the event record of nine, set in 2011.

###

Results of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running

2. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 200, Running

3. (4) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 200, Running

4. (1) Alex Palou, Honda, 200, Running

5. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 200, Running

6. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running

7. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running

8. (16) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running

9. (21) Colton Herta, Honda, 200, Running

10. (2) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 200, Running

11. (18) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 200, Running

12. (27) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 200, Running

13. (25) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 200, Running

14. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 200, Running

15. (20) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 200, Running

16. (9) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 200, Running

17. (24) Marco Andretti, Honda, 200, Running

18. (32) Jack Harvey, Honda, 199, Running

19. (30) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 198, Running

20. (13) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 197, Contact

21. (11) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 196, Contact

22. (33) Graham Rahal, Chevrolet, 195, Running

23. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 195, Running

24. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 192, Contact

25. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 192, Contact

26. (26) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 192, Contact

27. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 183, Contact

28. (15) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 183, Contact

29. (23) David Malukas, Honda, 160, Contact

30. (19) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 149, Contact

31. (31) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 90, Contact

32. (28) R.C. Enerson, Chevrolet, 75, Mechanical

33. (29) Katherine Legge, Honda, 41, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 168.193 mph

Time of Race: 2:58:21.9611

Margin of victory: 0.0974-seconds

Cautions: 5 for 27 laps

Lead changes: 52 among 14 drivers

Lap Leaders

Palou, Alex 1 – 2

VeeKay, Rinus 3

Palou, Alex 4 – 9

VeeKay, Rinus 10 – 14

Palou, Alex 15 – 22

VeeKay, Rinus 23 – 27

Palou, Alex 28 – 29

VeeKay, Rinus 30 – 31

Rosenqvist, Felix 32

Rossi, Alexander 33 – 34

Palou, Alex 35 – 39

VeeKay, Rinus 40 – 47

Palou, Alex 48 – 60

VeeKay, Rinus 61 – 63

Rosenqvist, Felix 64 – 65

O’Ward, Pato 66

Power, Will 67

Herta, Colton 68

Rosenqvist, Felix 69

O’Ward, Pato 70 – 78

Rosenqvist, Felix 79 – 81

O’Ward, Pato 82 – 89

Rosenqvist, Felix 90 – 94

Ilott, Callum 95 – 99

Rosenqvist, Felix 100 – 101

O’Ward, Pato 102

Rosenqvist, Felix 103 – 107

O’Ward, Pato 108 – 109

Rosenqvist, Felix 110 – 113

O’Ward, Pato 114 – 115

Rosenqvist, Felix 116 – 119

O’Ward, Pato 120 – 122

Rosenqvist, Felix 123 – 124

O’Ward, Pato 125 – 128

Rosenqvist, Felix 129 – 131

Ferrucci, Santino 132

Ericsson, Marcus 133 – 134

Castroneves, Helio 135

Rosenqvist, Felix 136

Ericsson, Marcus 137 – 156

Newgarden, Josef 157

Ericsson, Marcus 158

Ferrucci, Santino 159 – 168

Ericsson, Marcus 169 – 170

Rossi, Alexander 171 – 172

Sato, Takuma 173 – 174

O’Ward, Pato 175 – 179

Hunter-Reay, Ryan 180 – 187

O’Ward, Pato 188 – 191

Ericsson, Marcus 192

Newgarden, Josef 193 – 195

Ericsson, Marcus 196 – 199

Newgarden, Josef 200

Point Standings: 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 219; 2, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 199; 3, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren, 185; 4, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 182; 5, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 162; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 149; 7, Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren, 145; 8, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, 139; 9, Will Power, Team Penske, 131; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb/Agajanian, 130;

11, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 122; 12, Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport, and Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren, 113; 14, Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 111; 15, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing, and Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 96; 17, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 94; 18, David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 84; 19, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing, 77; 20, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, 73;

21, Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, 69; 22, Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 65; 23, Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 63; 24, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 61; 25, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing, 55; 26, Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, 47; 27, Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing, 37; 28, Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, 27; 29, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports, 20; 30, Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren, 18;

31, Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian, 13; 32, R.C. Enerson, Abel Motorsports; 33, Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 5.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/EVENT WINNER AND ENTRANT

Sunday, March 5 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, April 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, April 16 _ Streets of Long Beach: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Sunday, April 30 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Saturday, May 13 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Sunday, May 28 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Sunday, June 4 _ Streets of Detroit, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 18 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 2 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio. USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, July 16 _ Streets of Toronto, Peacock

Saturday, July 22 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 23 _ Iowa Speedway, Newton, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 6 _ Streets of Nashville, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course, USA Network/Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 27 _World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., NBC/Peacock

