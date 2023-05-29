Blaney Wins Rain-Delayed Coke 600 In Charlotte

RacinToday.com

Ryan Blaney was dominant in winning Monday’s rain-postponed NASCAR Cup Series 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver led 163 of 400 laps in getting the win, his first of the season and eighth of his career in the series.

He led seven times, with the final of those stints coming with 25 laps to go.

Blaney had not won since the 2021 season.

It gave his team owner, Roger Penske, a second Memorial Day weekend victory as Josef Newgarden won Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports finished second after leading 92 of 400 laps.

Third was Martin Truex, Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Fourth was Bubba Wallace of 23IX Racing. while Tyler Reddick was fifth.

The event was scheduled for Sunday but postponed by wet weather until Monday. The bad weather was not over on that day as showers interrupted the action a couple of times.

